Starbucks: What I Like About Its Q4 Earnings Report

Introduction

Starbucks (SBUX) reported its Q4 fiscal year 2017 results with disappointing comparable same-stores growth and lowered its long-term EPS growth guidance to 12% from 15~20%. While I am disappointed about the company lowering its guidance, there are several positive signs that I see that should help drive EPS growth in the long term. Specifically, Mobile Order & Pay, unparalleled growth opportunity in China, streamlining activities, and share repurchases should help Starbucks to meet or exceed its 12% EPS growth guidance. In this article, I will focus on my discussion about these positive signs.

Some Disappointments In Its Q4 FY2017

Before I move on to discuss about the positive signs, I will briefly highlight some of the disappointments of Starbucks’s latest earnings report as this will form the basis of many of my discussions in the article.

Below is the table that outlines Starbucks’s comparable store sales in three major geographic regions. Its consolidated comp sales grew by 2% in the past quarter. In Starbucks’s Americas Segment, its largest region by revenue, its comp sales grew by 3%. This growth rate was disappointing as it was the slowest since 2009. It appears that Starbucks’s strategy to continue to open new stores (257 new stores in the past quarter in Americas) has cannibalized its same-store sales.

Source: Company Reports

Let us now look at Starbucks’s operating results as displayed in the table below. As can be seen, its revenue remained relatively the same from last year. This is understandable as Q4 2017 has one less week than Q4 2016. However, we do see its operating margin declined by 360 basis points from last year. The decline was mainly driven by its 470 basis points decline in its Americas Segment. The company’s EPS remained the same from last year at $0.54 per share.

Source: Company Reports

The company has also revised its long-term financial targets. It now expects annual comps growth of 3%-5%, net revenue growth to be in the single digits, and EPS growth of 12% or greater. Its previous long-term EPS growth guidance was 15%-20%. As a long Starbucks investor, I am a bit disappointed about this new guidance. Starbucks may no longer be a high growth stock, but the amount of cash flow it generates means that it is still going to be a stock that pays good dividends.

Annual Global Comps Growth 3%-5% Net Revenue Growth High-single digits EPS Growth 12% or greater Annual Return on Invested Capital 25% or greater

Long-Term Guidance (Source: Company Reports)

Now that I have discussed some of the disappointments, I will discuss some of the positives that I have observed in Starbucks’ earnings release and its teleconference.

Mobile Order & Pay

Starbucks has continued to stress its emphasis on going digital and that Mobile Order & Pay is its growth engine in same-store sales in the United States. However, Mobile Order & Pay has also created its set of challenges as both customers and employees adjust to the digital operation. I am encouraged to hear from Starbucks’s executive that:

We started the quarter at 10% of transactions were Mobile Order & Pay and actually accelerated through the quarter where we exited the quarter at 11%.”

Matthew Ryan from Starbucks mentioned that they had to turn off marketing for Mobile Order & Pay for a while to focus on getting the operation right. He expressed that:

“it was just toward the end of the quarter that we were able to turn it back on, hence the acceleration up to 11%...we are very optimistic about Mobile Order & Pay.”

I am encouraged to hear that management is optimistic about the progress of its digital strategy. The company is also expecting to open up Mobile Order & Pay to non-Reward Members. With customer experience reaching record levels in Q4, I am also optimistic about Starbucks's future growth in comp sales growth rate reaching or exceeding its long-term target of 3-5% annually.

Dividend Increase And Share Repurchases

As a dividend growth investor, I look for stocks that have the potential to increase the dividend consistently every year in the mid-to-high single-digit growth rate or above. Starbucks was able to meet this criteria in the past. In its latest earnings release, the company also announced that it will increase its dividend by 20% from a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to $0.30 per share. Starbucks’s dividend track record continues to impress me.

With this dividend increase, its payout ratio is now at 55% based on its latest quarter EPS. This ratio is still acceptable. But to support rapid dividend increases at the same rate as before, they will need to increase its EPS rapidly. Since Starbucks has revised its long-term EPS growth guidance from 15-20% to 12%, I think it is unrealistic to expect its dividend to grow at a high pace. However, I am confident that Starbucks will continue to grow its dividend at low-double digits annually.

In addition to dividend increases, Starbucks is also returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. The company also announced its plan to return $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the next three years. With share repurchases, the company’s EPS will get a slight bump up as well due to lesser shares outstanding.

China Continues To Offer Unparalleled Growth Opportunities

China is now Starbucks’s second largest market by country, behind the United States. In the conference call, Starbucks’s management consistently mentioned China as its future growth engine. At the end of the quarter, Starbucks has nearly 3,000 stores in 135 cities. This represents about one ninth of Starbucks’s 27,000 stores globally. Unlike other regions where Starbucks’s comp growth was only 2%, comp growth in China was 8% for the past quarter and 7% in its fiscal 2017. The growth of 8% was the highest in 9 quarters. Starbucks’s operating margin of 23.5% in the China/Asia Pacific Segment is also the best among all regions.

China is among the best growth regions for Starbucks. There are several facts and macroeconomic conditions that supports this unparalleled growth in China.

First, China’s economy is in the midst of transitioning from an export-driven economy to a services driven economy. The country’s middle-class population is expected to double from roughly 300 million people to 600 million people in the next decade. With a middle class that favors foreign “high-class” cultures where coffee culture is among one of them, Starbucks’s image of higher class culture is positioned to attract Chinese middle-class citizens.

According to Shaun Rein, the author of the book The War for China’s Wallet, “It’s increasingly hard for McDonald’s to find good locations in China. Developers and mall operators don’t want McDonald’s anymore, they now want more Starbucks, as McDonald’s attracts the wrong crowd who look for cheaper stuff.”

Second, coffee consumption in China is on the rise. According to the US Department of Agriculture (click here), Chinese coffee consumption has nearly tripled in the past four years. Chinese people on average still drank only 3 cups of coffee a year in 2016. On the other hand, US citizens on average consumed 363 cups per year (click here). There is no doubt that Starbucks is in a good position to capture the explosive growth of coffee consumption in China.

Taiwan, the country closest to China in terms of culture, saw its average citizen’s coffee consumption grow to about 100 cups in 2016. Compared to Japan and South Korea’s 380 cups and 300 cups per year, it is still a distant away. Nevertheless, if China follows Taiwan’s footsteps in coffee consumption to 100 cups per year, it will unlock exponential growth for coffee stores including Starbucks.

Third, Starbucks’s acquisition of the remaining 50% interest of Shanghai Starbucks Coffee Corp. from JV partners Uni-President Enterprise (OTCPK:UNPSF) will contribute greatly to its future growth. Shanghai Starbucks currently operates about 1,350 stores in China’s wealthiest region of Shanghai, Jiansu and Zhejiang provinces. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to Starbucks’s Income Statement once the acquisition is closed as the region where Shanghai Starbucks operates is among the fastest growing region in Starbucks’s China operation.

Its revenue last year was about $875 million USD. Its EPS was about $137 million USD after tax. With the addition of 50% shares of Shanghai Starbucks, the company’s revenue and earnings growth in China will be amplified.

With above mentioned factors and Starbucks’s plan to grow its stores to 5,000 stores in 2021 from nearly 3,000 stores presently, this rapid growth is still just in the initial stage. However, Starbucks's China/Asia Pacific Segment is expected to account for half of its global store growth.

Streamlining

I continue to like the company’s strategy of focusing on accelerating growth in high-return businesses and streamlining its mature businesses to its global partners in Taiwan, Singapore, and Germany. The acquisition of the remaining shares of Shanghai Starbucks from JV partners Uni-President Enterprise, and selling its Taiwan shares back to Uni-President Enterprise is one such effort. Although there is still room to grow in Taiwan, Singapore and Germany’s coffee market, it is not as attractive as the growth in China. The move allows Starbucks to focus on maximum growth while retaining its premium brand and quality.

The company also decided to focus its Teavana brand by selling its TAZO brand to Unilever (UL). I think this is a wise move as it is far better to focus on building its premium tea brand Teavana than trying to manage two tea brands and confuse its customers.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, I am a bit disappointed with Starbucks lowering its long-term guidance. However, I have not lost faith in this dividend growth stock. In fact, I like the progress of the initiatives that the company is working on such as streamlining, improving Mobile Order & Pay, focusing on growing its coffee business in China, etc.

When Starbucks’s CEO Kevin Johnson was interviewed on the morning after its earnings release, he expressed:

The current environment that we’re operating in and, with the work we’re doing on throughput and innovation, we’re optimistic we can exceed that…we have a strong holiday planned and we’re already off to a good start. We’re confident in our FY18 guidance and long-term guidance we’ve given.”

Starbucks’s CEO is obviously confident and optimistic about Starbucks’s future. I am also optimistic as well.

