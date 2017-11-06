A Bottoming Dollar Has The Euro Spooked

Halloween brought October to a scary close for the euro (FXE) as the U.S. Dollar (UUP) put in its strongest month in 2017. A relentless bear market bottomed in September, but it took a broad rally versus a number of currencies to change the directional bias of the trade-weighted dollar index, USDX.

A quick look at the monthly chart paints a pretty clear picture.

October’s close (94.43) above the August high of 94.06 constitutes a two-bar reversal signal. And that confirms that September’s low is the medium-term bottom for the U.S. dollar.

What’s important now is to watch the rest of 2017 as to whether the USDX will put in a reversal signal in Q4. A close above the July high of 96.25 would accomplish this.

The Political Angle

I know that many readers are focused on the improving U.S. employment and economic data as to why the dollar is bottoming here versus the biggest components of the USDX, but I’m not. During periods of great political uncertainty like we are in right now relative stability of domestic leadership is a far more important factor.

Because, while central banks may claim to be ‘data-dependent’ or ‘independent-minded’ in their policy decisions, global capital is far more concerned about the direction of the current leadership over the long haul and who is going to survive than the unemployment rate.

For most of 2017 newly-elected President Donald Trump has been a lightning rod for controversy. So much so that there were serious doubts about whether he would survive his first year in office. Despite Special Council Robert Mueller’s indictments of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and staffer George Papadopoulos this week, Trump is looking more and more comfortable and confident in the job.

His pick of Jerome Powell to replace FOMC Chair Janet Yellen is a conservative move that won’t rock the monetary policy boat too much. And the potential is there for the (nominally) GOP-controlled Congress to pass some form of tax reform before year end.

These are calming effects on the markets. And have begun to yield confidence that at least some of Trump’s agenda will get enacted before the mid-term elections.

On the other hand, Europe is rapidly approaching political crisis. Regardless of the outcome of Catalonia’s bid for independence from Spain nothing good comes out of the situation for Europe’s leadership. The response from Madrid will not create stability but will, in the long-run, ensure even more animosity and desire for autonomy going forward.

Catalonia isn’t the only separatist movement on the EU’s platter at this point. Italy is headed for an ugly general election in May. Northern League-dominated regions like Veneto and Lombardy recently voted heavily in favor of greater autonomy from Rome, most especially in terms of tax policy.

It is ultimately the budgetary strain placed on local governments that is causing these separatist movements to gather voter support from Spain to the Czech Republic. And they don’t look like they will be alleviated any time soon. Brussels is refusing to negotiate with the U.K. over Brexit in any substantive way. Is anyone surprised that the EU leadership stood behind Spain’s flagrant violations of the European Union’s Charter?

Human rights violations saw the EU sue Poland over for taking the unilaterally-decided-upon refugee quotas.

Wither Germany?

But, it is the lack of movement on German coalition talks that should have euro bulls spooked. Friday, Angela Merkel addressed concerns in an obvious bid to stem the bearish tide in European markets. But, the reality is that she is having zero luck putting together anything resembling a stable coalition.

And that is an important piece to the dollar’s puzzle. While Merkel’s troubles have faded from the headlines they are still very real.

Because if Merkel is unable to put together a coalition (or if she does and it falls apart nearly immediately) then EU leadership is thrown into turmoil as there is a strong chance of a second vote and at that point Merkel will likely have to step down as leader of the CDU/CSU party.

She’s already facing internal revolt from CSU Leader Horst Seehofer, who forced her to accept a cap on refugees, which she was dead-set against.

The Bottom Line

The charts are beginning to reflect the growing optimism surrounding Donald Trump and the growing concern surrounding Angela Merkel. With volatility indices at all-time lows there is a dangerous lack of fear in the markets.

Traders know that the central banks have their backs be it the Swiss National Bank in the equity markets or the ECB in the bond markets. The Fed will continue with its balance sheet normalization which got the first hint of it occurring with this week’s H.4.1 release.

The worry for investors needs to be on the probability of a rising dollar and weakening euro which makes it that much more difficult for ECB President Mario Draghi to monetize the debt issued by euro-member nations.

The Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) continue a relentless climb higher despite rising odds of another rate hike in December and a stronger dollar. Foreign central banks continue to add to their U.S. treasury holdings on reserve with the Fed, now $20 billion higher than at the height of the “Taper Tantrum” in 2015.

This is why the yield curve is flattening, despite improving economic data. It’s not fear off raising rates into a recession, it’s been torrid buying of U.S. debt by foreign central banks against a cheap dollar.

This trend hasn’t reversed in the past six weeks since the dollar bottomed in anticipation of the German Election results. So, the markets are preparing for much higher dollar prices in the near future.

I would continue to be short the euro, per my recommendation from September 28th, via the ProShares Ultra Short Euro ETF (EUO). That trade has yielded 3.1% over the past six weeks and the technical signals from October mean that thesis is still valid heading into year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.