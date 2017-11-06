MannKind Scripts Rebound - Why The Equity Is Volatile

Before giving the data update this week, I wanted to take a moment to cover some ground.

I have long maintained that the cash situation overhang is and has been problematic for allowing equity appreciation.

I have long stated that MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) lacks leverage in any negotiations and that this meant that the method by which the company attempts to resolve its cash situation is likely not going to be shareholder friendly.

I have long stated that the advantages with this equity rest with the active traders that look at this equity through a lens related to fundamental business rather than through trying to guess if the potential can be real.

I have long stated that the volatility with this equity is precisely why active traders carry an advantage. Playing binary events is a pretty simple process of betting the odds.

In May of this year, I called MannKind a great lottery ticket play with the stock under $1 per share (post reverse split). That was essentially the point where pretty much anyone that made a play there had a very good chance of seeing a good return and the risk was most minimal.

In early October, with the stock above $5 per share, I stated that it was a good time to peel off some profits because the next binary event was very likely going to hurt the stock price.

Three days later, the company did a stock offering, diluting shareholders.

In simple terms, I have been realistic all along with regard to this equity. There are signals there for all investors to see if they only open their eyes to them. The stock has predictably come down on the dilution and converts issued. These converts build a "natural short position" that poses very little risk to the holders of the convert debt. MannKind has a quarterly call update on the 7th of November. This is where the company will have to somehow address the fact that odds are against it meeting even its low end of guidance. Investors should hope that management is savvy enough to:

Not offer hurricane or forest fire excuses.

Address the guidance matter head on (the Street is growing tired of the "kicking the can down the road game").

Outline the realistic cash runway and what will be needed.

Clearly let the Street know what the marketing plan is.

Establish realistic guidance for Q1 that can be accomplished or beat.

There are some readers that feel I am critical of MannKind. That is not the case. I am simply looking at MannKind (or any equity) with a critical eye. In this case, MannKind does not have much room for error. That dynamic in and of itself means that looking at the long-term prospects needs to be done with a heavy dose of caution. You need to crawl before you walk, and walk before you run.

This week Maxim, a firm that had placed a $7 price target on MannKind in the run-up with the label change just a couple of weeks ago, downgraded the equity to a hold. Among the issues cited by the firm was that MannKind still lacks the cash to mount a compelling marketing and sales campaign for Afrezza. The company was very fortunate to raise capital at $6, but since then, the equity price has been cut in half. The company was able to renegotiate some debt terms, but in the process tied up pretty much all of the shares on the shelf. Essentially the company has cash for the first half of 2018 and will very likely need to add authorized shares and dilute again if a "white knight" does not come out of the woodwork to partner up with a sizable up-front payment.

This week script sales of Afrezza came in at just under 450. This level of script sales was a sliver above my upper projection for the week. So far, for the second half of the year, the aggregate sales of Afrezza are sitting right at my middle projection, which is what I use to project revenues and cash:

Actual sales are 6,875

My low projection is 6,518

My middle projection is 6,889

My high projection is 7,130

The quarter-over-quarter number is not shaping up to be as impressive as some had hoped to see nor enough to allow MannKind to meet its minimum guidance. Thus far, Q4 of 2017 is only pacing 20% better than Q3. This level of growth might have been better accepted with the natural excuse of the Q4 holidays if MannKind had not offered guidance, but that is not where we are. MannKind put numbers on the table that appear more out of reach with each passing week. Afrezza script sales should surpass 5,000 this quarter with relative ease, but that is well shy of impressing many folks at this point in the life cycle of Afrezza.

The year-over-year numbers carry better optics in terms of percentage. The year-over-year numbers are now a direct comparison to MannKind's efforts, with the kicking-the-can-down-the-road caveat that it was a contract force vs. a direct hire force. Ironically, company filings seem to open the window again for contract reps to be part of the mix in the future. Sales in Q4 of 2017 are pacing 56% better than what were delivered in Q4 of 2016. That is impressive sounding, but it equates to 600 scripts, which equate to $360,000 in gross revenue, which equates to about $250,000 in net revenue. That equates to about one day's worth of operations. When you start to really crunch the numbers, you can see the problems quickly.

With MannKind, I offer projections and tracking. In the Q2 conference call, MannKind offered guidance for the second half of the year. This section of the article covers my projections as well as how MannKind might be tracking relative to its guidance.

Before moving forward, I want to go into some depth on the MannKind guidance. It is my opinion that management needed to project some confidence to the Street when it offered guidance. It needed to gain some credibility and needed its numbers to be impressive enough that folks would stop and listen. It is my opinion that MannKind felt that its low end of guidance could be attainable if a lot of things fell into place. It is my opinion that the higher end of guidance offered by MannKind was attainable if everything fell into place. The guidance offered had the desired effect at the time. It allowed some investor confidence and allowed any news on the label change to initiate a run in the stock. That allowed the company to lessen the damage of dilution. Now it comes time to pay the piper just three months later. MannKind is woefully shy of meeting even the low end of guidance, and has no real excuse that can be offered. The low end of MannKind's guidance requires that over 6,800 scripts be sold in the next nine weeks. That means an average of 756 scripts a week is needed. Is that possible? Yes (anything is possible). Is it probable? No. In my opinion, the company will need to address this obvious guidance miss in the quarterly call head on.

This past week scripts came in at the higher end of my projection. Overall, for the second half of the year, script sales are in line with my middle projection. My projections are a graphic illustration of what I feel actual; growth will be based on many parameters. In my opinion, sales need to substantially beat my projections to deliver true and stable equity appreciation.

MannKind's guidance is now turning into an elephant in the room. For the holdouts that have felt hitting guidance was attainable, the writing on the wall is becoming more clear. It is more likely than not that MannKind will miss even the low end of its guidance, and it is more likely than not that it will miss by a material margin. As stated earlier, the company has about nine weeks to deliver over 6,800 scripts to meet its lower end of guidance. Simply stated, it is not a realistic possibility.

The next chart offers perspective of my projections combined with MannKind's guidance vs. actual sales performance.

For some people, boiling it all down to cash is the easiest way to digest the data. My projections have net revenue for the second half of the year coming in between $4.5 million and $5 million. Meanwhile, the guidance is for net revenue to be between $6 million and $10 million. I estimate that net revenue is $2.95 million thus far with nine weeks to go.

It appears that many investors think that the recent moves made by MannKind fully resolved the cash situation. I beg to differ. These moves allow for a few more months of opportunity, but did not resolve additional opportunity with a full-blown marketing campaign. By my estimation MannKind will finish the year with $52 million in cash. That level of cash does not get the company past mid-2018. I also feel that MannKind lacks authorized shares to effectively use its ATM facility or its preferred shares. Simply stated, the company was able to punt on the financial issue, but has not yet been able to resolve it fully.

MannKind has a Q3 conference call pending this week. A lot of the financial numbers were already given a range. We will see if the real numbers are at the high end or low end of that range. In my opinion, there will not be a compelling announcement made during the call, but management will do its best to "sell" the idea that the company has brighter days ahead. If MannKind does not address its miss of guidance head on, the Street will not receive that well. The company needs to come to the plate with tangible projections and meaningful timelines. A company can only punt so many times before the Street grows tired of the team at the helm. There are already new players at $6 per share that are under water. The solution to the problem is compelling sales traction or a partner that tosses substantial money ($50 million or more) onto the table. Excuses are not going to impress the Street. Stay tuned!

