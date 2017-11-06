What's Next For SLV?

Weekly Summary

Precious metals and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) continue to grind lower. As I have stated elsewhere, I continue to believe that we have not yet seen the 4th quarter lows, and I look forward to going long precious metals later this quarter after the commercial banks have completed their short-covering. We could see another bounce this week for gold and silver before it heads lower. Or, a sentiment crushing price decline could begin this week, since both gold and silver are sitting near key support levels.

Gold and silver have been beaten down in every 4th quarter for the last five years. We only need a few more “everything is awesome” news headlines for a price decline to accelerate. Who knows, maybe Trump will announce some kind of deal with China to reduce the nuclear threat with North Korea this weekend. Other troubling headlines for precious metals investors include: “Bitcoin is the new gold,” “Stock Market At All Time Highs,” and “GDP Growth Expected Everywhere.” Everything is awesome!!

I'm a long-term bull for gold, and hold 5-10% of my investable assets in vaulted precious metals. Gold is money. However, it is currently traded as a paper derivative. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day when gold will be set free from its paper chains, so I am content to wait and look for the best opportunity to go long in both the paper and physical silver markets.

Here are my Trading Indicators for gold and silver. I use these indicators to determine my bias, and I then look for technical setups on the 4-hour chart to determine entries and exits.

SLV Technical Levels

On a weekly chart, SLV has Fibonacci support above $15.50, and solid resistance at $16.14/oz (the 50 and 100 week SMAs) and just below $16.40. Below $15.59 on the weekly chart might target uptrend support near $15.00.

SLV missed an opportunity to establish a breakout above its 50 day and 200 day SMAs. If so, it would also have confirmed a breakout above a resistance trend line. It therefore remains in a support and resistance triangle that will resolve before November 13 th. SLV closed the week below all key moving averages, which should be viewed as short-term unfavorable.

The four-hour chart shows that spot silver (XAUUSD) failed to overtake its 50 and 200 day SMAs, only to fall beneath other key SMAs on Friday. Subscribers to Commodity Conquest get an interactive version of this and other charts for their own use.

Gold & Silver COT Report

The commercial net short interest by the commercial participants in gold and silver remains at higher-than-average levels. Last week, the commercial banks covered shorts in both markets, which is a favorable trend. For readers less familiar with the gold and silver COT reports, I encourage you to read The Gold COT Report for Dummies.

The chart below helps to explain my interpretation of the COT report. This will require some brain power, so pay close attention! The “producer/merchant/processor/users” in the COMEX gold and silver market are commercial banks who hold gold and silver in reserve in COMEX vaults. The chart below shows the weekly change in the banks’ long and short positions in silver.

If we study the contract flows of April 2017, we see that the commercial banks were reducing their short positions and adding long positions. Reducing short positions = going long, and adding long positions = going long. So, in April, the banks were doubling down by going less short during a price decline. In May 2017, when the price was high, the banks were adding to their short positions. In June, while price declined, they were covering their short positions. And so on . . . and so on. This is why the banks are called the “smart money” in this market – they always seem to buy low and sell high!

In the most recent week, we see the banks went long both by covering shorts and by adding longs. Neverthe less, these cycles tend to last for several weeks. And, I do indeed believe that the banks will want/need to cover more of their elevated short positions before the end of the year.

Silver Relative Value

Silver is neutral in relation to safe havens alternatives.

