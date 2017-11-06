Diana Containerships: Short Squeeze - Look Out Below

Due to the strike price terms of the warrants, the sharp price spike is an enormous economic incentive for Kalani to issue as much equity as possible during the next 4 trading days. The current price is not sustainable.

Diana Containership EMV likely equalled more than $55 million at the November 3rd closing price of $11.21. If the Company sustains an EMV above $5 million for the next 9 trading days, it will avoid delisting.

If Kalani exercised common stock warrants equal to 15% of the 28.39 shares traded on November 3rd, 4.2 million shares would have been issued, equal to 85% dilution.

On November 2nd, Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX), a subsidiary of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), completed a 1 for 7 reverse stock split, leaving approximately 757k shares outstanding. On November 3rd, when an opening price spike of 140% did not fade in the first hour of trading on very heavy volume, a massive short squeeze was triggered and the stock rallied to an intraday advance of almost 800% at 1:30 pm on mind bogglingly high volume.

At the close, DCIX had faded to a 348% gain on 28.39 million shares traded. Volume traded equaled more than 30 times the outstanding common stock for the company. Yes, 30 TIMES the outstanding common stock.

Theoretically, the short covering in DCIX should have burnt itself out after volume 1 to 2 times the outstanding common stock traded. What appears to have happened is that the existing shorts covered in the first hour of trading and new shorts jumped in after the initial price spike. Then the cycle continued as those shorts covered and new shorts jumped in again, only to be forced to also cover. This frenzy continued until a blowoff spike that finally burnt itself out around 1:30 pm. The stock traded down steadily on persistent selling throughout the afternoon.

Massive Dilution

As detailed in "Repurchase the Warrants," Kalani Investments held approximately 136,000 warrants to purchase Series B-2 Preferred Stock with a face value of $136 million. The Preferred Stock is then convertible into common stock at a strike price equal to 92.25% of the lowest daily VWAP during the trailing 5-day period. Because the warrants are exercised for Series B-2 Preferred, the number of warrants outstanding are not impacted by reverse stock splits.

As discussed in the referenced article, Kalani's ability to exercise warrants and convert the Series B-2 Preferred into common stock and sell the stock is limited by language that restricts Kalani ownership of DCIX stock to 4.99% at any moment. On a normal trading day, Kalani has proven itself able to sell common stock equal to approximately 15% of volume traded for the programs it has had with DCIX, DryShips Inc. (DRYS) and TOP Ships (TOPS).

November 3rd was anything but a normal trading day for DCIX with 28.39 million shares of volume traded. Kalani would have had the freedom to relentlessly short DCIX throughout the day secure in the knowledge that it could cover its short positions through the exercise of the warrants. If Kalani was front-running its exercise of the warrants, Kalani may have been able to take advantage of the heavy volume to sell a significant number of DCIX shares. We will know for sure when DCIX files its next disclosure statement.

If Kalani was able to sell shares equal to 15% of the volume traded on Friday, shares issued would have equaled approximately 4.2 million. The lowest daily VWAP for the 5 trading days preceding November 3rd was in the neighborhood of $2.20 so the strike price would have been approximately $2.04.

Proceeds to DCIX as a result of the warrant exercise would have equaled approximately $8.4 million. Gains realized by Kalani, if it was able to average an $8 per share sales price (probably low), would have been $25 million. The 800% intraday price spike and the 30 times outstanding shares volume traded were clearly Black Swan events, but the estimated Kalani proceeds illustrate the one-sided nature of the warrant deal.

If Kalani was able to issue common shares equal to 15% of the volume traded on Friday, existing DCIX shareholders would have been diluted 85% in one day. The additional bad news is that, based on the 15% issuance assumption, Kalani has warrants remaining equal to approximately $121 million in face value of Series B-2 Preferred versus approximately $130 million prior to November 3rd.

Even worse news is that due to the warrant strike price being based on the lowest daily VWAP for the five days preceding the date of warrant exercise, Kalani is economically incentivized to sell as many shares as possible during the next three to four trading days in order to capture its maximum economic benefit. That means that the selling next week should be relentless and that the dilution to existing shareholders, including those who purchased on Friday, will be hefty.

Delisting

DCIX received a notice from Nasdaq on July 31st indicating

that the company is no longer in compliance with the continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450 (B)(1)(C) because the market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") was below $5,000,000 for 30 consecutive business days.

DCIX had 180 days from the notice date to cure this issue.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810 (C)(3)(D), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 calendar days, or until January 29, 2018. The company can cure this deficiency if the company's MVPHS closes at $5,000,000 or more for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period.

Assuming that there were approximately 5 million shares outstanding at the November 3rd close, DCIX's EMV would have equaled approximately $55 million at the $11.21 closing price. If DCIX's EMV remains above $5 million for the next 9 trading days, it will have cured the deficiency notice and the near-term overhang of a potential delisting would be removed.

Valuation

The article "Huge Disconnect Between Stock Price and NAV Post Sale," contains a valuation of DCIX. It is updated here to reflect the following:

Proceeds from Kalani warrant exercise from October 5th through October 31st of approximately $1.8 million (a reasonable guess based on 4.2 million shares issued at an assumed pre reverse split price of $.423).

Proceeds from Kalani warrant exercise on November 3rd of approximately $8.4 million as discussed above.

The approximately $10.2 million of proceeds increases Cash Post Sale from a negative ($3.05 million) at October 3rd to a positive $7.15 million at November 3rd in comparison with the October 5th NAV calculation.

The table below provides a calculation of the Net Asset Value of DCIX post close of the Sales Agreement transactions. The following are some of the assumptions used in the calculation.

The $35 million balance outstanding and the $7.5 million repayment of the Addiewell Loan are disclosed in Footnote 6 "Bank and Other Debt, Current" and Footnote 11 "Subsequent Events" in the Q2 Financial Statements.

DSI Loan is a related party loan from Diana Shipping Inc. ( DSX ). Disclosed in Footnote 6 of the Q2 Financial Statements.

Cash @ June 30th per Q2 Financial Statements.

Quarterly Cash Burn calculation is provided in a table in the "Huge Disconnect" article referenced above. The $5.5 million cash burn is for Q3, Q4, and half of Q1. Per the DCIX press release, "The company expects any vessel sales pursuant to this agreement to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, subject to extension under certain circumstances."

DCIX did not provide any information regarding broker fees or legal and other expenses related to the sale. $3 million is a placeholder until additional information becomes available.

Current Assets (not including cash) less Current Liabilities (not including Deferred Revenue) is per the Q2 Financial Statements. There are no other liabilities beyond the outstanding loans and Current Liabilities.

Vessel Valuations are for the four vessels remaining after the Sales Agreement transactions close. In the press release, the DCIX CEO stated, "We believe that the transaction reflects attractive sale terms for the vessels in the current market, which will further strengthen the company's balance sheet, decrease its fleet's age profile and may allow the company to pursue a strategy of selective acquisitions of additional modern container vessels." In order to decrease the age profile of the fleet, some of the older vessels must be sold. To be extremely conservative, however, I assumed only the four oldest vessels were retained and the seven youngest vessels were sold. The vessel valuations are therefore low. The valuations are estimates based on recent containership transactions compiled from various brokerage reports and listed in a table below.

The share count based on the 757k shares outstanding per the October 31st 6-K and the 4.2 million shares assumed issued on November 3rd.

Diana Containerships Inc. Post Vessel Sale Valuation (000s) Debt Outstanding June 30th Addiewell Loan $35,000 Repmts Equity Proceeds Q3 $(7,500) Addiewell Loan O/S @ Sale $27,500 DSI Loan $82,617 Total Debt @ Sale $110,117 Cash @ June 30th $11,567 Cash Burn Q3, Q4, Q1 2018 $(5,500) Net Cash @ Sale Date $6,067 Vessels Sale Gross Proceeds $104,000 Transaction Fees and Expenses $(3,000) Net Sale Proceeds $101,000 Proceeds from Warrants 10/5 to 10/31 $1,800 Proceeds from Warrants 11/3 $8,400 Cash Post Sale & Debt Repmt $7,150 Current Assets Less Current Liabilities $260 Vessels Valuation Post Sale Year Built TEU Pamina 2005 5042 $8,500 Domingo 2001 3739 $7,000 March 2004 5576 $8,250 Great 2004 5576 $8,250 $32,000 Net Asset Value Post Sale $39,410 Shares O/S Post 1:3 Reverse Split 5,000 Net Asset Value Per Share $7.88

Due to the enormous assumed stock issuance on November 3rd, DCIX is now trading at a 40% premium to its NAV based on the November 3rd closing price. The takeaway: In addition to the likely onslaught of shares from Kalani next week, the current fundamentals do not support the stock price.

Blown Opportunity

Although a Black Swan event like November 3rd is almost impossible to predict, DCIX management had an opportunity to remove the overhang of the Kalani warrants through a negotiated buyout. Instead, DSX approved DCIX's shareholder proposal to allow additional reverse stock splits and in so doing has prolonged the prospect of unending dilution. DCIX and DSX played into Kalani's hands and they no longer have the leverage to force Kalani to the table and negotiate a warrant buyout that will benefit shareholders. As long as the Kalani warrants remain outstanding, massive dilution will continue.

Conclusion

If you own DCIX, run for the exits on Monday, November 6th. DCIX's NAV does not support the November 3rd closing price. Kalani Investments has a huge economic incentive to exercise as many warrants as possible during the next 3 to 4 trading days before the warrant strike price increases, so the selling will be relentless.

Given the continuing Kalani warrant overhang, DCIX should sell at a significant discount to its NAV. Per share NAV will decrease with every share issued as a result of the exercise of Kalani warrants. The DCIX stock price could easily retrace to the $2 to $3 range during the next 5 to 10 trading days. Do not be surprised if DCIX executes another reverse stock split prior to year-end.

