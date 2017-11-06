8Point3 Energy's Sustained Growth Warrants A Buy

8Point3 Energy's dividend yield, CAFD and coverage ratio have experienced unshackled growth throughout the last 24 months, outweighing any concerns over ITC ruling and its capital structure. We rate CAFD a BUY.

Company Overview

8Point3 Energy Partners LP owns and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States and other select markets, primarily within countries that comprise the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). As of 31st August 2017, the company owned interests in ten utility-scale solar energy projects, with a total capacity of 946 MW (of US solar assets).

Source: SEC Filings

Compared to its peers, 8point3 has a rather complex corporate structure. The listed entity owns only a 34.5% economic interest in the "OpCo" entity which owns all the renewable projects, with the balance of 64.5% held directly by 8point3 sponsors: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR).

The sponsors collectively own 64.5% of voting rights in the listed entity, but no economic rights. Both sponsors have been selling developed assets to 8point3, but are currently looking to sell their stake, with NextEnergy Partners (NEP) touted as a possible buyer.

Source: 10K SEC Filing

Industry Overview & Considerations

Since 2006 and the introduction of the Solar Investment Tax Credit, the solar industry has experienced 68% annual growth. Furthermore, 39% of all new electricity generating capacity in 2016 was solar, topping all other technologies for the first time. Moreover, the solar market is expanding across the United States and now encompasses all 50 states. California currently dominates the market with 35% national market share, as of 2016. However, the distribution is becoming more even as other states such as Texas, Minnesota, Utah and Florida enter the market.

Amidst the solar sector growth, there have been US companies suffering from foreign competition. Suniva, a solar panel manufacturer, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The United States International Trade Commission has subsequently found that the US Solar Panel industry has been harmed by the global solar manufacturing industry. The ITC has recommended tariffs of as much as 35% to President Donald Trump who has until January 12 to decide. This will significantly impact the cost of solar panels to consumers, as a large proportion of new installations can be attributable to its price relative to other sources such as natural gas and coal.

President Trump campaigned on reviving the coal industry and has actively undermined efforts to address climate change by shunning renewable energy and the jobs it creates. Furthermore, he has been a vocal opponent of foreign competition and will almost certainly see this as an opportunity to wade off Chinese penetration of the US manufacturing industry. Therefore, we believe it is very likely that he will concur with the ITC and impose the suggested tariffs in order to appease his political base.

However, there are signs that the future of renewable energy is promising, at least in the long-term. Thirty-three major US companies, including Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs and Nike, were signatories of the RE100 pledge to commit to 100% renewable electricity. Unperturbed, solar panels prices and installation costs will continue to drop and solar power increase its competitiveness with other energy generation sectors. As job growth continues in this sector, the political support for increased focus on renewable energy will equally increase and it is possible that renewable energy groups will be able to lobby the government to further their interests as they are furthering the coal industry's interests now.

Several US states continue to be ripe for penetration, as evidenced by the graph below.

Source: Solar Energy Industry Association.

Investment Highlights

Favorable industry dynamics, underpinned by key solar energy drivers: Increasing demand for solar energy

Increasing penetration of DG solar

Government incentives for solar

Decreasing solar costs opening new markets

The chart below shows solar energy penetration and growth projections. The projected CAGR growth between 2017-2030 is 4.6%, with 9.8% coming from the US, where 8point3 is most active in.

2. Stable cash flows generated by long-term contracts with credit -worthy counterparties

3. Highly quality portfolio with state of the art solar assets

Best-in-class thin film and high efficiency monocrystalline silicon technologies

Highly predictable total energy production with limited variability

Low operating and maintenance costs, with minimal maintenance capex requirements once plants are online

8Point3 portfolio is constructed of assets with expected remaining life of over 30 years, thus guaranteeing high and stable cash outflows for the foreseeable future.

4. Conservative financing structure

Available liquidity with balance sheet cash, delayed draw term loan facility and revolver capacity

Debt & Liquidity

8point3's liquidity as of 31st August 2017 was $65.5 million, with $10.4 million of cash in hand and $55.1 million of available capacity under a five-year revolving facility.

Total debt stood at $712m as of August 2017, with all debt being interest-only and maturity in 2020.

Source: 10Q SEC filing

Financials, CAFD & Dividends

8point3 has been increasing its dividend by approximately 3-3.5% QoQ over the last 2 years, in spite of its CAFD generation volatility. Coverage ratio has been extremely high, fluctuating between a range of 221% and 434%. A dividend of $0.2721 has been declared for Q3 2017. We expect Q4 to exhibit growth of 3%, in line with previous quarters, yielding a dividend of $0.2802 and a total FY17 Dividend of $1.073 with growth of 13% YoY.

Conclusion

8point3's chief strength is its high CAFD, ensuring coverage exceeding 400%. Furthermore, it offers an attractive dividend yield of 7.0%, exceeding its peer average of 5.5%. We rate CAFD a BUY, as we expect it to offer returns of 13-20% over the next 12 months.

Additionally, we expect dividends to continue growth of 13% into FY18 to $1.21 per share, equivalent to a 8% yield on today's share price. If interest rates were to rise as expected by 50bps to account for higher interest rates, expected returns would still be 13%.

