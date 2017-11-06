Assured Guaranty - Fundamentals Trump Negative Hype

At T&T Capital Management (TTCM), we aren’t afraid to bet big when we can’t fathom a way in which we will be wrong over the long-term. While nothing is ever guaranteed, we have an incredibly strong conviction on the common stock of Assured Guaranty (AGO). This is a follow up to an article I published last week as earnings came out on November 2nd. In that article I explained the disconnect between how the situation in Puerto Rico is being portrayed by the media versus the reality of the situation. Assured Guaranty is a stock we have been investing in for over 8 years now and it has been very rewarding. It is one of the few securities, where the business has been gaining in value more rapidly than the common stock has been appreciating, which is why we view AGO as being as attractive as it ever has been. For long-term investors, willing to deal with short-term pessimism and volatility, AGO offers one of the most compelling opportunities that I am aware of.

On November 2nd, Assured’s Board of Directors approved an additional $300MM of share repurchases. From 2013 through November 2nd of 2017, the company has repurchased 41% of the shares outstanding for a total of $2.2 billion. The cumulative impact of these repurchases have contributed $11.48 per share to operating shareholders equity and over $19 to adjusted book value per share. YTD, the company has bought back 11.3MM shares for a total of $451MM and should end up doing over $500M for the full-year. Every single one of these stock buybacks has been done at material discounts to book and adjusted book value. These are enormously accretive transactions that grow per-share intrinsic value at an accelerated rate. AGO’s total claims paying resources has hovered around $12 billion throughout these buybacks, while its insured portfolio has been rapidly amortizing. This has the company in its strongest financial condition in history, in spite of Puerto Rico. Also, if you compare AGO’s current financial condition to the likes of MBIA (MBI) and Ambac (AMBC) at their peaks, prior to the Financial Crisis, the superiority is dramatic.

There are pros and cons to the bond insurance business. The biggest negative is that you are subject to the whim of capricious ratings agencies, which are essential to your ability to write new business. Kroll and S&P have already been very clear that AGO should be able to handle its Puerto Rico losses without incurring a downgrade. Assured has several subsidiaries where it writes new business. MAC has no exposure to Puerto Rico, so even if there was an unexpected downgrade to its sister subsidiaries, MAC should be unimpacted. There has been speculation by bears that Assured would dilute shareholders if there was a downgrade. While I am obviously not on the Board, I’m very confident that management is far too smart to do such a stupid thing, nor is there a need to. The company has too much capital as it is, and would have far more flexibility to create value via buybacks and through how it allocates its investment portfolio. Ultimately, either AGO would be upgraded once again in a year or two, or they would be able to reallocate capital to other areas. I wouldn’t even address this possibility if it weren’t for the bearish report, which I’ve only heard about and haven’t been able to read.

On the positive side, municipal bonds rarely default. When Assured Guaranty writes business they generally collect the premium upfront and can invest the premiums for decades. The company has a good reputation as an underwriter, diversifying between revenue sources. In the rare instances when there is a default, severities are usually low. Recoveries for the bond insurers in Detroit, Jefferson County, Harrisburg etc., have generally been pretty good. In my opinion, Detroit’s bankruptcy was a breach of bankruptcy law. General Obligation bonds were subordinated to pension bonds, and since that occurred troubled municipalities like Detroit and Chicago are increasingly having to use revenue bonds to raise capital at reasonable levels. The Detroit case wasn’t contested to the end as it could have been, but the bond insurers were able to get about 74 cents on the dollar, after the initial offers of 20 cents and 10 cents were rejected. Revenue bonds held up much better. If you look at the liens and pledges on PREPA, PRASA, COFINA and MFA bonds, I believe that current trading prices are going to be materially wrong. The GO’s have the highest claims they can have and should be protected by both the U.S. and Puerto Rico constitutions. Obviously, there will be haircuts, but I believe that the Fiscal Plans that have been presented by the Oversight Board are both illegal and short-sighted. Puerto Rico will not attract any non-U.S. government investment without access to capital. If revenue bonds aren’t honored at least to the extent that the revenues are there, how would any projects get financed?

None of this is to say that the hurricanes won’t impact creditors, including the bond insurance companies. Clearly, short-term liquidity is going to be a lot worse for the government. This could cause Assured to pay claims, including some that will end up as losses, but much of it will be recovered in the future. Assured is not a P&C insurer and is not responsible for rebuilding property. P&C insurers and FEMA are the ones responsible for that, and like in most hurricane-hit localities Puerto Rico is likely to see a strong recovery. Things looked bleak in New Orleans after Katrina and in previous hurricanes in Puerto Rico, but the United States knows how to rebuild. It also helps that politicians seem pretty united in assisting their fellow U.S. citizens. While there is a lot of foolish talk about “vulture” investors, many creditors are residents of the island or mainland U.S. Regardless of who buys debt, providing liquidity and cash to a seller, nobody can take away their legal rights without just compensation. If Alexander Hamilton would have followed the tact recommended by the politicians of today that advocate somehow erasing the debt, the miracle of the U.S. economy, likely would have never happened.

On November 2nd, Assured reported operating income of $156MM. Assured Guaranty’s success has stemmed from a multi-faceted strategy with a focus on driving shareholder value, while retaining a fortress balance sheet. These strategies include loss mitigation, capital management, acquisitions of legacy monoline insurer portfolios, and commutations. The company has now made an investment in a fixed income money manager where it also feels like it can leverage its expertise and network. In the 3rd quarter, the company reassumed its entire book of business and a portion of another, from two different reinsurers. These re-assumptions totaled $3.5 billion of par and provided a $255MM pre-tax gain in the quarter, in addition to adding $62MM to the unearned premium reserve. This is just the latest in a number of highly accretive acquisitions and capital deployments and there is still further fertile ground for the company to harvest moving forward.

New business production has been a bright spot for AGO in 2017, as PVP has totaled $212MM, which is up 64% from the first 3 quarters of 2016. Over the first 9 months of this year in U.S. public finance, new issue volume is down by 16%, but the insured market has declined by only 9%. This has resulted in an increase of 16% of Assured Guaranty’s penetration of the total market. YTD, AGO has insured $9.8 billion of primary market par, while increasing its market share to 58%. AGO continues to accrete capital each quarter, with its adjusted net par outstanding to qualified statutory capital dropping to 34:1. These numbers were unheard of even for AAA bond insurers in the past.

Loss and LAE was $223MM in the quarter, primarily due to Puerto Rico. This was a very sizeable addition and is net of some improvement in RMBS recoveries. Remember that these losses are pretax. Assured Guaranty has been generating over $1 billion per annum in pretax income, so it can certainly offset any Puerto Rico losses against income. Assured Guaranty is only responsible for principal and interest payments when they come due and cannot be accelerated against its will. Any increase in interest rates from current levels would be beneficial since it would increase the discount rate used. It also would likely lead to much more new business production, as lower rates are the biggest reason that the new business market share has been lower than in the past.

Assured Guaranty ended the quarter with new records for non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity per share and adjusted book value per share of $55.87 and $74.78, respectively. The biggest liability on the balance sheet is $3.597 billion of unearned premium reserve, which it can use as part of its $11.6 billion investment portfolio for decades. The loss and loss adjustment expense reserve is $1.326 billion, with the bulk of it reserved for Puerto Rico. Management is very intelligent and has a very good history of adequately reserving, as proved during the Financial Crisis. Assured’s average Puerto Rico debt service payments over the next decade are less than its average investment income will likely be over the same time period. While there will be a mix of haircuts and deferments, severities are likely to be way less than are currently implied using current prices. I distinctly remember how wrong many analysts were, trying to equate mark to market fluctuation on bonds during the Financial Crisis as being the same thing as actual losses on bond insurer portfolios.

AGO has $4.966 billion of total net par outstanding to Puerto Rico. $1.56 billion of that is constitutionally guaranteed by the Commonwealth. $3.406 billion is related to revenue bonds, although $1.547 billion of that is potentially subject to the “clawback.” Even if AGO were under-reserved by a staggering $1.5 billion, the after-tax loss would be $1.05 billion. Based on about 118MM shares outstanding, the loss per share would be roughly $8.9. That is about the equivalent of how much adjusted book value per share has risen over the last 9 months via earnings and stock buybacks, despite the biggest reserves ever for Puerto Rico. I can’t justify a stock price below $50 per share. What does AGO look like when Puerto Rico losses are finally known? There have been positive developments in many of its formerly troubled credits such as Chicago-related exposures, and Hartford, CT. The business generates a ton of cash even if it is not writing new business, so stock buybacks can still continue. I don’t know many stocks in this expensive market with this attractive of a reward to risk opportunity.