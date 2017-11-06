An Update On The Outlook For Platinum Supply

In this article, we will review the current state of the platinum (NYSE:PPLT) or platinum group metals (PGMs) market, following on from two articles written at the end of last year. In the first of those two articles we expressed the view that some of the expectations for an increase in mined platinum supply going forward were unlikely to materialise. Although used primarily as a catalyst in diesel vehicles, we pointed out that unlike palladium, jewellery as well as investment demand still accounted for 50% of overall platinum consumption, despite the negativity surrounding it.

In December 2016 we presented the rough guidance shown below on future expected mined platinum supply growth from South Africa and Zimbabwe. Readers should note that in the table we breakout some mining operations that actually send their mined concentrate for final refining to one of the two largest mining groups, Anglo American Platinum or Impala Platinum. This happens to be the case with both the Bokoni and Sibanye's operations, which send their mined ore to Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) for final refining. Therefore their output is included in Amplats baseline 2016 refined output and as such a decline or negative value in the table below would imply a reduction in Amplat's total refined mining output.

*The above figures are based on fiscal year, not calendar company production estimates

In the above table, we listed some of the individual mining operations and projects that were expected to add incrementally to overall supply separately as well as AtlatSA’s Bokoni mine, given our concern at the time that the mine could well end up being placed on care maintenance. Indeed, this is exactly what happened, with AtlatSA announcing in July 2017 that the mine would be placed on care and maintenance.

At the time we stated that this would lead to a ‘loss’ of 140,000 platinum ounces from the mine relative to calendar 2015 production. Based on 190,000 4E ounces this is probably too high (AtlatSA does not break out production per PGM, only revenue) and a more realistic figure is probably around 110,000 to 120,000 platinum ounces.

However, not only has the Bokoni mine been placed on care and maintenance, but so too (effectively) has the Maseve mine, previously owned and operated by Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG). This is a mine that effectively produced roughly 4,000 ounces of platinum in Q2 2017, woefully short of its forecasted production. The mine has now been sold to Royal Bafokeng Platinum, who appear likely to use the infrastructure from Maseve to accelerate the proposed ramp of their own expansion project (Styldrift 1).

In addition to the production losses from Bokoni and Maseve, Implats also reported on Tuesday 31 Oct 2017, that it’s refined platinum production would fall short of prior guidance at 1.51mn ounces vs. expectations of 1.56mn for its fiscal 2018 year. This follows an extended maintenance at one of its furnaces after excessive wear and tear was uncovered following a scheduled maintenance outage. Once again, it highlights the impact of sustained below-normal investment and maintenance spending on the industry’s existing infrastructure.

Furthermore, on Friday November 4, the country's third largest miner, Lonmin (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:LNMIY) announced it would delay the publication of its annual results pending the outcome of an operational review on whether it could continue as a going concern. Although, Lonmin has actually performed quite well at an operational level this year, and in fact managed to increase its net cash position at end-September 2017 to $100mn, it is still facing a likely covenant breech. Although, the company is in a net cash position, the breech is still material given that it is based on the company's net asset value remaining above a specified level and with the likely impairment or writedown of some if its assets, it may breech this covenant.

The company's bankers have given the company a waiver until the end of March 2018, while the company itself is likely to remain in a net cash position until then anyway, assuming current PGM prices. This suggests an imminent bankruptcy* is unlikely, but with further cost increases next year, unless platinum prices move higher, the company may need to tap its debt facility by H2 2018. As such, management is likely trying to preempt at an early stage such a worst case scenario and will likely try to renegotiate its debt facilities, perhaps moving towards covenants that are more realistic for the company's needs. Nevertheless, it once again highlights the risk to regional production if current prices persist for another 12 months.

Based on our December 2016 estimates (and subtracting the 150,000 ounces of anticipated platinum production taken from the Maseve mine as well as the lost production from Implats), it appears that total platinum production from the region will be below 2016 production levels. Returning overall platinum production from the region to 2016 levels and higher will now depend critically on a recovery in refined platinum production at Impala Platinum (NYSE:OTCQX:IMPUY) in its 2019 fiscal year. It will also rely on a successful ramp-up in production at Royal Bafokeng platinum’s Styldrift 1 project, as well as the expansion projects currently being undertaken by Northam platinum and Wesizwe’s new Bakubung mine, scheduled to reach full capacity by 2021.

At this point in time, it still appears that these projects remain on track. However, incorporating forecasts for reduced production from some of the country’s older Rustenburg operations, even in the event of a successful ramp-up and completion of the aforementioned projects, it is quite possible when taking into account the lost production from Bokoni and Maseve, that by 2022, total platinum production from the region will be at best only some 200,000 ounces (4% y/y) higher when compared to 2015/16 levels.

As such, one wonders what could happen to platinum prices if demand for the metal were to actually grow over this time, contrary to some of the more bearish expectations (based mainly on the assumed demise of the diesel engine). It is pretty clear that the sustained low prices that have prevailed for years, as well as inevitable lack of appropriate investment, are having an impact on the supply of platinum and by implication, the major PGM by-products associated with platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The latter two metals, driven more by industrial demand and therefore underlying economic growth, have already performed very well this year, with rhodium recently reaching a multi-year high. The performance of palladium and rhodium is likely to improve the profitability of the country’s existing operations, but only a meaningful improvement in the platinum price itself will likely lead to any chance of a meaningful recovery in investment spending in the industry.

* We would point out that taking into account it's net cash position, Lonmin's effective equity value is a little under $200mn. Given that Lonmin's smelting and refining infrastructure is almost as large as the country's second largest PGM producer, Impala Platinum, and the fact that numerous sell-side reports have pinned the value of Impala's smelting and refining infrastructure at between $500 and $1bn, it is clear that Lonmin is already priced for bankruptcy.

As such, Lonmin may offer some speculative upside, while we would also note that for various reasons, Lonmin remains an attractive takeover target for Sibanye. Some of these reasons include the fact that Sibanye's existing platinum operations are adjacent to Lonmin's, while as already noted, Sibanye also does not own its own smelting and refining infrastructure and faces a potential shortage of Merensky ore and a declining Life of Mine at its acquired PGM operations in South Africa as early as 2021/22. We covered this in more detail in our second article on the industry back in December. Given the relatively low cost of acquiring Lonmin at this time, it is hard not to see how such an acquisition would have positive synergies for Sibanye and its shareholders.

Nevertheless, any investment in Lonmin at this time still comes with a serious warning. Even if Lonmin does not go into bankruptcy in the immediate future, management may opt for a rights issue as a preemptive measure should they be unsuccessful in renegotiating the company's debt covenants. This would likely dilute existing shareholders and reduce any realistic upside from current share price levels.