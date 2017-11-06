PBF Energy: Crack Spreads Trump RINs In Q3

Merchant refiner PBF Energy (PBF) delighted its investors last week with a Q3 earnings report that exceeded the consensus analyst estimates on both lines. The market responded by pushing the company's share price to its highest level since 2016 (see figure). The revenue result of $5.5 billion represented an increase of 22% compared to Q3 2016, while the diluted EPS result of $1.44 beat the consensus by $0.20. Whereas the share price's late-2016 rally was driven entirely by expectations regarding the incoming Trump administration, the current rally is being driven entirely by market fundamentals. The broader merchant refining sector's hopes that President Donald Trump would oversee a dismantling, or at least weakening, of the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] have been dashed, true, but investors are finding that these expectations don't matter nearly as much as a strong crack spread.

Last March I wrote that investors were about to finally find out if the RFS2 has been as much of a drag on merchant refiners' earnings as many of the companies have indicated in past earnings calls. This was especially true for PBF Energy, the management of which has continuously advocated for changes to the biofuels blending mandate that would reduce its blending costs in the form of Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditures since 2013. Mr. Trump's November 2016 election victory and subsequent appointment of RFS2 critics such as then-Oklahoma AG Scott Pruitt and CVR Refining (CVRR) owner Carl Icahn to important positions in his administration prompted a broad rally in the refining sector in expectation of lower future RIN expenditures. RIN prices broadly declined at the same time, prompting my March conclusion that investors would soon get to see if PBF Energy's earnings really were being dragged down by high RIN prices.





RIN prices did not stay low for long, however. A period of substantial volatility (see figure) culminated in the Trump administration's decision last month, following fierce lobbying from Midwestern politicians, to quash any regulatory effort to artificially reduce RIN prices. RIN prices have since returned to their pre-election levels and were only slightly lower on average in Q3 2017, at $0.89 on a weighted basis, than in Q3 2016 ($0.91 on the same basis). Indeed, most merchant refiners have been on track to incur record RIN expenditures in 2017 for most of the year. PBF Energy is no exception, with its management stating during the Q3 earnings call that it expects to incur total RIN expenditures for the year of $350 million, up from its previous record of $347.5 million in 2016.

While PBF Energy's RIN expenditures this year have been quite a bit higher than were expected in Q1 of this year, the fact that the company managed to report bumper earnings in Q3 despite the presence of high RIN prices is in some ways just as telling as if RIN prices had remained low. PBF Energy's share price rally closely corresponded with the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, which knocked much of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity offline and subsequently caused gasoline and diesel fuel prices to spike relative to that of crude (see figure). While this impact had mostly been mitigated by October, it ultimately caused non-Gulf refiners such as PBF Energy to benefit from a roughly 40% YoY increase to the Q3 crack spreads. The company responded by pushing its throughput higher as well, further contributing to the big earnings beat. While the nominal Q3 RIN expenditure of $83.4 million was high, this was more than offset by the widening crack spread and Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $404.8 million.

Several of my articles on merchant refiners' RIN costs have discussed the debate that is taking place between merchant refining executives, who argue that high RIN prices directly impact the earnings of refiners with smaller market shares, and integrated oil and gas executives, who argue that high RIN prices are mostly recaptured via refined fuels prices. (Academics have tended to fall in on the side of the latter, although a McKinsey analysis argues out that there is insufficient evidence to conclusively rule for one side or the other.) In the case of PBF Energy, at least, the Q3 earnings report suggests that, even if it cannot be concluded that merchant refiners successfully pass their RIN expenditures through to consumers, even record RIN expenditures cannot offset the impact of strong crack spreads.

This is not to say, of course, that this is true to the same degree for the entire merchant refining sector. Market share feasibly has some influence over RIN recapture rates, and poorly-executed RIN transactions can cause an individual refiner's expenditures to be higher than necessary (see, for example, CVR Refining). Nor should investors expect crack spreads to always widen in correlation with higher RIN prices; the Q3 spread was clearly caused by a natural disaster rather than federal regulatory developments. The good news for PBF Energy's investors, however, is that the company's earnings and, by extension, share price, continue to be driven by market fundamentals rather than political guessing games. The latter can impact the share price, as was witnessed last December, but it cannot offset the effects of the former.

Let me conclude with a word of caution. While some analysts, including at Goldman Sachs, have downgraded PBF Energy in the past in response to rising RIN prices, analysts' consensus estimates for the refiner in Q4 2017 and FY 2018 have risen sharply over the last 30 days even as RIN prices have increased and refined fuel prices have declined relative to that of crude. Whether crack spreads will remain at their Q3 average levels moving forward even as the Gulf Coast fully recovers from the effects of Harvey is certainly debatable, and it is entirely feasible that analysts will respond to continued high RIN prices by adjusting their estimates lower. The company's share price is already looking dear on a forward P/E basis (see figure), indicating that a similarly-strong Q4 earnings report will be necessary to justify its current level.

