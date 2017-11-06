Tracon Pharmaceuticals: Several Ways For Investors To Win

Readouts from studies in renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular cancer could drive meaningful upside and readers who believe in the thesis will want to fill out their desired positions beforehand.

Optionality is provided via data readouts in certain indications as well as their collaboration with Johnson and Johnson.

TRC105 is being evaluated in several settings where prior promising data has set the stage for potential wins in hard-to-treat patient populations.

Shares have fallen by over 10% since my last update on the company in September.

Shares of Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) have fallen by 12% since I last revisited the story at the beginning of September.

Originally, the company popped back up on my radar when the stock bounced 40% from recent lows. Long time readers know that I like to keep track of volume and price action, but that's only the first step in finding promising trade ideas. Taking a closer look it was readily apparent that the company had several promising irons in the fire and was poised to capitalize on the success of VEGF inhibitors. Lead candidate TRC105 (and future candidates including TRC102) could be combined with other VEGF inhibitors resulting in enhanced outcomes versus single agent treatments.

As is typical with many development stage biotechnology companies, certain trials were considered failures while others demonstrated encouraging data in indications with high unmet need. A failed investigator-sponsored trial in recurrent glioblastoma back in February along with a general lack of news flow led to a steadily declining stock price. Data from early-stage studies at ASCO failed to impress as well.

Back in early 2015 when the initial public offering occurred the stock was multiples of where it is now. Below I'm going to recap five reasons why the stock is still a compelling buy and likely to rebound.

Reason #1: Upcoming RCC Data

In late 2015 the company presented encouraging results from a phase 1b study in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Patients in the study were a tough to treat population, having already received at least one prior line of therapy with a VEGFR TKI and a median number of three prior therapies (up to 6). Patients receiving the combination of TRC105 and Inlyta had an objective response rate of 29%, 59% with stable disease and overall disease control of 88%. Median PFS was 8.4 months and 9.6 months in the subset of patients with clear cell RCC.

For reference, the objective response rate observed in VEGFR TKI-refractory patients treated with Inlyta (n=194) in the AXIS pivotal study (2nd line clear cell RCC) was 11.3% and median PFS was 4.8 months. I also note that of those responding several were fourth-line patients.

Figure 3: Phase 1b data (source: corporate presentation)

In September the company reported enrollment had finalized in their randomized phase 2b TRAXAR study of TRC105 and Inlyta in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In the second quarter highlights management guided for top-line data in the second half of the year.

Reason #2: HCC Data

In August the company reported promising results from an NCI-led phase 1/2 study in patients with hepatocellular cancer were published. 26 patients with advanced HCC were enrolled and given one of four levels of TRC105 along with Nexavar. Overall response rate in 20 evaluable patients was 25% (using RECIST), with all responses occurring at the two highest doses of TRC105. ORR in the two highest dose level cohorts was 33%, with median overall survival of 15.5 months. For the sake of reference, Nexavar was approved based on data revealing median overall survival of 10.7 months (median ORR was just 2%).

Figure 4: NCI phase 1/2 results (source: corporate presentation)

In the company's second quarter update management guided for initial data from the company's own phase 1/2 study to be forthcoming in the first half of next year.

Reason #3: Optionality via Johnson and Johnson-Partnered Assets

In September 2016 the company inked an agreement with Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), who in turn bought $5 million of common shares at a price point of $5.95. In return Tracon received rights to two programs, TRC253 and TRC694, for the treatment of prostate cancer and hematologic malignancies, respectively.

What's quite interesting is that after completion of the initial proof of concept study Janssen has retained the exclusive option to reacquire full rights to the first clinical candidate, a small molecule inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutations that confer drug resistance. If Janssen exercises its option, it will pay Tracon $45 million upfront and be on the hook for up to $137.5 million in milestones (plus single-digit royalty).

Figure 5: Preclinical results provide rationale for proof of concept study using companion diagnostic (source: corporate presentation)

I look forward to progress updates in the company's third quarter results (due November 7th) and note that in their second quarter report they announced that the dose escalation portion of the phase 1/2 study would be completed in the second half of the year.

Contrast the possible exercise payment to the company's $50 million market capitalization and reported cash position of $32 million. I remind readers that net loss for the previous quarter was $6.6 million.

Reason #4: Optionality via Santen-Partnered DE-122

Back in July the company announced initiation of a mid-stage study of DE-122 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). I remind readers that this is the opthalmic formulation of TRC-105 and Tracon received a $7 million milestone payment as a result of trial initiation. The phase 2a randomized trial is evaluating DE-122 in combination with Lucentis versus Lucentis monotherapy.

Data is expected at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting scheduled for November 11th through the 14th (special thanks to Twitter user Caesar Biotech for the reminder there).

I don't believe there is much expectation here - any positive developments would provide significant upside, while downside from disappointing data should be regarded as a buying opportunity prior to future readouts mentioned above.

Reason #5: Value in Angiosarcoma

This indication was the main attraction back when the IPO took place. Keep in mind that angiosarcoma has a 5 year survival rate of less than 12% and 50% of patients who have resection followed by radiotherapy will develop metastasis and ultimately die. Additionally, those who have metastasis when diagnosed are generally not candidates for resection. Annual incidence is estimated to be around 500 cases in the United States and a similar figure in the European Union.

Figure 6: Unmet need in angiosarcoma highlighted (source: corporate presentation)

In November last year the company presented updated data from an early-stage study involving 18 angiosarcoma patients treated with either the combination of TRC105 and Votrient or with single agent TRC105 followed by the combination of TRC105 and Votrient.

Median progression-free survival for the first five patients enrolled was over 16 months, while median PFS for nine chemotherapy-refractory patients treated with the combination was 5.6 months. Interestingly enough, 3 of 9 patients continued on treatment with 2 of them experiencing durable complete responses. To put that into perspective, Votrient as a single agent had median PFS of 3 months with no complete responses observed in a prior 30 patient study (Votrient-naive and chemotherapy-refractory patient population).

Figure 7: Data from phase 1b/2 study (source: corporate presentation)

Another group of nine patients were treated with single agent TRC105 followed by combination treatment (TRC105 + Votrient). Four patients remain on treatment in the study, with one having a partial response.

The pivotal TAPPAS study is enrolling 124 patients under Special Protocol Assessment and randomizing them one-to-one to treatment with TRC105 combined with Votrient or single agent Votrient. The study has an adaptive design that allows for enrollment of an additional 76 patients with cutaneous angiosarcoma (potentially more responsive). The primary endpoint is progression-free survival and the secondary measure is overall survival. In terms of catalysts, investors can expect interim data in mid-2018.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. Readouts from studies in renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular cancer could drive meaningful upside and readers who believe in the thesis will want to fill out their desired positions beforehand.

One key risk to thesis is dilution in the near term as the company's cash reserves dwindle. Cash balance for the second quarter was $32 million as compared to net loss of $6.6 million. I wouldn't be surprised to see them raise funds after presenting encouraging trial results at a higher share price. Other risks include the possibility of disappointing data in both early and late stage studies evaluating TRC105 and other pipeline candidates. Delays in the pivotal TAPPAS study would also weigh on the stock price, as would negative developments released in the interim analysis mid-2018.

In addition to the five reasons for buying stated above, updates for other trials could also drive upside. Partial responses were observed in an early-stage study treating patients with Temodar in combination with TRC102 (refractory solid tumors). The NCI chose to enroll expansion cohorts based on partial responses observed in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and KRAS-positive colorectal cancer.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. Additionally, I'm in collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.