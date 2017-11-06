Hartstreet LLC: Concho Reports Another Good Quarter, Outperforming Well Results

We are seeing the Lea County core extend northward, and it is possible Lea has better geology than Loving.

We continue to see an increased number of very good results with outperformers in Lea, Reeves and Ward counties.

Concho (CXO) continues to be one of our favorite names heading into 2018. It recently reported another good quarter, and well results continue to improve. Most operators are seeing improved production per foot, but those in the Delaware may have greater upside. Enhanced completions continue to better upside in formations with higher pressures. A higher natural gas mix may not pay off in straight revenues, but it does help push additional liquids up and out of the well bore at a faster rate. This seems to be one of the main variables pushing production growth, and why certain plays continue to outperform.

The Delaware has seen a recent upswing in production results from a number of E&Ps. More importantly, those results are have been seen over a number of counties. The play is wide and a number of intervals deep. There are opportunities at today's oil prices, and further opportunities as prices increase. Concho is an outperformer in the area. We did a data pull for all horizontal wells completed starting in June of 2016. 708 locations were identified that produced at least 1,000 BO to date. I have provided a list of the majority of operators with well number below.

Operator Well Count Concho ((NYSE:CXO)) 111 ANADARKO (APC) 73 EOG (EOG) 87 CIMAREX (XEC) 44 MEWBOURNE OIL CO 36 MATADOR (MTDR) 34 DEVON (DVN) 32 SHELL (RDS.A) 22 OXY (OXY) 34 CHEVRON (CVX) 27 RKI E&P 18 Apache (APA) 23 RSP PERMIAN (RSPP) 13 RESOLUTE (REN) 12 BTA OIL PRODUCERS, LLC 11 Parsley (PE) 8 Marathon (MRO) 7 Conoco (COP) 6 Jagged Peak (JAG) 6 Noble (NBL) 5 Energen (EGN) 4 XTO (XOM) 6 Centennial (CDEV) 6 Carrizo (CRZO) 2 PDC Permian (PDCE) 2 Abraxas (AXAS) 1 Callon (CPE) 1

Source: Welldatabase.com

The locations are mapped below:

Source: Welldatabase.com

We included the majority of the play, but did not include Pecos County. The average production curve for all 708 locations is shown below.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Oil: 144.22 Mbbl Gas: 494.64 MMcf Water: 128.92 Mbbl BOE: 226.66 MBOE

Oil is shown in green, gas in red and blue is produced water.

Going back in time and reviewing Concho's past completions, we can compare its improvements. Concho had 151 horizontal completions from June of 2015 to June of 2016.

Source: Welldatabase.com

There are a large number of very good results. 15 wells produced more than 200KBO within 12 months. Ward County outperforms with respect to oil production by a large margin.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Ward is followed by Lea, Reeves, Culberson and Eddy counties. Ward only accounts for a small inventory of producers. Lea County accounts for the largest number of outperforming wells.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The 12 month production average is shown below for CXO's horizontal completions from June of 2015 to June of 2016.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Oil: 103.82 Mbbl Gas: 314.08 MMcf Water: 156.16 Mbbl BOE: 164.22 MBOE

Concho locations turned to sales from June of 2016 to present number 116.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Its Tycoon G Unit 1201H location stands out.

Source: Welldatabase.com

When we break the wells down by county with respect to oil production there is a tighter comparison. Reeves, Lea, and Ward outperform. Production results are more consistent along CXO's core areas.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Over two-thirds of CXO's activity has been in New Mexico since June of last year. Three-fourths of its best wells are in Lea County.

Concho has a number of wells that have produced over 200KBO in under one year of well life. Although a larger number are in Lea, there are locations in southern Reeves and also near the Reeves/Ward border. We are beginning to see big producing locations in central Lea. This could mean the core in that county is larger than initially thought. EOG has also had some very good producers that far north of the Texas border.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Oil: 142.47 Mbbl Gas: 457.57 MMcf Water: 182.81 Mbbl BOE: 218.73 MBOE

Year over year the production curve has improved significantly. Oil production improved by 39KBO and 143MMcf over 12 months of well life. We continue to like CXO base on these improvements, and think this will continue in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXO, EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

