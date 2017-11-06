Arista: The Gift That Keeps Giving

With Arista Networks (ANET), you really couldn't have expected anything other than a full-on earnings success. Investors who have been watching Arista for a while have noticed that it never seems to shy away from smashing consensus expectations and setting a higher bar for itself.

Arista - the network hardware company that was designed with modern cloud architecture in mind - continues to deliver innovative data center solutions that put legacy vendors to shame. As I wrote in a prior deep-dive profile, Arista is led by a former Cisco (CSCO) executive and is now one of the network giant's biggest threats to incumbency.

Hardware companies are rarely exciting in 2017. After all, the thinking these days is that it's not about the devices themselves, but what you can do with them. For this reason, software companies eat up the majority of the limelight and achieve soaring valuations. Arista, however, breaks this trend - it's probably the only company that sells seemingly standard datacenter equipment that is experiencing startup-like growth and has become a darling of Wall Street.

Yet Arista's rise is supported by more than just hype. As Q3 has shown, Arista's solid fundamental profile and seemingly limitless growth trajectory keep positioning the company for further stock appreciation. As shown in the chart below, Arista has already returned >100% for lucky investors this year, including a 10% kick post-earnings.

This rise, however, is well supported by earnings growth: year to date, the company's net income has grown more than double as well, from $125.4 million in the year-ago period to $319.4 million in the nine months year to date. This translates into GAAP EPS of $1.71 in the prior year-to-date and $4.06 in the current year - on track to more than double EPS this year.

With profit growth driven by both revenue growth as well as margin expansion, Arista remains a solid long. It's true that at a consensus EPS of $4.71 for this fiscal year, Arista trades at a ~45x P/E ratio - but when considering ~100% earnings growth, its PEG ratio of ~0.5x actually screams value. While it's natural to not want to chase shares as they continue climbing higher, it's hard to imagine that Arista will be anything other than a Wall Street favorite for quite some time.

Q3: Fast revenue growth with no deceleration; margin expansion

Arista continued its trend of tremendous top line growth in Q3, with revenues of $437.6 million growing 50.8% y/y. Analysts had only expected $418.5 million in revenue, or 44.2% growth, making this quarter a 6-point top line beat for the company.

Figure 1. Arista revenue

Another impressive fact to note is that Arista showed no top line deceleration from Q2, which was itself an acceleration from Q1. Arista's revenues grew 38.5% in Q1, 50.8% in Q2, and 50.8% again in Q3.

Generally, at this juncture in a high-tech company's life, investors begin to worry about deceleration and how much longer growth can be sustained as a company begins to scale. Indeed, Arista is expected to scale to ~$1.5 billion in revenues for FY17, which makes it a fairly sizable company - companies at this scale typically aren't growing at 50% anymore. Yet Arista's ability to sustain its 50.8% growth rate is a hugely positive indicator of its traction in the market.

The company's Q4 guidance range of $450-$464 million, at the midpoint of $457.0 million, represents 39.3% y/y growth over 4Q16's revenue of $328.0 million. This would imply Arista's first quarter of deceleration would happen in Q4 this year, but given Arista's own tendency to outdo its own expectations (as well as Wall Street's, which largely bases its consensus off of Arista's guidance), we could see plenty of upside in Q4.

After all, Arista had guided to $405-$420 million of revenue for Q3, and its actual performance clocked in at $437.6 million - or 4% higher than the high end of its guidance. If Arista can again achieve 4% upside to its high end of Q4 guidance at $464 million, it would generate $482.6 million of revenue - or 47% growth.

Given Arista's track record, ending up on the higher than the high end of guidance is the more likely scenario - especially as Q4 is typically a big quarter for enterprise IT spend.

Arista's earnings and margin profile didn't disappoint either. Gross margins stayed constant y/y (but still high, for a hardware company) at 64%. Operating margin, however, made a huge leap forward - the company generated $140.8 million of operating profit on $437.6 million of revenues, indicating a 32% operating margin versus $63.0 million of operating profit on $290.3 million in revenues in 3Q16, indicating a historical 22% operating margin.

Ten-point leaps in operating margin are extremely rare - especially in a company that's simultaneously growing the top line at 50%.

Arista generated GAAP net income of $133.7 million, or $1.68 per share. This is up from $51.3 million and $0.69 per share, respectively, up 160% and 143%, respectively.

Analysts, who base their earnings estimates off of Arista's pro forma numbers, had expected $1.19 in PF EPS; Arista achieved $1.62.

Valuation update

No investor would rightfully classify Arista as a growth stock, and when looking at absolute numbers, Arista does look expensive:

It's important to take into account Arista's superior growth, however. Arista has consistently achieved superior top and bottom line growth relative to its closest peers in the networking industry, a point made abundantly clear by this quarter's earnings and in the charts below. Arista is a market share story - it makes sense that its stock should continue to climb while others falter, as it's grabbing business from legacy hardware providers.

Given Arista's rapid growth relative to its flat-lined peers, I again reiterate that a 22.5x forward P/E multiple on estimated FY18 EPS of $9-10 gives us a fairly comfortable price target of $225 (on the high end) for Arista, a scenario made even more likely with this quarter's massive beat. >100% earnings growth is certainly no easy feat, and is rightfully awarded a huge premium. At today's P/E of ~45x, and taking into account Arista's 137% year-to-date GAAP diluted EPS growth, the company's PEG ratio is approximately 0.33x. From this perspective, Arista looks like a downright steal.

Conclusion

Momentum like Arista's is hard to break. The company's product innovation and popularity among its installed base have contributed to its phenomenal success within its relatively short lifespan in the networking industry.

Q3 showed investors that Arista's growth isn't plateauing, and that the seemingly one-time acceleration in Q2 wasn't just a fluke - Arista's growth trajectory is long and sustained. The company has done something incredible in turning a staid, boring industry on its head and giving long-reigning Cisco a run for its money. Appropriately, Wall Street is lavishing Arista with its praises, and the beat-and-raise quarter followed by a massive stock jump is a pattern that's likely to repeat over the next year for Arista.

Until Arista hits the ~$250 range, its stock isn't really expensive; $225 is almost a certain eventuality within the next year. Investors would be wise to tag along for the ride.