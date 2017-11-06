Aquantia IPO: Cheap, Small-Cap Semiconductor Deal

The company posted $86.7 million in revenue last year and is essentially breakeven (an anomaly among tech IPOs that usually burn gobs of cash).

Shares priced at $9, below the initial range of $10-12. This is unusual, as nearly all tech IPOs this year have priced above range.

Another week, another IPO, as yet another tech startup races to get in their offering before the end of the year. Aquantia (Pending:AQ) is a truly interesting deal to dive into. With a deal size of $61 million and a Day 1 closing market cap of only $307 million, Aquantia is one of the smallest-cap IPOs of the year. In addition, the stock priced below its range (pricing at $9 versus an initial range of $10-12), and shares only closed out their first day of trading at $9.51, indicating that the underwriters were smart not to price above $10 for fear of lack of demand.





With shares only barely up since the IPO, and with the company having a smaller market cap relative to its revenue scale, Aquantia actually makes sense as an IPO that has huge potential. Clearly it's not hype that's supporting the stock, as was the case with this year's biggest IPO failures - Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN). Aquantia's valuation can stand on its own two legs.

Here's a look at how the stock traded on its first day. Shares originally jumped to >$10, before flatlining and falling to the mid-$9 range at close:

Given Aquantia's cheaper valuation and digestible financial profile (modest top-line growth along with roughly breakeven profits), it is one of those lesser-known companies that traders can discover later on as a diamond in the rough. Given the company's market cap of $307 million also comes with ~$70 million of cash (post-IPO), Aquantia's enterprise value of ~$240 million (it also has some ~$10 million of debt) isn't at all demanding, and could even make for a viable takeover target for a larger semi company.

Business overview

Aquantia is, in its own S-1 words, "a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced high-speed communications integrated circuits, or ICs, for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure and access markets." Aquantia's designs are implemented by OEM hardware vendors - primarily Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) - to improve the data processing protocols and speed in their own products.

Aquantia's key innovation contributions to IT are its patented MMSP and MCSP designs:

Mixed-Mode Signal Processing Architecture (MMSP) reduces the complexity of "data acquisition circuits" and allows for reduced power consumption and size.

(MMSP) reduces the complexity of "data acquisition circuits" and allows for reduced power consumption and size. Multi-Core Signal Processing Architecture (MCSP) allows for the processing of large quantities of data using multiple cores, working efficiently in tandem.

Aquantia's key value proposition includes high-quality design, optimized performance, and power density within smaller packages. It has a wide range of products across three primary markets: corporate datacenters (primarily integrated into servers), enterprise infrastructure (primarily integrated into switching and storage hardware), and network access (primarily integrated into PCs and workstations so they can access a shared network infrastructure).

Of these end markets, datacenters are its largest application and comprise ~55% of the company's revenues; enterprise infrastructure comprises another 41%. Its end use cases in the access market are still nascent and contributed less than $1 million of revenue in Aquantia's Q3, for which it has "soft released" preliminary results.

The following snapshot, taken from Aquantia's website, showcases its product line for the corporate datacenter market, with its products split by wafer size (representing the width of the semiconductor chip):

Figure 1. Aquantia datacenter products

Aquantia's growth hinges on the increase in IP (internet protocol) networking traffic, which, in turn, will lead to greater demand for network hardware. According to Aquantia's S-1, in which it cites a study by Cisco, global IP traffic is expected to grow at a 22% CAGR between 2015 and 2020.

Aquantia's primary competitors are Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Semiconductor (NASDAQ:MRVL), both large-cap semiconductor companies that market their own Ethernet connectivity designs.

Revenue model

Aquantia is a "fabless" semiconductor company, meaning it does not actually engage in the manufacturing of any of its products, leaving it either to third-party contract manufacturers or to Aquantia's customers themselves. In general, Aquantia sells its designs directly to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), who then sell the whole widget to end customers. Aquantia's strategy is to become integral to the design of hardware manufacturers' products, similar to how Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) fabless connectivity chips have become a standard component in smartphones.

The company does face a major customer concentration risk, however, as Intel and Cisco account for a whopping 65% and 27% of Aquantia's business, respectively. As a refresher, Intel is the leader in server microprocessor technology (the corporate datacenter market), and Cisco is the leader in networking equipment (enterprise infrastructure), so these two companies alone make up nearly all of Aquantia's business in its largest two segments (the two companies do have some overlap, so they aren't completely exclusive to their respective markets).

Fortunately for Aquantia, Intel has been on a tear lately, with its most recent earnings sending the company up to all-time highs, and with Intel as its major client, Aquantia has the benefit of riding on its coattails for growth.

Other smaller customers of Aquantia's include Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD), Dell, HP (NYSE:HPE), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). While the company certainly has scale-up potential with any of these customers, a large portion of Aquantia's success hinges on maintaining its Intel relationship (which began in 2008), as no other company ships datacenter product volumes like Intel.

Financial overview

The below table, taken from Aquantia's S-1, gives a summary snapshot of Aquantia's financial results:

Figure 2. Aquantia financial summary

The company generated $48.8 million of revenues in the first half of 2017, up a modest 18% y/y. This actually represents significant acceleration over Aquantia's growth in FY16, where full-year revenues of $86.7 million were only up 7% y/y.

The company has, in its S-1, released "preliminary" Q3 results in which it estimates to have generated approximately ~$27 million in revenues. This puts Aquantia well on track to do ~$100 million in revenue this year.

As the company is fabless, its gross margin is high - 57% in 1H17 versus 61% in 1H16. Aquantia says that its pricing practices highly revolve around the feature sets it can accommodate in the products it sells, pushing the company to keep a constant cycle of innovations.

Rare among Silicon Valley startups, Aquantia has reached breakeven status, though its modest $1.2 million operating profit in 1H16 has been turned into a ~$1 million loss in 1H17. However, this is primarily driven by an uptick in R&D spending, which is necessary for Aquantia to continue edging out over its peers.

For a semiconductor company, Aquantia has little debt - only $18.4 million as of Q2. It also posted a cash balance of $17.4 million, and we expect the IPO to generate roughly $57 million of net proceeds for the company (after subtracting standard underwriting fees), implying an estimated post-IPO cash balance of $74.4 million.

Cap table and valuation

The cap table below shows Aquantia's largest holders (taken from the company's S-1). Faraj Aalaei, the company's CEO, owns roughly 7% of the shares:

Figure 3. Aquantia major holders

Post IPO, the company has total float of 32,321,080 shares, of which 6.8 million (roughly 20%) were tendered in the IPO. At a Day 1 closing price of $9.51, this implies a market cap of $307.4 million and an enterprise value (less ~$74.4 million in estimated post-IPO net cash and adding $18.4 million in debt) of $251.4 million.

With revenues approaching $100 million this year, the company trades at an EV/Revenue valuation of ~2.5x, certainly a reasonable multiple for a tech company that's still growing its top line in the double digits.

In addition, let's assume Aquantia can achieve a long-term EBITDA margin of 15% (its adjusted EBITDA margin in the first half of 2017 was 4%). This implies an "idealized" EBITDA of $15 million on this year's revenues, or a 16.7x multiple on Aquantia's current enterprise value. While this isn't a cheap figure, the potential for top-line growth and further margin expansion makes the valuation digestible.

It's also wise to note that Aquantia's revenue multiple - probably the better valuation benchmark at this stage in its life - is below that of its closest peers.

Versus Broadcom, Aquantia carries less than Broadcom's valuation, despite posting similar top-line growth. Versus Marvell, Aquantia's 2.5x multiple is ~20% below Marvell's 3.2x, despite Marvell posting essentially flat growth.

60-second summary

Aquantia is a deal worth looking into, seeing as the IPO hasn't flown since launch like most IPOs. With a modest financial profile ("modest" really is the key word, with its slightly above-average growth and its slimming losses pointing to roughly-breakeven losses) and equally modest market cap, traders and investors could position Aquantia as a value play. The semiconductor sector has been hot this year (as shown by the 43% ascent of the semiconductor index (NASDAQ:SOXX) this year) and Aquantia is well positioned to capture some of that enthusiasm.

The key risk to watch out for though is a sudden souring of Aquantia's Intel relationship, which is likely one major dark cloud that's holding the stock back from a breakout. Tech investors are especially allergic to customer risk; earlier this year, when Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) announced that Uber (Private:UBER) would be shifting away from using its communications infrastructure software, the stock dropped like a rock (despite Uber representing no more than ~15% of Twilio's business).

A sudden departure of Intel could spell immediate doom for Aquantia, and it's key to watch for Aquantia's ability to develop additional relationships with other customers in the quarters to come. With its relatively low valuation against a semi sector that's traded much richer this year, however, the risk-reward profile is especially compelling.

In the short term, ~3.2x EV/FTM revenues is a good price target for Aquantia, in line with Marvell (the lower-valued of its two competitors), implying a price target of $11.75.

