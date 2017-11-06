Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Round-Up

Its purpose is to highlight information relevant to the advertising and marketing environment Seeking Alpha competes in.

If given a choice between science fantasy and science fiction, I prefer Star Wars. This may explain why I have spent more than 10 years working in advertising. As I experience the changing landscape, I think I may be better served by choosing Star Trek. Ted Chiang best explains why, "Science fiction is very well suited to asking philosophical questions; questions about the nature of reality, what it means to be human, how do we know the things that we think we know."

Invasion of the "revenue" snatchers

The War of the Worlds

They Live, "Not Really"

And other interesting reads from the past week

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.