Molson Coors: A Value Purchase For Long-Term Growth

Investors are concerned about a high debt load and declining North American beer volumes. The stock is at a 52-week low.

Molson Coors acquired the 58% of the Miller Coors joint venture it did not own in November 2015.

The Opportunity

In 2015 Molson Coors (TAP) made a transformative acquisition when it bought out AB InBev’s (BUD) interest in the MillerCoors joint venture. Regulators forced ABI to divest MilerCoors before it could acquire Anheuser Busch. As a result, Molson Coors got a great deal. They paid 8.5x MillerCoors 2016 EBITDA, including the present value of cash tax benefits (Source: 6/7/17 Presentation Slide 7).

Molson Coors borrowed heavily to make the acquisition. The market is valuing the company on an EV/EBITDA basis, which is not unreasonable. Molson Coors trades in line with its closest peer, Heineken (OTCQX:HINKF), at 11x.

This presents long-term investors a unique opportunity to purchase a high quality consumer franchise operating in a non-cyclical industry at an attractive free cash flow yield (8%). The company has frozen its quarterly dividend at $0.41 per share and suspended buybacks to focus on quickly deleveraging. At a constant EV/EBITDA multiple deleveraging will boost the value of Molson Coors equity and provide shareholders an attractive, low risk return.

The Industry

Molson Coors' flagship brands are Coors Light, the #2 beer in the U.S., and Miller Lite, the #3 beer in the U.S. (Source). They also own several other category leading brands, like Blue Moon. Some of their most important brands are shown below.

Source: 9/6/17 Presentation Slide 7

Molson Coors is concentrated in the U.S. The American beer market has recently lost share to wine and spirits. Within the beer category Molson Coors and ABI have lost share to craft brewers.

Source: 9/6/17 Presentation Slide 76

Source: 2016 Form 10-K Page 7

On the bright side Coors Light and Miller Lite have steadily taken market share from ABI’s brands. Coors Light has gained segment share for 8 consecutive quarters and Miller Lite has gained segment share for 10 (Source: 6/7/17 Presentation Slide 34).

Over the long run Molson Coors remains in a strong competitive position. It can use its significant free cash flow to acquire craft brewers. The company has a significant scale and distribution advantage over craft brewers which is likely to keep the American beer market dominated by an ABI/Molson Coors oligopoly.

Molson Coors and ABI have durable consumer franchises. Beer has historically seen relatively inelastic demand (Source: Price and Income Elasticities Of Demand For Alcoholic Beverages). Together, this gives Molson Coors and ABI a degree of pricing power, which they can flex to overcome volume declines. The tobacco industry is an extreme example of this.

Valuation

Management is guiding for flat revenues through 2018 and a return to growth thereafter. They also see EBITDA margins rising 30-60 basis points annually for 3-4 years (Source: 11/1/17 Conference Call). Molson Coors currently has tax assets with a present value of $2.6 billion, which will be drawn down at approximately $275 million per year (Source: 6/7/17 Presentation Slide 8). The company froze its dividend at $0.41 and is prioritizing deleveraging above other investments.

Given management's intimate knowledge of MillerCoors, these targets are likely credible. Management has a solid track record of driving stronger margins.

Source: 9/6/17 Presentation Slide 20

Management is guiding for $1.2 billion of free cash flow in 2017, which is approximately 50% of EBITDA. For modeling purposes I assume that free cash flow continues to run at 50% of EBITDA, that all free cash flow not used for dividends is used to repay debt, and that the present value of the NOLs decreases by $275 million per year. Three possible scenarios are below.

Base Case

Year Revenue EBITDA Margin EBITDA FCF Dividends Net Debt PV of NOLs EV Equity Value 2017 11,000 21.70% 2,387 1,194 355 11,348 2,600.0 26,257 17,509 2018 11,000 22.00% 2,420 1,210 355 10,493 2,325.0 26,620 18,452 2019 11,110 22.30% 2,478 1,239 355 9,609 2,050.0 27,253 19,694 2020 11,221 22.60% 2,536 1,268 355 8,696 1,775.0 27,896 20,975 2021 11,333 22.60% 2,561 1,281 355 7,771 1,500.0 28,175 21,904 2022 11,447 22.60% 2,587 1,293 355 6,832 1,225.0 28,456 22,849

In the base case I assume revenues are flat through 2018 and then increase 1% annually thereafter. I assume EBITDA margins increase 30 basis points annually for three years and then stay constant. This scenario is close to the low end of management's guidance.

Downside Case

Year Revenue EBITDA Margin EBITDA FCF Dividends Net Debt PV of NOLs EV Equity Value 2017 11,000 21.70% 2,387 1,194 355 11,348 2,600.0 26,257 17,509 2018 10,890 21.70% 2,363 1,182 355 10,521 2,325.0 25,994 17,798 2019 10,781 21.70% 2,339 1,170 355 9,707 2,050.0 25,734 18,078 2020 10,673 21.70% 2,316 1,158 355 8,904 1,775.0 25,477 18,349 2021 10,567 21.70% 2,293 1,146 355 8,112 1,500.0 25,222 18,610 2022 10,461 21.70% 2,270 1,135 355 7,332 1,225.0 24,970 18,863

In the downside case I assume revenues decline 1% annually and EBITDA margins are flat.

Upside Case

Year Revenue EBITDA Margin EBITDA FCF Dividends Net Debt PV of NOLs EV Equity Value 2017 11,000 21.70% 2,387 1,194 355 11,348 2,600.0 26,257 17,509 2018 11,000 22.30% 2,453 1,227 355 10,476 2,325.0 26,983 18,832 2019 11,110 22.90% 2,544 1,272 355 9,559 2,050.0 27,986 20,477 2020 11,221 23.50% 2,637 1,318 355 8,596 1,775.0 29,007 22,186 2021 11,333 24.10% 2,731 1,366 355 7,585 1,500.0 30,045 23,959 2022 11,447 24.10% 2,759 1,379 355 6,561 1,225.0 30,345 25,009

In the upside case I assume revenues are flat through 2018 and then increase 1% annually thereafter. I assume EBITDA margins increase 60 basis points annually for four years and then stay constant. This scenario is close to the high end of management's guidance.

Summary

Converting to per share values, I assumed 216.5 million shares outstanding (Source: 2017 Q3 Form 10-Q Page 4) and that Molson Coors continues to trade at 11x EV/EBITDA.

Scenario Current Price Ending Price Dividends Total Return Annual Return Downside 80.00 87.13 9.84 21.2% 4.2% Base 80.00 105.54 9.84 44.2% 8.8% Upside 80.00 115.52 9.84 56.7% 11.3%

In all scenarios an investment in Molson Coors provides a positive, though not spectacular, return. The upside scenario here is not unrealistic - it would not even exceed the expectation's management is currently setting.

Recently CEO Mark Hunter said:

Our 2017 underlying free cash flow generation has been strong. We begun delevering our balance sheet and we're generating cost savings ahead of our plan.

(Source: 11/1/17 Conference Call)

This gives me confidence that management has set achievable goals that stand a reasonable chance of being exceeded.

Following this five year deleveraging period, Molson Coors will have more more capital allocation options open to it. Historically it has increased dividends at a rapid clip, notable even through the 2008-2010 recession.

Source: 9/6/17 Presentation Slide 24

Risks

There are several risks to this thesis. On the macro scale, there is a risk that beer continues to lose market share, the light beer segment continues to lose market share, or that Molson Coors looses segment market share to ABI and that Molson Coors is unable to makeup for lost volume with higher pricing.

Another risk is that while Molson Coors spends free cash flow to deleverage it misses out on strategic acquisitions of craft brewers and ultimately loses competitive positioning to ABI.

Finally, if tax rates are reduced, the present value of Molson Coors' tax assets will decline, which will impact its enterprise value as I modeled it.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that Molson Coors offers minimal downside with potential for market-beating upside. The company operates in a historically attractive, non-cyclical industry, has a strong franchise, and excellent competitive position in the US. Molson Coors is a durable compounder that long-term investors are likely to do well owning for five or more years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.