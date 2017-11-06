Dynavax Reaches The Finish Line: Triumph Or Stumble?

I set out on a narrow way many years ago Hoping I would find true love along the broken road But I got lost a time or two Wiped my brow and kept pushing through - Rascal Flatts

So at last we've come to the big week, the final hurdle for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX): The deadline for the FDA's PDUFA decision on its Hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B, is November 10 and on that decision hinges the fate of the drug company (at least for quite a while).

Despite the overwhelmingly positive FDA Advisory Committee (AdCom) vote in favor of approval, as well as the subsequent treatment of approval as a fait accompli during a recent CDC advisory panel discussion, it will be a nail-biter for those who have been holding shares since the catastrophic drop late last year when the FDA delivered a complete response letter (and even more so for those who had been invested before the fall from grace).

Weekend at Damocles

The last time Heplisav-B faced a critical decision point was July 28, when the AdCom voted on its recommendation for approval. For nervy investors, the run-up to that date was undoubtedly tortuous. Even I, despite doing my best always to retain the serenity necessary to successful investing, found the wait trying on my nerves.

A PDUFA deadline is perhaps even more unnerving because the FDA can technically deliver its verdict at any time up to the date. So the news could arrive any time this week. While it is more likely than not going to come on November 10 itself, investors should keep their eye fixed firmly on DVAX this whole week.

On the flip-side, Heplisav-B looks an awful lot less risky now than it did in July. With an FDA AdCom voting 12-1 in favor, a broadly positive review at the CDC AdCom, and a lengthy dialogue with the FDA to hammer out the contours of a post-marketing study (which can only happen, of course, if the drug is approved in the first place) all paint a picture of near-certain approval. But nearly certain is not certain, especially in the world of government regulation and pharmaceuticals. Hence the need for vigilance in the week ahead.

Girding for Battle

DVAX has certainly been showing signs of great confidence. In a conference call with JP Morgan last month, CEO Eddie Gray described very positive interaction with the FDA and painted the picture of a company ready to pull the trigger on commercialization the second they get the green-light.

A further heartening sign was revealed on November 3, when DVAX filed a supplement to the prospectus for the secondary offering it carried out in August. The choice to file this might be taken as a negative sign, until one digs deeper to see that the company is merely establishing the right to "offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $150 million from time to time through Cowen acting as our agent."

At an implied price of $21 per share, that looks like a discount to where DVAX should be trading upon a successful PDUFA. However, the purpose of the amended prospectus does not seem to be an effort to raise further capital at all. Rather, the ability to issue new shares - and having a credible agent in place to carry out the sale on command - gives DVAX more control in the event of a potential takeover.

The decision to prepare for battle with a potentially hostile acquirer implies strongly that approval is imminent. DVAX management has made it clear that it sees a licensing or partnership arrangement as the ideal structure for bringing Heplisav-B to market. They clearly do not want to lose control of the company just as it begins to blossom. Cash obviously is not the concern: In its Q3 2017 earnings report released last week, DVAX reported a net loss of $22.2 million, leaving cash and equivalents worth $191.7 million in the company coffer.

The Road Ahead

More cash, or the ability to raise it, also gives DVAX further power in negotiations with potential partners. With projected peak sales of more than half a billion dollars, there will obviously be a lot of interest, with giants such as Merck (MRK) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) among the most likely suitors.

A small company like DVAX has to be careful not to get pushed around. With nearly $200 million in the bank and the ability to raise more, the company can demand very good terms since it can credibly threaten to go it alone. While DVAX may be tempted to extend the courtship period to get the best possible deal by playing multiple offers against each other, it will likely feel the need to cut a deal by January next year at the latest in order to ensure rollout of Heplisav-B during Q1 2018.

The terms of the deal will matter a great deal to the near-term share price. William Blair has suggested that the following terms should be reasonable:

$150 million upfront

$100 million worth of sales milestones

30% of royalties on sales

Seeking Alpha's doyen of biotech reflected this weekend on those terms, opining that were DVAX to get them the company's share price should leap into the high $20s. I would submit that that is an underestimation. While Cowen recently reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $30, I would expect DVAX shares to approach that level on approval alone.

A deal with a big pharma company along the lines laid out by William Blair should send shares above $30, though $35 would likely be a stretch. But a share price floating comfortably above $30 by the end of January seems well within reason.

That, of course, depends on the FDA delivering the good news this week. Until then, investors will have to sweat it out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.