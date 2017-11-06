Retirement Planning: Are You Prepared For Inflation? Part 3

This is the third in a three-part series on retirement planning and inflation. Part one, where we made the case for stronger inflation numbers down the line can be read here. Part two, where we described the impact of stronger inflation on investors about to retire can be read here. In this article we focus on some of our favorite inflation plays. For our base case scenario here we assume inflation moves up to 4% annualized with long bond rates rising by 2% and short term rates increasing by 1.5%.

1) Apartment REITs

The base theme we want to emphasize is to buy companies that are uniquely positioned to benefit from inflation. One key characteristic of that is finding companies with income sensitive to inflation, but expenses relatively fixed. In that corner we find apartment REITs. As a real estate play we firstly have the underlying assets that appreciate with inflation and that itself makes all REITs in general a good inflation play. Beyond that, apartment REITs that have long term debt maturities are uniquely positioned to benefit from inflation. They reset pricing every year on their renewing leases, whereas their interest costs are much more stable.

For a quick example, let's look at an apartment REIT that has fixed long term debt with a maturity of 10 years. With a sudden hit of rising inflation for 2 years, it raises rents by 4% in each of those two year. Property level expenses go up by 4% as well. Assuming its interest costs are fixed, how much does its funds from operations go up?

For a REIT with 2.4X interest coverage, the jump is 14%, handily outpacing inflation of 8.4% over the same time period.

Source: Author's calculations

We have written about our only apartment REIT play previously. However, the logic can be applied to all apartment REITs. The key is to find apartment REITs with long term debt and good pricing power in already tight rental markets with minimal rent controls by the government.

2) Hotel REITs

The arguments that apply to apartment REITs, apply to hotel REITs in spades. Pricing is reset daily and while anchoring can prevent very rapid rises, matching inflation rates should not be an issue. Again, look for hotel REITs with good pricing power and low competition in key markets. We currently own only one hotel REIT, which we have talked about previously but there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) is one that is on our radar with a great price to FFO ratio and excellent dividend coverage. It has its fleas (or roaches?) but is priced for a MadMax world.

3) Platinum

Our general view of precious metals is that they are a good place where money goes to die. Gold and Silver have seriously underperformed inflation and pretty much every asset class including treasury bills over the long run. The 2009-2012 run up also made people draw some pretty correlations between the central bank balance sheets and Gold, which we dissected as being pure garbage.

However we have quite an extreme price distortion in Platinum which makes us think that it could provide a compelling 5-10% compounded return from these levels in case of moderate inflation. Current Platinum prices are already trading deep in the cost curve.

The supply demand fundamentals look very positive for both Platinum and Palladium.

In a higher inflation environment we expect the breakeven costs for Platinum to rise rapidly and the current price which is trading $300 below those costs, can provide solid returns. ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is our favorite of playing this rather than bet on chronic money losing platinum miners. PPLT is also a significantly better play than Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust (SPPP) which owns significantly more Palladium than Platinum.

4) Capstead Mortgage

Our inflation expectations also come with yield curve expectations. We think that we will have rising interest rates and a steepening yield curve. Capstead Mortgage (CMO) is a mortgage REIT whose profits show a good sensitivity to a steepening yield curve.

CMO data by YCharts

Part of it has to do with prepayment speeds on their mortgages and the other part with their spread income. For a good understanding of how this stock ticks, please see this excellent article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund.

Conclusion

The four plays above are by no means exclusive or all encompassing. There are really many ways to skin this cat. But we have listed the top four that are worthy of consideration for any portfolio. As always, remember Trapping Value's Rules of Acquisition #1.

Source: Quark educating Trapping Value on DS9

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is a big fan of Colorado Wealth Management Fund's work on mortgage REITs.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.