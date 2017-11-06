General Mills Keeps Shrinking

General Mills (GIS) is an iconic company that I've owned before, but sold due to valuation concerns and declining business prospects. The company's sales continue to shrink, while its shares continue to sag. This has led to a dividend yield at ten-year highs.

Considering this, now's probably a good time to look at GIS again.

Checking in on the Economic spread

General Mills earned respectably return on invested capital last fiscal year, and this year was no different. I built the below model (and all others in the article, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.

The cost of equity is never very precise and very hard to accurately estimate in my opinion, so below I've provided a range of different equity costs, along with their impact on the firm's overall weighted average cost of capital.

The company is able to generate a wide economic spread (ROIC exceeding its WACC) even with the most conservative of equity costs. This is largely because the company's capital structure is composed of mostly low-cost debt, which in turn gives it a very low overall cost of capital.

Liquidity-wise, the firm's current ratio of less than 1 indicates more current liabilities than current assets. As long as the company maintains a healthy credit profile and has ample opportunities in the credit markets, this shouldn't necessarily be a problem. It also generates a very healthy amount of cash flow as well.

Free cash flow and earnings quality

General Mills has acceptable earnings quality, as illustrated below.

Its free cash flow continues to cover its net income, but the reason I'd call the quality of its earnings "acceptable" and not "good" is largely because of the issue of sustainability. With sales in a free-fall and earnings flat-lining, there's a chance that growth is in permanent decline here.

As a percentage of sales, free cash flow generation remains in the double-digits. This indicates a healthy underlying business (albeit an eroding one looking at the declining sales), and relative safety for the dividend - at least in the short-to-medium term.

The eroding of its business fundamentals is made more apparent when breaking down the company's return on equity into five analyzable pieces with a DuPont.

Not only have sales been in a free-fall, but efficiency has followed suit, judging by the declining asset turnover leading into fiscal 2017. Increases in ROE were largely driven by the magnifying effects of increasing leverage over this period.

Return on equity continued to remain attractive in fiscal 2017, despite a declining top-line.

Once again, declining asset turnover and stagnant margins were offset by increasing leverage, however. How much longer this trend can continue is up for debate.

Valuations

GIS shares appear to be trading at decent valuation levels if judged solely by the PE ratio.

This is a steep discount to the overall market, and below the company's own five-year average multiple of roughly 20.6 times earnings. It's also below the thirteen-year median multiple of 17.78.

There's more to the story here, however. The company's business appears to be in terminal decline, and I think that a contraction in its multiple is likely warranted unless it can stem this decline. Management is guiding for growth in the 1.30% to 2.27% range for fiscal 2018, from a (once again) shrinking top-line. This doesn't stack up well with the implied growth baked into the current share price either, especially if we use a conservative discount rate in the 10% to 12% range.

I think shares are overvalued on a growth basis, and its first quarter results for fiscal 2018 didn't provide much hope for better prospects anytime soon, either. On the flip-side, the higher-than-average yield is also enticing, and could provide some extra support. The closer shares get to 4%, the more attractive they start to look as a bond alternative.

Conclusion

Despite its iconic legacy business (which still spits out a decent amount of cash flow), it appears General Mills is in terminal decline. If the firm didn't yield almost 4% in a low-yield world, I think that there would be more downside risk. I think that shares can work as a bond substitute at best, especially if the yield hits the 4% mark or more. It appears the company is utilizing cost-cutting and cheap debt to prop up the business, but there's only so much blood to be squeezed out of the cost rock, and low rates might not be here forever. I'll continue to avoid shares until some light begins shining at the end of the tunnel, or perhaps if the yield hits north of the 4% mark. At this point, the company appears to be more of an income play, not really a value play, despite what looks like a low level of valuation initially.

