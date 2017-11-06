Ralph Lauren: Worthy Of A Hold

Ralph Lauren (RL) reported its results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2018 on November 2, 2017, that beat on both earnings and revenue. It has surpassed consensus estimates for EPS for the 11th consecutive quarter. I have recently been reviewing my consumer stock holdings and decided to take profit from my Crocs (CROX) and L Brands (LB) positions. The reasons for selling Crocs included several one-offs which augmented the Q2 results and possibly making expectations for Q3 tough to beat, as well as my belief that a 60% price rise in less than six months was perhaps too much, too fast, even after factoring in the business recovery. As for L Brands, its share price had surged following its better-than-expected comparable sales in October. Amid unabated tough competition in the lingerie market, I reckoned it was time to sell into strength. The company has to maintain its sales momentum against the onslaught of cut-throat offerings by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and react promptly to the fast-changing fashion.

Based on the last closing price at $90.67, Ralph Lauren has rebounded around 37% from the bottom in May. I missed the trough but still, my holdings have appreciated 30%, slightly more than the gains I enjoyed for L Brands. With a fresh set of data from the 3Q results, I set off for a review of Ralph Lauren.

The Way To Assess Ralph Lauren Has Changed

Interestingly, in the process of doing so, I noticed that one of my preferred indicators, the Price versus PE/PS-derived valuation trend appeared to be deviating significantly from the past. Note that the P/E Value and P/S Value here are not simply the commonly referred to price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios, respectively. The P/E Value is calculated by multiplying the trailing-twelve-months EPS with the annual median price of each of the past five years and dividing it by the EPS for the corresponding year. The P/S Value is calculated by multiplying the trailing-twelve-months (TTM) sales per share figure with the 3-year historical average of the annual median Price/Sales ratios.

As can be seen in the chart below, the share price of Ralph Lauren tracked its P/E Value closely before 2013 when it started to diverge. The P/E Value fell precipitously to $33.97 based on the last available number. In 2015, the share price started to fall below its calculated P/S Value and began to fluctuate around this value. I will demonstrate how the valuation of Ralph Lauren has shifted to recognizing more of its net cash holdings and improving Free Cash Flow in the subsequent section.

RL data by YCharts

Increasing Net Cash Supported By Rising FCF

The alternative of showing a net cash position is by looking at how negative the net total long-term debt has become. For Ralph Lauren, this number has fallen to a negative $1.03 billion, which is roughly how much net cash the company is holding. This represents around 14% of the market capitalization. The net cash level has continued to increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. One key factor in this development is the improvement in the Free Cash Flow ($963.6 million on a trailing-twelve-month basis), which in turn has been supported by lower Capital Expenditures (CAPEX), primarily driven by lower IT and infrastructure investments. The rising Inventory Turnover (lower working capital) has also helped. During the earnings call, Jane Nielsen, the CFO, attributed the inventory reduction to the prior year restructuring actions and more effective buying processes, including a proactive pullback in receipts.

RL Net Total Long-Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Falling Revenue But EBITDA Improving

Revenue continues to show a declining trend albeit a more gradual one in the recent quarters. In North America, the revenue in the second quarter decreased a worrying 16% to $877 million. This is mitigated somewhat by a 4% increase in Europe and flat growth in Asia. A part of the lackluster sales performance was deliberate. The management embarked on a strategic reduction in shipments and promotional activity to increase the quality of sales. This is reflected in the marked improvement in the gross profit margin back to 2014 levels. More importantly, that has trickled down to the operating margin.

RL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

RL Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Management's Strong Faith In China's Contribution To The Top Line

Patrice Louvet, President and CEO of Ralph Lauren, devoted one-third of his prepared remarks on the 3Q results talking about the company's China potential and its action plans for achieving its targeted $0.5 billion of revenue in five years from Greater China. This is a more than two-fold increase from about $170 million in fiscal 2017, driven by a combination of comp growth and new distribution channels.

An early indication of success would come from Ralph Lauren's sales performance during the highly anticipated Singles' Day shopping season made popular by Alibaba (BABA) on November 11 (11/11) and the sister Double Day on December 12 (12/12). Last year, online sales in just one day in China on Singles' Day was estimated to be more than Brazil’s total projected e-commerce sales for the whole of 2016. This underscores the importance of the company in showing results from this critical two months to convince investors of its potential in China which currently represents less than 1% of the total company revenue. The management's confidence lies in a study by Millward Brown where Polo's aided brand awareness in Mainland China was derived to be 83%. The management deemed this figure to be significantly higher than many of its competitors which have greater penetration than Ralph Lauren in China. Furthermore, the CEO observed that:

We're seeing clear demand for our higher-priced more fashion-forward merchandise and a higher accessories penetration rate in China compared to other geographies, which shows opportunity. These achievements provide strong proof points for our accelerated growth strategy in Mainland China."

Conclusion

The metrics derived from Ralph Lauren's financial statements appeared to show a nascent recovery in its business. While the revenue continues to slide, its profitability has improved. More importantly, the rising Free Cash Flow has continually augmented the net cash position. China holds promise for arresting the lackluster revenue growth. The management detailed several reasons in the earnings call for its confidence in China's potential. Still, Mainland China constitutes just 1% of the total company revenue presently.

Technically, the share price is now at the top of a multi-year downtrend channel, which typically poses as a formidable resistance level. RSI is also at a level where historically, the share price suffered a steep correction subsequently. Nevertheless, the management has a strong track record of overdelivering its guidance. During the earnings call, the executives also demonstrated clear action plans that they have materialized and their forward plans. As such, I am comfortable to hold the stock while riding on its recovery. That said, I would likely have to stomach bouts of profit-taking, meanwhile.

