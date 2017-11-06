ULTA Beauty - Looking Pretty At This Price

ULTA Beauty (ULTA) has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for investors here in 2017. After peaking just short of $315 early this summer, it tumbled below $188 here in early October. So why did this happen? I am going to provide some information about ULTA and from there dive into some numbers to see if we can figure this out.

According to the ULTA website, ULTA opened their first store in 1990 and as of July 2017, they now operate 1,010 retail stores across 48 states and the District of Columbia. They are the top national retailer of “All Things Beauty” which includes over 20,000 products from over 500 brands.

Let’s first talk about an easy number to quantify, earnings per share. Below is a chart of the EPS for ULTA over the last 4 years.

Fiscal Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 EPS $3.17 $4.00 $5.00 $6.55

As we see, EPS growth was 26.1%, 25%, and 31% respectively. The last 4 quarters, EPS is $7.55. That gives a trailing PE of 26.75 at a stock price of $202 a share. This is the lowest PE range the stock has ever traded at!

Currently 3rd quarter earnings are projected at $1.67 a share, which is a $.27 increase from last years third quarter and a 19.2% gain. At $1.67 a share, and a fourth quarter estimate of $2.83, ULTA would earn $8.24 a share for fiscal 2018, which is a 25.8% YoY gain. This gain matches up with the gains over the previous four years. This also prices the stock at a forward PE of 24.5, for the late January 2018 earnings call. Below are the EPS projections for the next couple years.

Fiscal Year 2018 2019 2020 EPS $8.24 $9.81 $11.50

In early 2019, this stock is priced at just 20 times earnings, while maintaining a 17-19% EPS growth rate. Note, the EPS guidance has not been decreased by Nasdaq, which provided me the info for 2019 and 2020.

I have seen nothing in the EPS reports that would make me shy away from ULTA – let us go to the next metric.

Institutional ownership can sometimes show when funds and other investment firms think a stock is a poor choice, ownership decreases. That cannot be said about ULTA. Just short of 90% of ULTA’s stock is held by institutional ownership and buys have outpaced the sells.

Insider trading can also show a strength or weakness in a stock. Looking at the insider trading, more shares have been sold than bought over the last 12 months, with a large amount of shares being sold over the $300 mark. However last month, nearly 130,000 shares have been purchased at under $200 a share by one man on the board, Charles Heilbronn. If you are not familiar with Charles, he is the Executive VP at Chanel. I trust that he has knowledge that the stock was a good value at that price point.

So there are two items that I believe may have “thrown a wrench” in the growth of ULTA. First is the YoY same store sales gain. First quarter 2017 was a small miss at 14.3% and second quarter was a larger slip to 11.7%, the 11.7% in the second quarter was 19% lower than the previous year’s gain. While still a large gain in sales, it did not meet the lofty expectations this stock has been riding on. When numbers from a retailer do not match expectations, many start to mention the Amazon affect, and wonder if they are cutting into ULTAs business. Also a company like Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY) which sells the Sephora line is also expanding into JCPenneys (JCP) and looking at opening standalone retail locations.

However, I don’t believe online is a problem for ULTA, I actually believe this is a strength for the company. According to this report, ULTA has seen online sales increase 70% since last year, with web traffic increasing 73% and mobile traffic increasing by 104%. Online sales jumped from 5.2% of their overall sales, to 7.5%. This shows there is still a lot of growth available in this sector.

An article published by Fortune last year, spoke of the 900 current stores that ULTA currently had, and the plans to increase the count to 1,700. As mentioned above, ULTA is currently at just over 1,000 retail locations.

In conclusion, I believe a host of things:

ULTA is still an aggressive growth company who should be trading at closer to a 30-35 PE, then a 20-25 PE corporation. Women like to browse cosmetics and try new items and get advice from professionals at a store. The online shopper is more likely to purchase items they already know or are comfortable with, whereas cosmetics are constantly changing. This negates much of the Amazon affect. Earnings will come out at the end of November. Same sales growth will be key as well as any earnings surprise – ULTA has beat earnings several quarters in a row. Also positive guidance for the Christmas holiday could really help build momentum for the large four quarter earnings, which will be reported early in 2018.

Even at a 30 PE, this stock would be a buy up to close to $250. The business model, supply chain, and lack of debt make ULTA a very appeal and beautiful purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.