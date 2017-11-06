Apple Revenue Math: Oh My

We're about to show you just how bullish we think they were.

If you back into the math they gave blow out guidance for the December quarter.

I don't know if everybody heard what I heard on Apple's earnings call.

Apple reported strong earnings Thursday after the close. But where can the stock go? Way back in September I was looking for ways to tease Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) up to $200. I mapped out how to do it here. You needed $13.50 in earnings to get multiplied by their mid-point historical PE of 15 X. After Thursday night's earnings report, it looks like Apple can actually get there... in 2018. That gives Apple investors 12 months to get to $200. We'll show you how.

Full Disclosure

In my subscription service "Nail Tech Earnings," we need 45% upside to want to buy something. Apple at $200 would give us a nice 12-month upside but, it doesn't pass our 45% hurdle. However, there are plenty of Apple bulls who wouldn't mind a first stop of $200, right?

Ok, Let's get right to it.

The 6 Ramp

We want to compare the iPhone X ramp to the iPhone 6 ramp. The last major form-factor upgrade like the X was the 6 launch in September 2014:

Those numbers look pretty.

30% quarterly revenue growth rates look nice, right?

Back in 2015 the 6 boosted Apple's 1-year growth rates for three quarters. But just for 3 quarters. We're ok with that because Apple doesn't have a high PE. Investors would gladly take those three quarters and start thinking about the next upgrade.

Now let me show you why these numbers are actually realistic for Apple now with the iPhone X. No, I am not (totally) pulling numbers out of thin air. I will show you how I get this.

Here are our guesstimates for the near future.

For bulls, you will love this. December revenues grow 15% and Q1 grows 30%. I'm about to show you how so not-crazy that is.

How we get there:

First: Let's Do Some College Level Math:

Get ready, let's do some math: 12% + X = Y.

(I'll explain.)

The September quarter saw 12% sales growth. But that was without the iPhone X (X in our equation). What would that 12% growth number look like if it had some Xs in the there? That's our Y.

12% + X = Y (What would Y be if you had some X? Probably much higher.)

September's quarter of 12% growth needs to be respected because it was X-less right? It was ex-X. (I know, I know, Apple wants us to call it the "ten" but I'm having too much fun playing with the X, as in letter X).

Imagine what the September quarter's growth would have looked like if it had some X's in there. So 12% would have been... higher, right? I agree. That gives me a lot of confidence that when we stack X on top of that growth rate we're going higher.

But wait, there's more:

That 12% was not only X-less, but it also had consumers pushing off iPhone 8 purchases waiting to see the X (For our college equation let's call consumers pushing off 8 purchases in the September quarter; z).

You have two big reasons that September's 12% growth rate was held back and could have actually been much higher.

So really 12% + X + z = A much larger growth number.

Sales were really held back and the growth was still big.

Growth in the September quarter should could have been much higher if we had X and z. December's quarter will solve the X (they'll be shipping iPhone X) and z (You will have seen the X and you can decide if you want an 8 or X).

So there is potentially more powerful results to come; potentially much higher than the 12% September quarter performance.

Why does the 12% growth rate matter to us in determining the future? Because it gives us an underlying level of demand versus last year. Let's explain that further in our next point "The 3 Year Stack."

Next: 3 Year Stack

The 2 and 3 year stack is a simple check for pro investors to see what are the underlying trends of a company. If a company has important launches in past years' quarters or big misses that makes for volatile quarterly growth rates. Last year's numbers become the base for this year's numbers and affect the "optics" of the growth rates we see this year.

However, if we stack the growth rates of 2 or 3 years we effectively smooth out the one-time quarterly hits to spot an underlying trend in the business.

That's why we use a 2, or in this case a 3 year stack. Let's see what the underlying trend of the business is for Apple using the 3 year stack.

Look at the row in the grid above that says "3 year Gr." That is the stacking up of this year's revenue growth plus last year's revenue growth plus the year before's revenue growth. That smooths out the ups and downs of launches and misses and tells us simply what's the underlying trend of the business.

The September quarter's 3 year stack was 25%. What's really nice is you see the previous quarter, June was also exactly at a 25% 3-year stacked growth rate. To us, that's Apples underlying trend. We're going to use that 25% 3 year stack to estimate the future.

What's exciting is that 3-year stack is before we sold one X and when we had consumers waiting on the 8 to see the X. That 3 year underlying trend could have been higher.

As X comes into the fold I ask you, can they keep up the 3 year stack of 25%? I think they can keep up that underlying trend. I think it can get better, in fact. Why not, right?

Well lookie lookie at our expected quarterly 30% 1-year growth rates in 2018. When looking at the 3-year stack, it actually implies a slowdown in the underlying trend. Are you kidding me? Apple's underlying trend is going to slow down next year? Probably not right? Not with the X. But that tells us that our 30% growth is not aggressive. If anything, using the 3-year stack it looks conservative. They can do 30% type growth rates in 2018 as long as the underlying 3-year trends in the business only maintain and even slow a bit. That gives us conviction that the X is about to jump sales growth rates for Apple.

This was all a little wordy, but this is a very quick check pro analysts use all the time. I used it throughout my career and it works to know if your expectations make any sense. For Apple accelerating growth makes a lot of sense to us.

Oh - One More Driver to Growth Rates In 2018

To us, that faster growth rate in March makes sense also because March is a smaller quarter. If there are supply constraints they go away to some important degree in the March quarter for two reasons. One, we're further along in getting more components. Two, we don't need as many components in a smaller quarter because the demand base is lower. People buy fewer phones in the March quarter than they do in the December quarter. That demand is easier to fill. And from the sound of things that demand is off the charts, right? That can make the growth rates "look" faster satisfying huge demand in a smaller quarter.

But this is the absolute icing on the cake:

Lastly: 13 Weeks (What's a little week between friends?)

So far we're all pretty sold that revenue growth has some upside for Apple.

But this next tidbit for us is a "wow."

You listened to the Apple earnings call, right?

We love this.

Here's what they said on their earnings call last week,

"As a reminder, the December quarter in fiscal 2017 spanned 14 weeks, whereas the December quarter this year will include the usual 13 weeks."

They said on that earnings call that this year's December quarter has 13 weeks versus last year's 14 weeks. Hmmm, wait a minute. Didn't they guide to a weak/slowing/boring 9% revenue growth rate for December. But-but that's with one less week.

Oh my, so sweet.

Let's do simple math.

What's 14 weeks divided by 13 weeks. It's 1.0769233077. Let's round. That extra week is 7.7%. But we lose it for this year's December quarter. So if we didn't lose that week their guide is really...

Bulls you'll love this...

9% + 7.69233977...% = 17% growth for a huge December quarter.

I mean come on. If you are bull tell me (in comments) a little giggle didn't just bust out after reading that 17%.

Did anybody hear Apple say they think they'll grow 17% in December?

I did. If you adjust for the extra week that's exactly what they guided for.

That is blowout. No joke.

Isn't December a huge quarter. Uh, that huge quarter adjusting for one-less week is really expected by Apple to grow 17%. I mean come on. That's pretty huge.

So when we take it all together;

*the strong September Q ex-X,

*keeping the 3-year

*Smaller quarters after the holiday season to sop up demand

*a very strong guide when adjusting for 1 less week

....you start to get blow out revenues. Sorry, let me rephrase that, you start to get absolutely blow out revenue growth. Blow out. Did I say blow out?

How many times did Tim Cook say he was bullish on that call?

Now we know why.

So What Holds Us Back?

Remember we need 45% upside in 12 months to want to buy something. We don't get there for Apple. Opex (Operating Expenditures) is growing a little faster.

Here are some expense growth rates that just picked up in the September quarter.

You can see the pace of R&D picked up in June and September.

They are jamming to keep this innovation cycle up. We think they are actually working on another upgrade for 2019 that they'll need to spend for in 2018.

They are also spending more to catch up in proprietary video content.

These higher expense levels hold us back from achieving our 45% required upside.

Has The Market Priced In Our Take?

I don't think so. Based on our earnings model using a 15X PE which is the midpoint of their historical PE range the stock can get to $200. When or if the stock get's to $200 it's priced in.

The revenues though could get exciting for the bulls in 2018.

