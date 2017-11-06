Baytex Energy: Doghouse Performance

Baytex Energy (BTE) badly needed a banner cash flow year. But it appears that management will not be getting it this year. Hurricane season definitely provided some challenges. But then the Canadian division was unable to pick up the slack.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, rising commodity prices enabled the operating netback to increase. However, operating expense is now also on the rise in each geographic areas. Only a shift in production towards more Eagle Ford production can keep the corporate average operating expense declining.

The hurricane season impacted the Eagle Ford production. So overall, production did not increase all that much from the previous year. The next quarter should show more growth, but that consistent growth necessary to pay down the debt appears out of reach.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter Earnings Press Release

The big takeaway from this part of the report is the inadequacy of cash flow from operations for the debt serviced. Annual cash flow needs to equal about half of the debt amount. So cash flow should be a minimum of C$200 million each quarter. Even with the latest commodity price rally, the cash flow is not even close to the amount required to properly service the debt. Cash flow did increase from the year before. But that increase is wholly inadequate.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter Earnings Press Release

For much of the year, the company did not generate that much cash flow. Now with higher pricing, management is moving to protect potential profits with hedging. Even so, the capital budget was reduced. As a result, production is still not as high as it was in the first quarter of 2016. Much of the production increase since the end of fiscal year 2016 was achieved from an acquisition.

Management wisely used stock to make that acquisition. Now management needs fairly robust commodity pricing to make that acquisition pay for itself. There does not appear to be enough cash flow for the company to grow enough to properly service the debt. The debt is not due for awhile so management still has some time to figure out how to increase cash flow. But initial results do not look encouraging.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter Earnings Press Release

The main problem appears to be the relatively high breakeven points for the heavy oil production. The second graph shows that management needs oil in the low WTI $50 range to generate any free cash flow at all. But really the company needs a WTI price above $60 to properly service its debt. Despite the current commodity price rally, those days appear to be gone. The current rally may raise the price to WTI $60, but the WTI price is very unlikely to stay there. There are simply too many oil industry operational and well productivity improvements for the price to remain that high. The breakeven of unconventional oil production continues to drop. This confounds a lot of observers and it enables more production with less capital at lower pricing.

Management did sell a small non-core property and use those proceeds to pay down debt. More of those sales are badly needed. But properties available for sale in the current environment are limited. In early 2016, some heavy oil production was shut-in due to extremely low commodity pricing. Even now, the heavy oil is finally producing cash flow after several years of losses. The first two quarters of the fiscal year were not pretty at all when one reviews heavy oil losses. Management also shut in some gas production when prices became too low. These actions limit the marketability of company leases to raise cash.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter Earnings Press Release

That 200 bbl/d (second slide bottom right) is extremely important because the slide showing the rates of return before this slide assume an initial 30-day rate of 70 bbl/d. This is the kind of breakthrough that management has needed for heavy oil. Production is fairly expensive and diluent is needed before the oil will flow through a pipeline. So there is not much headway to be made on the production cost front. Well costs, however, are very significant. To get about twice as much oil for about 15% increased well cost may result in a cash flow surge. If this also affects the production costs positively, then that would help quite a lot also. Management indicated during the conference call that about a decade worth of locations are suitable for this technology. The other heavy oil location showed a lower but still significant increase in initial well production.

Even though this year really did not show a material cost reduction, that could change next year. Heavy oil is generally discounted from light oil. The pricing difference can run from the current $9 per barrel discount to much higher levels. The company really needs product upgrading capability along the lines of Suncor (SU). But the cash flow is not available for such a step. Company-owned refineries would similarly improve cash flow and profitability tremendously. As it is, heavy oil production is discounted from the typical light oil price and it generally costs more to produce.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter Earnings Press Release

As shown above, operators are heading to the more productive parts of the leased areas. Fortunately for this company, the non-operated leases have a more productive part. As shown above, the company is completing wells with initial rates above 2,000 BOED. Like the heavy oil, this type of improvement is absolutely mandatory in order for management to have any hope of paying down the long-term debt when it becomes due. Some operators are reporting much higher rates. So average initial well production could take a significant jump over the next twelve months.

The company acquired the Eagle Ford leases in 2014 when the company merged with Aurora Oil and Gas Ltd. The problem was the company used too much debt and has been struggling with the debt load ever since commodity prices collapsed a few years ago. So the productivity increases since 2014 are what matters. Those increases shown on the graph above are heading towards 30%. Management probably needs closer to 100%. They may finally be on the verge of achieving that level of improvement.

To the extent that the extremely significant improvements this year can be used elsewhere, that graph could show a large increase in initial production per well over the next year. The combination of this improvement with the heavy oil progress may give this management enough hope to increase production enough to release the "debt stress".

For the time being though, the stock has rallied about as far as it can go. There are much better opportunities out there than this company. Companies like Ring Energy (REI) which is debt free will also benefit from industry improvements. However, the debt free part gives management a lot of flexibility if commodity prices decline. Baytex management really has to hope for a sustained commodity price rally that will last a couple of years. The interest paid is a significant competitive handicap.

Ring Energy also has low enough costs to grow during a period of low commodity pricing. This management shut in some gas production this year when gas prices became to low. But that follows on the heels of the heavy oil production shut down as heavy oil prices became too low in 2016. So Baytex Energy is not a low enough cost producer. That can be very deadly in a commodity industry.

Even though things are looking up for this heavy oil producer, it is probably time to consider trading the Baytex stock for another producer with lower costs and less debt to service. There are many low-cost producers out there. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:YGRAF) is another low-cost producer with relatively low debt. Yangarra also benefits from industry operational and well productivity improvements. Like Ring Energy, Yangarra Resources has a lot of options if commodity prices drop. Debt is not a straitjacket for either of these companies.

The heavy financial leverage of Baytex has not been working to the advantage of shareholders for some years. So maybe it is time to look for operational leverage without the financial leverage.

