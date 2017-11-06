Microsoft: Perennial Dividend Growth

Microsoft's perennial dividend growth is perfect for long-term oriented dividend investors. Various scenarios over 20 years demonstrate the power of dividend growth investing in this stock.

The cloud market is booming and Microsoft with Azure is perfectly positioned to benefit from that and outgrow the general market as well.

Microsoft's stock is enjoying a staggering year and following the company's blowout quarterly earnings release is surging ahead even further.

Technology heavyweight Microsoft (MSFT) recently reported a blowout Q1/2018 beating EPS estimates and revenue by some distance.

Fueled by a spectacular performance in the cloud business, Microsoft stock has enjoyed one of the strong stock runs in 2017 and is now up 35% YTD following a big 6.4% gain after its recent ER.

Microsoft is not only beating the market in 2017 by total return but it is also a powerful dividend stock boasting 13 years of consecutive dividend growth and its future driven by the Azure cloud looks great. Let's find out why I will keep on buying the stock despite trading at its 52-week high.

What is going on at Microsoft?

Microsoft's most recent FY2018/Q1 results showed yet again very strong EPS and revenue beats. Year over year total revenue increased by almost 12% to $24.5B and beat the Street by a staggering $1B. You need to put that into perspective. This is not a small company we are talking about here. This is the third largest stock in the U.S. market in terms of market capitalization ($649B), only behind Apple (AAPL) with $891B market cap and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with $715B. To achieve such a high growth rate is simply astounding.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Business grew at 13% Y/Y and continues it double-digit growth rate fueled by a 89% revenue growth in Azure. Performance in the Productivity and Business Processes division surpassed that pace with revenue rising 28% Y/Y driven in particular by 69% growth in Dynamics 365, Microsoft's full blow cloud-based ERP solution. And even Microsoft's largest business segment "More Personal Computing" showed very promising signs being down only 1% Y/Y as Surface revenue sizably picked up at 11%.

Operating cash flow amounted to $13 billion with free cash flow coming in at $10.3B and being up 10% Y/Y. The free cash flow dividend payout ratio was at 31%. Overall liquidity continued to increase and now sits at $138B up almost $5.5B sequentially.

Microsoft's balance sheet is as solid as it gets, and hence, the company is rated triple-A by Moody's, with the only other company to hold that rating being Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Perennial Dividend Growth Ahead

Microsoft is one of the most solid dividend stocks in the technology sector yielding 2.0% and currently paying a dividend of $1.68 per share. That dividend was recently raised by 7.6% and continues the company's dividend history of consecutive annual dividend increases since the year 2004. Microsoft's current yield easily beats the sector which yields 1.34% on average.

Microsoft's dividend and its growth is safely supported by a very low 31% cash flow-based ratio as of its latest quarter. Compared to how well Microsoft is currently doing in terms of sales and profits growing at double digits the most recent dividend increase of 7.6% may even look a bit meager. As a dividend investor, such a "problem" is basically the only problem I love to have: being invested in a stock which is beating the market, whose sales and profits are growing double digits but whose dividend growth is in the high single digits. There is so much dividend growth ahead for Microsoft investors and even at its current price of $84 the stock still yields flat on 2%.

Projecting 8% dividend growth with a 2% starting yield and quarterly reinvestment returns the following net dividends (factors in 15% tax) for a $5,000 initial investment:

That is no magic here but just the power of dividend growth investing. An initial net YoC of 1.7% doubles after 8 years, then doubles after 7 years and doubles again after only another 5 years leaving the investor with 3.4% YoC after 8 years, 7.7% after 15 years and 18% after 20 years.

That is already impressive but the picture gets even more powerful if we factor in monthly purchases of just $100 over the entire period. Doing the math you will recognize that over 20 years these monthly purchases will amount to $24,000. But what does that mean for our dividends and YoC metrics?

Naturally, ongoing monthly investments will push down the YoC but the overall annual dividends this investment would give us is just astounding:

You can really see how the dividends keep piling up and how that growth, or as I call it the "dividend snowball", keeps on accelerating. After the first 5 years net dividend income is at $253 and almost triples after another 5 years to $646. It increases by more than 6 times after another 10 years.

And finally, modeling the same mechanics but with a 3% annual increase in our monthly capital contributions gives us this.

There is no calculation mistake here, this is how dividend growth investing with Microsoft at annual dividend raises of 8% would look like. After 20 years you basically receive your initial principal of $5,000 back, not accumulated, but in a single year.

Naturally, such scenarios look enormously enticing and if you do such investments for 5-6 stocks you are basically financially independent after two decades. All of this modeling rises and falls with the dividend growth rate. An 8% pace over such a long horizon is not what many companies will return, but if you single out a company with a compelling and bright future in a world getting more and more digitized every day, such as Microsoft, such sort of dividend journey is attainable.

You can model these and hundreds of others scenarios with this Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator. In the article all the individual parameters and settings are explained and you can tinker around with them.

Analysts are expecting Microsoft to grow its earnings at a double-digit clip of 11% which bodes very well for future dividend growth.

Thus, despite the strong run in Microsoft's stock price over the last couple of years and today's yield of only 2%, the stock remains very interesting and a compelling buy for dividend investors. Sitting on an almost 4% gross YOC in 5 years in one of the global technology leaders is a very beneficial situation.

On top of that, as mentioned above, Microsoft has abundant liquidity of $138B largely waiting to be transferred back to the U.S. Such a move could easily result in a special dividend, a new buyback program, help support dividend growth or simply all of these.

Investor Takeaway

Microsoft's stock chart looks staggering over the last couple of years, and while from a valuation perspective it currently looks pricey, future growth largely qualifies that valuation. Trading at around 25 times forward earnings is certainly not cheap but fair to a company with impressive growth that is firing on all cylinders.

For dividend investors, Microsoft is a great stock to get exposure into the high-flying technology sector while at the same time collecting an attractive dividend paired with potentially double-digit dividend growth going forward.

The dividend is as stable as it gets and Microsoft's balance sheet together with its AAA rating is top in class. Microsoft's strategic re-positioning under Nadella is turning out to be very profitable, and with further growth in the cloud market driven by Azure, the stock's very strong run could very well continue.

What do you think about Microsoft? Are you a buyer at current prices or waiting for a correction?

