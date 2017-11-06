North American Palladium's (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium, Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Jim Gallagher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Hill - Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Gallagher, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Operator. Good morning. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call this morning. Before we begin this morning I'm require to mention that we might make some forward-looking statements and that might involve number of inherent risks. We invite you to read and understand the disclaimer and forward-looking information statement.

I would also like that all dollar amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Tim Hill and our Vice President of Exploration, David Peck. This morning we will go through some of the operating highlights from Q3 as well as our view on the Palladium market. Following that Tim will take us through the financials and Dave will provide an update on our exploration program. There will be time for questions at the end.

I'd like to start off by talking about our sites safety performance, our total reportable injury frequency year to date is 2.8 and our last time injury frequency is low 0.2, both of which are well below year to date Ontario Mining Industry average. I am a firm believer that good safety performance is a leading indicator of good operational performance and both have significantly improved Lac Des Iles site. I'm pleased to announce that profits continue to increase this quarter to $11 million driven by record underground mine production, a return to a full mill run in September and near record palladium prices.

As you can see from the slide our operating performance improved in all areas this quarter compared to the same period in 2016. Underground production was the highest ever at Lac Des Iles averaging 5541 tons per day which included a record daily rate of the 8229 tons achieved in late September, both September and October underground production averaged over 6100 tons per day. The underground mining cost per ton delivered to the mill in the third quarter decreased to $39.68 making LDI one of the lower cost underground mines in Canada. The mill had a palladium recovery rate of 82.3% producing just over 53,000 ounces, a 60% increase from the same period in 2016. This is attributed to increased underground production combined with the transition to full time milling in September.

This quarter the all-in sustaining cost at Palladian ounces produced decreased to $720 per ounce. This decrease is attributed to higher production at lower unit cost. As you can see from the production graph we have had a steady increase in underground production in 2017 from just above 3800 tons per day in January to a record month of over 6400 tons per day in September. The higher level of output reflects the initiation of production from several additional mining areas in the upper part of the mine including the new B2 zone and to the continued success of the sublevel shrinkage mining method in the lower part of the mining. We anticipate that we will continue to see underground production rates above six 6000 tons for the remainder of the year and into 2018 even though October and November will be slightly impacted by repairs to our main NORPASS system. This long section shows the [indiscernible] zone above and the asset zone below with the B2 zone in the upper right. The SLS zone in the lower part of the mine accounts for approximately 4000 tons per day or 60% of our current production.

Several other production locations in the offset and [indiscernible] zone as indicated by the various text boxes account for the remainder of the underground production currently at approximately 2400 tons of pretty. Lower overall unit production costs combined with higher palladium prices enables these additional resources to be mined profitably.

Let's talk briefly about our major surface projects, this quarter we made good progress on the center line rais of the South Tailings management facility shown on the left of this slide. This facility will be available to receive tailings later this month. This will supplement the remaining capacity in East Tailings management facility and will meet the mines needs well into 2018. The next phase of tailings dam construction includes downstream rais of both the south and east tailings management facilities, this will commence shortly and progress through the winter. Also stripping of the small Sheriff pit is near complete and initial production is expected before year end.

Finally I would like to give a brief overview of where we see the Palladium market heading. Palladium prices continue to be at near record levels at its highest this quarter we saw prices above 1200 Canadian or $950 U.S. There is a structural deficit in the Palladium market. We expect demand will continue to exceed supply driven by the continued growth in global automotive sales compounded by the globally tougher emission standards and by the move away from diesel vehicles combined with the supply side is flat with significant risk coming from the many challenges faced by the South African mining industry. Our positive production results were achieved while the mill was operating on a two week per month batch process for the majority of the quarter. As we move forward with a full time mill run higher underground production and a sustained strength in Palladium prices we expect to continue improving on our financial performance.

So I will now turn it over to Tim to discuss the financial highlights.

Thank you, Jim. Revenue for the quarter $70.7 million, an increase of $22.2 million compared to the same period in 2016. Higher revenue in the quarter was due to an increase in payable Palladium sold combined with higher Palladium prices. Quarterly Palladium revenues were generated on 52,700 compared with sales of 33,500 ounces in the comparable period in 2016. Total production cost for the quarter was $40 million compared to 30.8 million for the same period in 2016 resulting in a production cost per ton mil of $57 compared to $59 in Q3 2016. Net income for the quarter was $11 million compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2016, the resulting net income per share for the quarter was $0.19 per share compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2017 was 22 million compared to 10.1 million for the same period in 2016.

The company ended Q3 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of 4.9 million compared to $9 million as of September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2017 the company had a total debt of $105.7 million compared to 90.7 million in 2016. The increased debt in 2017 reflects an additional $15 million drawn from the company's senior secured term loan in Q4 of 2016. Capital expenditures in the quarter were 18.8 million compared to 13 million for the same period in 2016, sustaining capital in Q3 2017 was 10.9 million compared to 3.8 million in 2016, an increase of sustaining capital expenditures is related to a year over year increase in underground development and capital equipment purchases. Project capital in the quarter was $7.9 million compared to $9.6 million in Q3 2016. The majority of project capital in the two periods was related to the construction of the tailings management facility.

Exploration expenditures were $1.3 million for the quarter compared to $1 million for the same period in 2016. The year-over-year increase in exploration costs are attributed to a moderate increase in Greenfield exploration expenditures. Exploration expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2017 are estimated to be 3.8 million.

I will now turn the call over to Dave to discuss our exploration activities.

Thanks, Tim. We believe that the company has one of the best PG exploration portfolios in the world, our greenfield's properties cover all the known Lac Des Iles suite intrusions and these collectively represent the best opportunity to discover the next like Lac Des Iles type deposit. We made significant progress on our exploration strategy this quarter including positive draw results from six underground holes targeting the offset [indiscernible] zone that we released on October 24. We also completed two of three planned surface holes that are camp like structural block target and subsequent to the end of the quarter we began our initial exploration program at Sunday Lake and started drawing on our Legris Lake greenfields property. As mentioned we were very encouraged to see the positive draw results from the offset safe zone, this very large target has potential to significantly increase the resources currently being mined as part of the low cost sublevel shrinkage mining zone. We have started a follow up exploration drilling program to establish and evaluate the continuity, average grading and true [ph] thickness the newly discovered Palladium mineralization in the offset safe zone. Surface drilling is well advanced on the possible Southern continuation of the mineralized feeder structure to the [indiscernible] and offset zones located in the camp like structural block at the southern end of the mine property.

Two of the three planned holes were completed and assay results are pending. Using 3D geo-physical modeling methods we have identified a strong magnetic anomaly in a series of electrical conductors on our Legris Lake greenfields property located only five kilometers from the mill at Lac Des Iles. These anomalies are collectively referred to as the Stonefish target. The magnetic anomaly has similar characteristics to the strong magnetic low that host all of the known palladium resources in the western part of the mine property. The Stonefish magnetic anomaly is interpreted to represent a previously unrecognised very thick and vertically oriented major [ph] intrusion of unknown age. The electrical conductors are model as part of a steeply dipping strongly conductor of horizon [ph] that follows a north-east margin of this magnetic anomaly. Several holes are planned for the fourth quarter and results should be known from this area early next year.

Finally we announced the signing of an option agreement with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd in Transition Metals Corporation for a 75% ownership position on the Sunday Lake in June 2017. We recently began a new exploration program at the property which includes geo-physical surveys and Diamond drilling. A total of 5000 meters and six wells are planned for completion in the fourth quarter. The focus for the current program is to identify areas of thicker and higher grade mineralisation and to improve or understanding of the continuity of the known PG copper nickel sulfide mineralization on the Sunday Lake property.

I will now return the call to Jim Gallagher for his closing remarks. Jim?

Thanks, Dave. Over the fourth quarter the company will be focused on maintaining the current levels of underground production above 6000 tons per day. As well we believe we can continue with a full time mill run at just under 12000 tons a day for the remainder of the year and into 2018. We have a fairly large construction project that will commence in the fourth quarter on our tailings management facility and we hope to initiate production from the small Sheriff pit before this year ends. We are excited to see the drill results from some of our exploration initiatives which are expected in the first quarter 2018.

Operator we are now ready to take questions.

All right thank you everyone for joining us today. Have a good day.

