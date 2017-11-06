Etsy Deep Dive: The Profitability Shift

Etsy (ETSY), the arts-and-crafts marketplace for homemade goods, has experienced a second coming in 2017. After a challenging 2016 in which the company faced Amazon (AMZN) worries and decelerating revenue growth, Etsy seems to have found its equilibrium. While its platform is certainly not as broad as Amazon, or even eBay (EBAY), which is ~50x larger than eBay in terms of gross merchandise volume, Etsy has clearly dominated its niche.

The company's transition to profitability this year indicates the benefit of a new, focused management team that understands the limitations of its space and the need to start thinking about a sustainable business model in a lower-growth, competitive environment.

Etsy went public in the spring of 2015 at $16 a share. Shares jumped 88% on their first day of trading, valuing the company at $3.3 billion, as Wall Street touted the company's innovative business model. The enthusiasm eroded quickly after that, sinking to the sub-$10 level and becoming the worst-performing IPO of 2015 (that crown this year goes to Blue Apron (APRN), a fellow Internet startup that delivers boxed-meal kits and has lost 60% of its market value since going public).

Since early 2017, however, Etsy has seen a remarkable recovery. Shares are up ~40% this year and appear poised to tack on even more gains as Etsy reports earnings and shows momentum in its new initiatives, like Etsy Studio. Notably, the company has crossed its $16 IPO threshold, and while it may be challenged in the short term to regain its all-time high of $31, it will steadily continue its ascent there.

The key question for investors: can the momentum continue? With Etsy's market cap sitting just under $2 billion, and the company's recent conversion to profitability, we believe investors can now see Etsy in a new light, boding well for the company's shares. Unlike other e-commerce platforms like eBay, whose gross platform sales are more or less flat, Etsy has managed to maintain growth in sales on its platform, driving double-digit revenue growth for the company while it stakes out higher margins to achieve profitability.

I'd remain long with a price target of $20, representing ~5x EV/FY17 revenue. With the company's shift toward GAAP profitability and margin expansion, it may soon see valuation support from its earnings and cash flow metrics as well.

Etsy basics

For the unfamiliar, Etsy is an e-commerce platform that connects buyers with sellers of homemade goods, founded in 2005. Etsy sees itself as "empowering creative entrepreneurs" and gives them a platform to market their work and establish a clientele.

The screenshot below showcases Etsy's homepage. Buyers can choose from over 50 categories of goods - including the anchor categories listed in the header of the homepage, like jewelry & accessories. Etsy also offers items such as vintage collectibles and antique books.

A search for "tote bag," for example, yields 330,000 results ranging from $20 custom-knit bags to $4,000 vintage luxury bags.

Like eBay (and unlike Amazon), all of Etsy's wares are sourced completely from third parties. Etsy charges a 3.5% transaction fee for each item sold on its platform as well as a small $0.20 listing fee for each item. In addition, Etsy earns revenue from ancillary "Seller Services" including shipping labels, payment processing (3-4% transaction fee), and other services that facilitate the end-to-end selling process for sellers. Sellers can also choose to have their goods listed as a "Promoted Listing," which costs a fee.

Etsy's marketplace fee revenue comprised of 42% of its revenues in the first half of 2017, and seller services comprised of the remaining 58%.

In 2016, Etsy's gross merchandise sales, or GMS (the rough equivalent of other e-commerce companies' GMV metric), totaled $2.8 billion. Year to date in 2017, this figure is up 13% (which is notable, as eBay's GMV has largely been single-digit growth to flat this year). There are 45 million total items listed on Etsy's site

As of Q2 of this year, Etsy had 1.8 million active sellers and 30.6 million active buyers. 32% of Etsy's transaction volumes are international, indicating future growth potential overseas.

Etsy is also mobile-friendly, jiving well with the theme that more and more activities that used to be desktop-only are shifting over to mobile. More than half (51%) of Etsy's gross sales in the first half of 2017 were completed on a smartphone.

Etsy Studio

In early 2017, Etsy announced the launch of Etsy Studio, a new offering that allows sellers to sell crafts supplies. Etsy calls Etsy Studio its first "new market" offering since its original launch in 2005.

The infographic below, taken from Etsy Studio's website, showcases the types of craft supplies available for purchase on the platform:



The intention behind Etsy Studio is to create a new vertical market for sellers to participate in and improve the selling process for larger-volume supplies. The snapshot below shows the user interface for a seller on Etsy Studio:

Etsy Studio resides on a separate website, etsystudio.com, and generally caters to higher-volume sellers than Etsy, which has a lot of one-time hobbyists. Sellers are charged the same 3.5% transaction fee for selling on Etsy Studio and can access the same suite of seller services.

While Etsy hasn't broken out the incremental revenues it's garnered from Etsy Studio, growth initiatives like these help Etsy to access new markets (and new batches of sellers) that can drive sustained top line growth. With the added presence in an entirely new category of goods, Etsy has a means of expanding its GMS and diversifying away the risk of oversaturation in its core business.

Financial overview, profit focus, and valuation

Through the first half of 2017, Etsy has generated $198.6 million in revenue, up 19% y/y. GMS has expanded to nearly $1.5 billion, up 13% y/y.

At this run rate, Etsy is on track to achieve ~$435 million in revenue and ~$3.2 billion in GMS for FY17. The company has guided to 12-14% GMS growth and 18-20% revenue growth in 2017.

Etsy has also been able to generate positive adjusted EBITDA for the past several years, and at fairly high margins as well. Adjusted EBITDA for 2014, 2015, and 2016 was $23.1 million, $31.0 million, and $57.1 million, respectively. The company is guiding to a 16-18% Adjusted EBITDA margin for FY17, implying $73.8 million (+29% y/y) in FY17 based on the midpoints of growth and margin guidance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a relatively fair picture of the company's cash generation capabilities, as it adds back stock comp and FX effects to standard EBITDA addbacks.

The major headlining shift of Etsy's year to date has been its transition toward GAAP profitability. Etsy has managed to generate $11.2 million in net profits in the first half of 2017 (representing $0.10 EPS), up from a loss of $6.1 million in the first half of 2016.

In addition to growth, this shift to profits has been driven by a cost structure overhaul at Etsy, driven by its new exec team. The company has eliminated 245 jobs, equal to 23% of its workforce, which will directly reduce 2017 operating expenses by $20 million. Long term, these actions are expected to drive $35 million in annualized cost savings.

The focus on profitability has more to do with the company's shifting attitude toward profitability than it does with a one-time restructuring and $20 million of savings. We believe this is a signal that Etsy will operate, going forward, with a balance of growth and cash flow in mind. It's a positive fundamental indicator of a business that has matured and is prepared to begin optimizing shareholder returns.

From a valuation standpoint, Etsy's $2 billion market cap minus $302 million of cash yields a $1.7 billion enterprise value. The company has access to a $50 million undrawn credit facility, but has no present debt.

This enterprise value implies a multiple of 3.9x EV/FY17 revenue and ~23.8x EV/FY17 Adj. EBITDA. The revenue multiple is probably the key valuation yardstick to focus on, given the company is still in the midst of cost reductions and margin expansion and its EBITDA results this year are not indicative of long-term margin potential.

As seen in the chart above, Etsy trades at a discount to eBay's revenue multiple, despite the latter's slower growth and flat GMV. As previously mentioned, a multiple of 5x EV/FY17 revenues - representing a price target of $20 - is a good "fair value" point for Etsy.

Key takeaways

Etsy is a solid e-commerce asset with plenty of growth drivers supporting it. Further development of the Etsy Studio initiative can breathe new life into GMS expansion; in addition, the company's relatively low penetration into international markets - especially those with rising middle classes - are further avenues to growth.

In tandem with growth, the company has also turned its focus to profit attainment, starting with a workforce reduction in 2016 that has resulted in GAAP net profits for the first time in 1H17 and is a signal for more margin efficiencies to come. In addition to GAAP profit metrics, with the company forecasting higher adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 (driven by its larger scale as well as its cost-reduction initiatives), Etsy is close to having EBITDA support for its valuation.

With the stock having momentum tailwinds as it reclaims its $16 IPO price, the company has a chance for a "kitchen sink" reset in the way that Wall Street and investors view the company. With its fundamental performance tracking well in 2017 to date, and with its platform growth outpacing that of fellow marketplace rival eBay, Etsy is a solid choice in the Internet space for investors looking for a growth rebound play.