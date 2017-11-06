ROTY Volume 1 Edition 46: Bouncing Back In November And Several New Trades

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

We cut loose a non-performing position in order to make room for a stock from the ROTY Contender List that has been showing very strong technical action.

Data from the TiNivo study makes AVEO Pharmaceuticals more attractive to me on multiple time frames and I review the presentation with readers below.

Welcome to the 46th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

November has gotten off to a great start, with the model account currently in the green by 6.7%. I continue to search for the best Q4 setups and we have several ideas working on the Contenders List as well, including Trillium Therapeutics in the CD47 space.

Updates on Model Account Positions

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- The link for their presentation of data from the TiNivo combination study has been uploaded on the website. In my prior piece we touched on how synergies with VEGF-TKIs and checkpoint inhibitors are unfortunately unable to be adequately exploited due to high rates of adverse events (Grade 3 and 4). It was though that nivolumab combined with tivozanib would have a better safety profile- of 6 patients evaluable there were only a couple grade 3 events. Early signs of efficacy were encouraging, with a 100 disease control rate and 67% partial response rate.

The phase two expansion portion is enrolling 20 patients. I look forward to seeing how the market reacts to this data next week, in spite of the low N. A result of this data is that I believe the stock is now even more attractive across multiple time frames.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- Our top-performing ROTY pick reported third quarter earnings. Their cash position remains comfortably high at $259.4 million- as the stock inches closer to all time highs, there would be nothing wrong with a secondary offering of 2 to 3 million shares to strengthen their negotiating position as well as extend the operational runway.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)- I encourage readers to read through the third quarter conference call transcript, as there are several nuggets of useful information there. I look forward to their ASH update in December, while reminding investors the main catalyst is data to be presented mid-2018. It´s also interesting to note that forgotten asset vosaroxin could create value for shareholders in the near to medium term as well, due to data presented from investigator sponsored trials.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- Data should be coming soon for the randomized phase 2 TRAXAR trial of TRC105 in combination with Inlyta (axitinib) in patients with advanced or metastatic RCC. Keep in mind data from a prior study was quite encouraging, with PFS of 11.3 months for the combination versus 4.8 months in Inyta´s pivotal study. A PR rate of 29% versus 11% also compared favorably (4 patients in fourth line). See my original article here.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Selling out our position in Prima Biomed (PBMD)- This was a hard sell for me, as I still believe there is potential in the LAG-3 space. However, I wanted to free up room to purchase a ROTY Contender and this was the logical choice. Additionally, I was rereading investor updates and the CEO came across as slightly promotional.

2. Adding to our position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- The ROTY model account will now own a 3/4 position in the stock. I expect later on to fill out the position completely, as I believe several data updates have the potential for value creation in the near to medium term. I expect this decision to be controversial with some readers, as I know this one is our biggest underperformer. Expect an update piece on the stock from me soon.

3. Initiating a pilot position in Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)- In spite of the 50% runup since my initial article, I still find the stock to be heavily undervalued. The ROTY model account will now own a quarter position in the stock (established at market closing price as per our transparency rules). Stay tuned for my update piece on the company, where I touch on data from their ASH abstract as well as comment on deal activity in the CD47 space. This is a great example of utilizing a disciplined strategy to pick up shares of a runner without chasing haphazardly- often times if the move has already started we don´t wait for dips to initiate the initial pilot position.

4. Adding to our position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals- The ROTY model account will now own a 3/4 position in the stock. Price and volume action remains strong in this one.

5. Adding to our position in Arqule (ARQL)- The ROTY model account will now own a half-size position. I continue to believe that the stock is undervalued and there are several ways for shareholders to win.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

