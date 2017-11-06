Pengrowth Energy: When Will Operations Be Important?

The 2019 debt needs to be paid sooner rather than later. Arrangements need to be made for the following year's debt also.

Operations never seem to be important. Cutting costs appears to be an irritant that is better not done. On November 3, 2017, Pengrowth Energy (PGH) announced the closing of the Swan Hills asset sale for C$150 million. All along, the company has kept some potentially producing acreage that has not really been further developed. The only costs with the potential to decrease this year are the thermal production costs as optimization plans proceed. That, however, ignores the rest of the company. There is a lot of the rest of the company too.

The debt picture is important, though, so let's start with the debt picture and work our way to the big picture.

The proceeds will be used to largely pay down the bank line. Management should have paid more attention to that bank line before now. Bank lines can be very unusable during a crisis. However, as luck would have it, the bank line issue is now being addressed.

The unspoken issue is the relation of the debt to the remaining cash flow. Cash flow should be at least one-third of the debt. This company has never in the past been close to that. So there could still be some sales ahead to bring the cash flow in line with the remaining debt.

Some of the thermal optimization moves could also produce cash flow. But chances are very good that the lenders may demand more cash flow than the minimal amount to service the remaining debt. If so, then this management needs a very convincing operational story to avoid some "core" sales.

The other anticipated strategy misfire is shown above. The remaining proceeds need to pay solely 2019 debt. Management can either make open market purchases, negotiate with big holders, or do some sort of dutch auction. If that debt is in a few private hands, then management needs to make a deal.

But that 2019 debt needs to be a priority. At the very least, the repayment of that debt needs to be pushed way into the future. This management badly needs the future cash flow to expand production. That expansion cannot be done if debt needs to be repaid relatively soon. Sound financing dictates that no debt should be due sooner than two years from now. So those early two maturities need to be dealt with sooner rather than later.

The banks may not be very eager to see that debt on the credit line in the future. Previous articles documented some of the debt strategy mistakes on the way to paying down the debt. This management needs to reassure banks that mistakes will not be repeated in the future. Management cannot make new mistakes either. Lender relations are in pretty bad shape.

The best way to fix lending relations is to start practicing good sound debt management. Trips to the high yield market are probably out for the future. In fact, this management is probably not going to be able to borrow large amounts for at least a year or two (probably longer). After all those asset sales, this management needs a fair amount of time to rebuild its debt management track record. So the debt increasing when debt increases are earned will start out small. This is another reason that the Lindbergh expansion is probably impossible at the current time even if higher commodity prices stay for awhile. This company has relatively no credit and a poor lending reputation.

Management has always talked about the potential expansion of Lindbergh. But as long as the second slide shows that sky high breakeven, the project will continue to be a non-starter even at current pricing. Breakeven has to be relatively low or the payback needs to be very fast so a hedging program can protect a minimal amount of profits. The Montney may fill the bill. Right now, Lindbergh does not fit any kind of reasonable profit scenario, so it will have to wait. Management admitted as much when they recently shelved the project until higher pricing becomes the norm.

The recent WTI prices may be enticing. But the market is far from agreed that those prices will hold long enough to make a Lindbergh expansion profitable. Bankers want sure things with a large margin of error. Right now, Lindbergh does not yet have a large margin of error. So it will probably stay shelved until the long-term commodity price outlook improves a lot more. That is in addition to the credit reasons covered earlier in the article.

The Montney, on the other hand, should be at the opposite end of the spectrum. Many Montney operators that I have written about now have extremely low breakeven points for their wells. Paybacks under one year are common. The area is known as a low-cost area. Acreage is far cheaper when compared to the Permian.

Part of the reason for the low profitability is the relatively high cost of the wells. These are dry gas wells, but there are an awful lot of competitors reporting much better returns with dry gas than this. So if management is banking on this acreage providing future growth, then they have a lot of work to do to improve the returns shown above. Or management needs to face the fact that it kept the wrong core acreage.

Management claims to have infrastructure, so costs should be relatively low. Part of the problem may be the lack of new drilling for several years. The operations team may need to catch up on some of the more modern completion techniques.

Management will probably be forced into expanding production on this acreage. Because the well cost is relatively low when compared to a proposed Lindbergh expansion. Once the asset sales stop, this management will have a very minimal credit line that probably has restrictions. All one has to do is look at past examples like Bellatrix Exploration (BXE). Bellatrix is now expanding production and the bankers just rewarded them with about a C$20 million credit line increase. Bellatrix management still pays down the bank line with minor property sales until cash flow pays for the debt and the capital budget. Pengrowth Energy management could learn a thing or two from the progress that Bellatrix has made.

Anyone who thinks that Pengrowth can finance a multi-hundred million major project after all those property sales is just not facing credit market reality. In all the dozens of distressed companies I have written about, very few have been able to handle a major purchase or expansion. Far more follow the Bellatrix path. So this management needs to find a way to expand production in the Montney. Management also needs to show darn good returns on the new wells drilled. Bankers will gradually increase the credit limit as this management shows it can handle more credit.

Relatively minor Lindbergh optimization programs paid with cash flow will probably be allowed. But a major expansion is at least several years away unless a deep pocketed joint venture partner provides the money. Pengrowth corporate credit is relatively shot for the time being.

The last elephant in the room has to be profitability. This company has not proven to be able to make money with either property. No one will lend money to a money-losing proposition. This management needs to have a profitable track record before there can be a major expansion. Even the high yield market does not touch money losing propositions without a lot of persuasion. No project is so enticing that a track record is not required. Management already made one trip to the high yield market and came back empty handed. Don't expect the lending answer to change until this management shows a lot better results.

So those optimization programs need to show demonstrable results. The Monetney expansion needs to be an unrivaled success. Otherwise, this company will be expanding piecemeal for some time. The stock price rose sharply in the excitement leading up to the covenant relaxations. However, those relaxations only buy management about a year to show some decent operating results.

This management has not shown significant operating improvements for some time. The kind of results that the lending market demands will change the company culture significantly. Management talk has not been persuasive. So now it is time to see operational results. Otherwise, it is time for a very thorough housecleaning.

The stock could drift quite a bit lower without some significant operational results. So it may not yet be at a buy point. Even though the stock has fallen quite a bit since coverage was initiated, it could still fall quite a bit more. Any nibbles should be extremely small nibbles because this stock is still extremely risky. This management has quite a bit of work to do to convince the lenders and Mr. Market. It may well be safer for the wallet to watch from the sidelines. This speculative stock is still quite dangerous. The stock at this point could be very rewarding. But it could also be very disappointing.

