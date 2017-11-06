Facebook Q3: Ad Revenues Soar Despite Potential Headwinds

The temporary increase in costs for content moderation pales in comparison to the alternative political risk for regulation as well as revenue-loss from decreased trust in the platform's usability.

If Facebook is able to tighten its content-moderation, it has the potential to dramatically boost its advertising revenue and other payments dramatically.

However the bulk of expected operating expense rise is for new content moderation systems and personnel, which increase long-term trust in the platform's integrity.

The stock fell based on reports that operating expenses were predicted to rise faster 45%-60% in 2018, faster than expected sales.

Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Q3 earnings show that the company's growth trajectory remains unhindered by the recent firestorm over its Kremlin-advertising scandal.

The company's continued strength in generating advertising growth leads to a better-than-expected outlook for the company as integrity and trust increases in its platform. Expected cost increases next year should be seen as a needed investment in new procedures that will cost money in the short-term, but bolster Facebook's long-term brand and revenue growth.

(Source: Reuters)

Kremlin-Scandal Was Big X-Factor in Earnings

Over this past quarter Facebook has become embroiled in the Mueller-Russia investigation, as what initially seemed an improper but relatively small (compared to Facebook's tens of billions in advertising revenue each year) several hundred thousand dollars in Kremlin-funded advertising turned out to have reached possibly almost 126 million people.

Facebook, along with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR) who are also facing questions over Russian interference, was recently dragged before Congress to answer for this, with the political risk of massive regulation looming as a sword over their heads. Over the course of the hearings news cycle, Facebook further revealed it may have possibly over 200 million fake accounts on the platform.

(Figure: Facebook, Google, & Twitter testifying before Congress, Source: ReCode)

These revelations all were especially worrying for Facebook because they go to the heart of its revenue stream - advertising. Advertisers may be hesitant to advertise on a platform if they don't trust that their ads are reaching real users, and furthermore users won't trust advertising on the platform if they believe it may come from nefarious sources (such as the Kremlin).

However Facebook's Q3 earnings put many of those worries to rest, for now. The $10.142 B in advertising revenue not only beat expectations of $9.84 B (+3.06%), but is +49% YOY, with overall revenue continuing to increase faster (+47% YOY) as compared to operating costs (+34% YOY), leading to an increase in operating margin from 44% in Q3 2016 to 50% in Q3 2017.

(Source: Business Insider)

(Source: TechCrunch)

Furthermore, Facebook's user base continued to increase at +16% YOY for both daily active users and monthly active users.

(Source: TechCrunch)

(Source: TechCrunch)

The fact that Facebook not only was able to keep its revenue and user base healthy and on track but growing shows that the Russia-scandal has not affected either user or advertiser trust in the platform's integrity as significantly as it could have.

While perhaps there may have been a small dampening in revenue and user growth due to the scandal, nonetheless overall growth remained extremely impressive. This lessens what was an enormous uncertainty for Facebook going into earnings.

Cost Increase in 2018 Better than Political Risk

Facebook stock however dropped after its conference call revealed that operating costs are expected to rise massively in 2018 at a pace far above revenue growth. Specifically, costs are estimated to rise 45% to 60%, as compared to a 34% YOY operating costs increase in Q3.

While at first this seems worrisome and a sign that margins may be contracting as Facebook reaches a critical mass and turning point, upon closer examination in fact this does not seem to be the case.

The operating cost increase is expected to be mostly on new security procedures to better moderate content both through manual review as well as machine-learning. The bulk of this appears to be a massive increase in headcount, with security-review employees expected to double from 10,000 now to 20,000 by the end of next year (Facebook as of Q3 has 23,165 total employees), more than previously announced.

This investment in new security protocols is undoubtedly initially very costly. However in the long-term it seems like it will be beneficial to Facebook, as not only will it bolster user and advertiser trust in the platform's usability and integrity but also divert the current bipartisan political rage being directed at tech companies from Congress.

Whatever temporary cost increase is minuscule compared to the prospect of massive advertising regulation coming from Congress.

Furthermore, the rest of the operating cost increase seems to be directed at content spending, of which Facebook is starting to enter more into through means such as Facebook TV. This content-streaming space is extremely uncertain, but has the potential to be an enormous new long-term business line (as well as bolstering advertising and user activity) for the company.

In terms of all possible reasons for cost increases, it looks like Facebook's spend is about as good as can be hoped for.

Conclusion

Facebook's Q3 earnings show the company remains resilient and relatively unaffected by the fallout from the recent Kremlin scandal. The worst of the potential advertising slowdown (or crash) has likely passed, as it is unlikely that much new information could be revealed from the Russia investigation that would challenge the platform's trust even more.

Furthermore, Facebook's content cost increase seems to be a necessary and potentially lucrative investment for the company rather than a mere increase in the cost of doing business.

By bolstering the platform's integrity and exploring the content-streaming space further, Facebook may in the long-term be able to unlock new businesses and further transform its currently advertising revenue stream.

In the meantime, the company looks to continue growing at an appropriate pace, making the recent downturn in the stock unwarranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.