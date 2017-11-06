Long-Term Budget Outlook

Achieving higher real growth than the Congressional Budget Office projects is possible, but difficult since they assume no recessions through to the year 2047.

It is generally accepted wisdom that the economy's potential growth rate is around 2% with an as yet unrealized 2% inflation target. The goal is then to achieve 4% nominal GDP growth over time. This prescription is based on slowing population growth and therefore labor force growth and a secular downshift in productivity from around 2% to about 1% annually. This conclusion has led many; including former treasury secretary Larry Summers to conclude that the U.S. is stuck in a secular stagnation.

It is not unusual for the consensus to extrapolate the recent past into the future. And with the past eight year economic recovery having registered a disappointing 2% annual growth rate, the past is presumed to be prologue. It is also not unusual for us to depart from the consensus and for the past nine months we have argued for faster productivity and a trend line growth rate of around 3%. On the growth side we have argued that new technologies and a rolling back of Obama era regulations would have a salutary effect on productivity and economic growth. Meanwhile, strong real income growth owing to structurally lower inflation would boost labor force participation and accommodate faster growth.

A few quarters do not make a trend. But the fact is that labor force participation has been moving up this year. The fact is that real GDP growth has been at a 3% annual rate in the spring and summer. A 4% growth rate in the year's final quarter (which is not inconceivable) would yield 3% growth for the entire year. And the fact is that productivity growth exceeded analyst expectations in this year's first half. And in the most recent quarter productivity clocked in at a 3% annual rate, bringing the rise over the past year to 1.5%. We are not surprised but most everyone seems to be.

Our expectation has been that the economy's potential growth rate could be as high as 3% while inflation hovers between 1% and 2%. In fact late last year we suggested that the new administration should focus its policy efforts on regulatory reform while holding tax and infrastructure stimulus in abeyance until the economy needs it. So our forecast is not contingent on the prospective tax overhaul that was recently released by the administration. In theory tax reform should not affect economic growth if it is revenue neutral, except as it may influence incentives and thus productivity. It will take time to assess the effects of the proposed overhaul and the final product may not even closely resemble that which has been proposed. However, at least one provision i.e. the full expensing of capital equipment should be a positive for capital investment and thus for underlying productivity growth.

The difference between a 2% secular growth rate and a higher one would significantly affect federal finances and living standards. Being mindful that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

bases its forecasts on current law, CBO does not incorporate the administration's proposed tax overhaul into its outlook. The left side columns of Table I attached show a long term estimate of the federal budget based on CBO's 2017 baseline and its assumption of a secularly stagnating 2% annual growth rate.

The CBO forecast projects that the federal budget deficit is structural and that it begins exceeding $1 trillion annually beginning in 2026 rising steadily thereafter to the end point of its long term horizon in 2047. In 2026 the deficit is deemed to be nearly 4% of GDP from a projected 2.9% this year. It is expected to climb steadily beyond 2026 hitting nearly 10% of GDP by the end of the forecast period. Naturally the federal debt would also rise steadily, nearly doubling over the forecast period from about 77% currently to 150% by 2047.

Table I shows two alternatives to CBO while employing the CBO methodology. In the center of the table we assume that economic growth would be 0.5% higher than CBO in each year beginning in 2018. As a second alternative the table's far right side we assume economic growth would be 1% per year higher than CBO or about 3% per year beginning in 2018. (No recessions are forecast to occur at any time over the entire period which, while unrealistic, is also a matter of convention).

The resulting differences of stronger growth are stark. If growth is a sustainable 0.5% per year higher, the budget remains in deficit over the forecast period. But by 2027 it is only half as large as that projected under the CBO baseline. The deficit is only slightly more than 2% of GDP and the federal debt actually falls as a percent of GDP relative to its current level. By the end of the forecast period in 2047 the absolute size of the deficit is higher than in 2027 but it is less than 2% of GDP and the debt is less than 40% of GDP.

Faster growth yields even better results. Assuming growth is 1% per year higher - our forecast - approximating a trend line 3% annual growth rate, the deficit would shrink steadily and actually turn toward surplus by 2031. Under this assumption the U.S. would actually begin paying down debt toward the end of the forecast period. In other words it is worth experimenting with deregulation, revenue neutral tax reform, and the benefits of higher productivity so as to give growth a chance to work its magic.

Of course these alternative outcomes are probably somewhat unrealistic as an underlying assumption is an extension of current law. It is hard to imagine legislators not distributing some of this largess with new spending and lower taxes. But what is most important is that a step-up in the economy's potential growth rate would provide largess to distribute rather than the usual action of distributing largess which does not exist.

CBO June 2017 update 2016-27, March 2017 Long-term baseline 2028-47 CBO Baseline 0.5% Higher Growth from 2018 1% Higher Growth from 2018 Real deficit Debt Held By deficit Debt Held By deficit Debt Held By GDP % (-) is surplus deficit %GDP Public % GDP (-) is surplus deficit %GDP Public % GDP (-) is surplus deficit %GDP Public % GDP 2016 1.6 620 3.4 77.0 620 3.4 77.0 620 3.4 77.0 2017 2.3 739 3.9 76.7 739 3.9 76.7 739 3.9 76.7 2018 2.0 581 2.9 78.0 551 2.9 77.6 521 2.7 77 2019 1.7 677 3.3 78.8 613 3.1 77.5 549 2.8 76.3 2020 1.5 726 3.4 80.0 624 3 72.1 521 2.5 70.2 2021 1.8 793 3.6 81.4 649 3 72.1 504 2.4 69.3 2022 1.9 905 3.9 82.9 715 3.2 72 521 2.3 68.2 2023 1.9 894 3.7 84.4 652 2.8 71.8 403 1.8 66.8 2024 1.9 877 3.5 85.7 576 2.4 71.4 267 1.1 65.1 2025 1.9 974 3.8 87.3 608 2.4 71.9 229 0.9 64.1 2026 1.9 1,054 3.9 89.2 615 2.4 71.2 159 0.6 61.9 2027 1.9 1,112 4.0 91.2 591 2.2 70.4 48 0.2 59.4 2028 2.1 1,484 5.1 91.0 875 3.1 70.3 239 0.9 57.5 2029 2.1 1,606 5.3 93.0 900 3.1 70.1 159 0.5 55.4 2030 2.0 1,770 5.6 95.0 956 3.2 69.8 98 0.3 53.1 2031 1.9 1,902 5.8 97.0 973 3.1 69.3 -10 0 50.3 2032 1.9 2,046 6.0 99.0 990 3 68.6 -133 -0.4 47.4 2033 1.9 2,237 6.3 102.0 1041 3.1 67.8 -236 -0.7 44.2 2034 1.9 2,399 6.5 105.0 1051 3 66.9 -393 -1.1 40.7 2035 2.0 2,611 6.8 107.0 1097 3 65.8 -532 -1.4 37 2036 2.0 2,793 7.0 110.0 1099 2.9 64.5 -729 -1.9 33 2037 2.0 3,030 7.3 113.0 1140 2.9 63.1 -909 -2.3 28.7 2038 2.0 3,240 7.5 116.0 1136 2.7 61.5 -1154 -2.8 24.3 2039 2.0 3,502 7.8 120.0 1167 2.7 59.8 -1384 -3.2 19.6 2040 2.0 3,736 8.0 123.0 1150 2.6 57.9 -1686 -3.8 14.6 2041 1.9 4,026 8.3 127.0 1171 2.5 55.9 -1973 -4.2 9.3 2042 1.9 4,293 8.5 130.0 1142 2.4 52.8 -2342 -4.8 3.2 2043 1.9 4,568 8.7 134.0 1099 2.2 50.5 -2750 -5.4 -2.5 2044 1.9 4,914 9.0 138.0 1101 2.1 48.1 -3146 -6 -8.3 2045 1.9 5,273 9.3 142.0 1092 2 45.4 -3582 -6.6 -14.6 2046 1.9 5,664 9.6 146.0 1081 1.9 42.6 -4063 -7.2 -20.8 2047 2.0 6,007 9.8 150.0 994 1.7 39.7 -4653 -7.9 -27.5

