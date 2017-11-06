Health Insurance Innovations: Fundamentals Shine

Management noted during our call with them on Thursday that the stock buyback plan is eligible to begin this quarter, and we surmise it may have begun on Friday.

By Paul Lebo, CFA and Greg Wilkins

Following Health Insurance Innovations' (HIIQ) 3Q earnings call yesterday, we had a 30-minute call with HIIQ’s CFO Mike Hershberger and Director of Investor Relations, John Evans. Below are our takeaways:

As we noted in our prior article, HIIQ had a phenomenal 3rd quarter, logging record top and bottom line growth. Investors learned on Thursday that HIIQ also increased 2017 full year guidance. The company now anticipates:

revenue growth of 27% to 30% YoY with expected revenue of $235 million to $240 million;

adjusted EBITDA growth of 48% to 58% YoY with expected adjusted EBITDA of $41 million to $44 million; and

adjusted EPS growth of 34% to 43% with expected adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.60.

This new guidance represents a $10 million increase in revenue, a $2 million increase in adjusted EBITDA, and a $0.05 increase in adjusted EPS over the previous guidance. Further details regarding 3Q performance can be found here.

Independent research indicates that short-term health insurance represents a $35 billion market. Within this market, 60% of customers require an ACA (Affordable Care Act) policy and the remaining 40% can meet their health insurance needs with a short-term policy. This 40% represents a $14 billion market opportunity. Educating customers that short-term health insurance is a very viable option is challenging. Nevertheless, in 2016, the company grew 76% top line and in 2017 is on track to grow 30%. HIIQ believes that it can continue to grow double digits. In addition, as HIIQ continues to scale, it will be able to add additional customers at essentially no cost. Hence, as HIIQ provides more policies for carriers/distributors, management will be able to negotiate contracts with better margins, enabling bottom line growth to outpace top line growth.

As for the competitive landscape, management described a very fragmented industry with no competitor having more than 2% of the market. The two competitors that management identified were United Healthcare’s Golden Rule and Ehealthinsurance.com. However, HIIQ is the market leader in the short-term space. HIIQ has differentiated itself from these competitors by offering best-in-class products and working with distributors that can offer high quality customer service. As stated on the earnings call, complaints as a percentage of policies were 0.0% during the quarter. While management noted that HIIQ is in talks with several potential new carriers that are household names, they could not provide specific details as discussions are ongoing.

Management continued to ease concerns regarding the issue revolving around the Florida TPA license. Management reiterated that it has received its license in 34 states and indicated that it was an oversight that it did not originally file the complete set of paperwork with Florida in a timely manner. Management has now rectified the situation, filing a comprehensive application with Florida on October 17. Management anticipates receiving their Florida TPA license within 8 weeks of filing. We further note that the State of Florida already reversed its prior denial and worked with HIIQ on this new path forward, hence the resubmission on October 17.

Management also noted that the stock buyback of up to $50 million is eligible to begin this quarter, although management could not provide specific details. With the late day bullish engulfing technical signal on Friday, we would not be surprised if the stock buyback has begun and will continue for the next several weeks until the TPA news is released and this significant overhang is removed, causing the stock to move much higher.

During our call, CEO Gavin Southwell was on his way to Washington DC to meet with the head of HHS. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss President Trump’s executive order that allows consumers to buy short-term policies which are not required to comply with Obamacare’s protections for those with pre-existing conditions. As noted on the earnings call, HIIQ is optimistic that the new rules will be in effect by early 2018 if not sooner. As a recap, the new executive order encourages regulators to end the capping of short-term plans at three months, and to allow plans from three months to 364 days. This is a significant tailwind for HIIQ as it further legitimizes the HIIQ business model and will serve to increase the target market for HIIQ’s services and enhance the desirability of short-term plans.

In other recent industry news not discussed on our call, the uninsured rate increased 0.6% from the second quarter to 12.3%, according to a recent Gallup poll. This is a 1.4% increase since the end of 2016 and represents the first rise in the uninsured rate since ObamaCare took effect in 2014. While 1.4% sounds like a small number, it is a significant boon for HIIQ because it signifies an increase of nearly 3.5 million Americans looking to fulfill their short-term health insurance requirements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.