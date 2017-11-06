Pandora: Shining Brightly

Company Overview

Pandora (OTCPK:PANDY) is a global jewelry manufacturer and retailer founded in 1982 in Copenhagen, Denmark that went public in 2011. Pandora is widely-known as a product-specific brand that focuses highly on their core competency of charm bracelets. Charms account for 59% of the company’s revenue, while bracelets, rings, and other jewelry account for 18%, 13%, and 10% respectively. The company is geographically diversified, with 47% of revenue coming from EMEA, 34% coming from the Americas, and 19% coming from APAC.

Investment Thesis

Our BUY recommendation can be broken down into three key value drivers:

Attractive business model: Pandora has demonstrated exceptionally strong financial performance (78% ROIC) over the past few years thanks to sustainable competitive advantages. Through rapid growth, Pandora has achieved efficient scale; the company currently sells jewelry in over 100 countries on 6 continents through more than 8,000 points of sale. Their business model focuses on charm bracelets that encourage repeat customers (60% recurring revenue). The company is vertically integrated and controls almost every step of the production and distribution process, so they are able to keep a close eye on costs of goods sold. Furthermore, Pandora has branded itself as an affordable jeweler, and this allows them to use less expensive raw materials than competitors. Pandora also employs strict inventory monitoring and control processes to make sure that their in-store product offerings are always up-to-date. To summarize, Pandora is a low-cost producer that has reached efficient scale and has a virtual monopoly on sentimental charm bracelets, a product that offers the company high margins (39% EBITDA margins). The company is also highly un-levered with a debt to equity ratio of 0.36x. While all of their debt matures within the next 5 years, it is highly unlikely this will pose a liquidity risk due to their cash and high FCF. Company's capital management is based on the goal of maintaining an NIBD to EBITDA ratio between 0x and 1x.

Significant runway: Pandora still has substantial untapped growth runways, most significantly in China, which is currently the largest and fastest growing jewelry market in the world (growing at a 12% CAGR for the past five years). An expanding middle and upper class, coupled with migration from rural areas to urban centers, has bolstered demand for jewelry. China currently only accounts for 4% of Pandora’s revenue, but this number is expected to increase over the coming years as Pandora opens more concept stores in the country. Pandora opened 44 new stores in China in 2016, bringing the current number of Chinese stores to 97. Pandora also signed a letter of intent in January 2017 to enter India, another growing market. Pandora is preparing for this growth by expanding their production capabilities in Thailand; the company will double its production capacity by 2020. The benefits of Thailand Manufacturing include exemption of import duties (21% average) and exemption of VAT (7%) for essentially the entire production process. Overall, by increasing their distribution capabilities through Bangkok, Hamburg, Baltimore, and Sydney, Pandora has reduced logistical costs by 57% and increased pick/hour by 118%. Undervalued: The market is pricing Pandora at similar multiples (15x forward earnings) to other industry leaders, such as Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) and Signet (NYSE:SIG). However, Pandora’s strong growth prospects, impressive free cash flow generation, and overall superior financial performance merit higher multiples.

Key Risks And Considerations

Potential fad: Charm bracelets could be a fad. If consumers lose interest in charm bracelets, this could be disastrous for Pandora. In addition, there may be a limit to the number of charms consumers are willing to purchase. After a customer has acquired a certain number of charms, they start to lose their sentimental value and all look the same. Shift from core strategy: As Pandora diversifies away from charm bracelets, they will likely see margin depression as they enter the more competitive spaces of rings, earrings, and necklaces. Some of Pandora’s competitors are more well-known in those categories and it is hard for a product-specific brand to transform itself into a lifestyle brand. Note: A common perspective is that silver and gold will affect jewelers drastically. In 2011, silver prices rose dramatically from $10/ounce to $40/ounce once. At that time, silver accounted for 60% of Pandora's COGS and to maintain profitability, Pandora raised prices by 15%. Since Pandora had branded its products as affordable jewelry, consumers did not respond well to the price hike. Revenue growth dropped to 0% and the share price plunged from DKK 330 to DKK 40. The then CEO Michael Olesen resigned. Consensus outlook is that gold and silver prices could rise this year, but silver prices, having bottomed in 2015, are not predicted to bottom again until around 2022. Silver now accounts for only 30% of PANDY's COGS and the company now uses a more sophisticated hedging system to give the company time to adjust to raw material fluctuations. Saturation: Revenue growth in Pandora’s largest, most mature markets (Australia, US, UK) has begun to slow down. Once Pandora has saturated a market, the drop-off rate of customers might exceed the addition rate of new customers, and this could cause growth to rapidly decelerate.

DCF Output

Source: Author created DCF Model through PANDY's Financial Statements and management's guidance

For both cases, we assumed a 21% effective tax rate, 2.21% risk-free rate, a beta of 0.87, and a 10% market rate. We assumed 119 million terminal shares outstanding.

We would like to add that the thesis and valuation still holds despite the earnings miss over the summer. The stock price has remained depressed due to overblown concerns over sluggish growth in the United States and hedge fund shorts against the company. These fears are overblown due to strong growth in APAC and EMEA; additional growth in charms and bracelet revenues, especially from a new Disney product launch, has increased total top-line performance.

Bear Case

We assumed that revenue growth will collapse from 20% to 2% by 2019 and stay there, which is fairly conservative since the company has solid revenue prospects in India and China, not to mention continued expansion in developed markets, and has been growing between 20% and 40% the last five years. We also assumed that margins contracted from their current state of 38% to 35%; we find this to also be overly conservative as although Pandora’s diversification strategy has meant introducing lower-margin products, management has been successful in balancing margin growth with product segment launches.

We increased Capital Expenditures from 2.5-4% in recent years to 5.5-6% to account for potential cost overruns in building out their manufacturing facilities and expansion of their company-owned concept stores. Depreciation and Amortization is held at recent figures of 3.5%. Finally, we assumed a terminal growth rate of 1% to account for the possibility of Pandora jewelry going out of fashion.

Base case

We project revenue growth to decelerate from 20% to 5% by 2021 to account for a potential market saturation of Pandora’s charm bracelet offerings, despite their successful attempts at introducing new product lines to their customers. This revenue deceleration also assumes that new store openings leads to slower revenue increases, which runs contrary to previous expansions in both new and penetrated markets. In fact, a trial in the UK has shown that opening a new Pandora store in a previously thought “saturated” area led to an absolute sales increase in that region.

We also raised the margin performance from declining in the bear case to flat in the base case, which we found to be more reasonable regarding diversifying product lines. We increased Capital Expenditures to 5%, which is in line with management guidance; we found that management has been accurate in predicting financial performance in previous years. Depreciation and Amortization is held at recent figures of 3.5%. Finally, we assumed a terminal growth rate of 1.5% to err on the side of caution and assume softer demand for Pandora jewelry in the longer-term horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANDY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.