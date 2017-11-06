The Future Of Starbucks

We discuss the pressures on multiple key metrics the company has faced in recent years and while the growth stalled, it looks set to ramp up.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has just reported earnings and the Street's reaction is pretty muted. Overall we believe that this quarter justifies our hold rating on the name and in this column we will discuss the positives going for the name, but also address questions that remain, particularly when we look at the fundamentals, which have undoubtedly weakened over time leading to the sale of multiple lines of business. We will discuss the critical metrics we look for as well as discuss our future projections.

What we are looking for

The company's results as a whole were 'as expected' at best, at least relative to prior expectations and performance out of the company. What do we mean? The 'as expected' nature of the results are particularly true when we consider performance on the critical metrics we look for in a business like Starbucks. We consider Starbucks the same as we do other restaurants (despite the focus on beverages), and as such there are four key things to look for.

First, we look for a growing top-line sales number. Sales growth is a must. Second, we want to see controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. We also like to look at property management, that is closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones (excluding sales of business lines). In our coverage initiation column we discussed how research suggests there may be an issue due to oversaturation of stores, so we are paying close attention to this metric. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. Generally speaking, in comparable sales are negative (and not improving) we will not buy the stock. Let us discuss these metrics.

Top line growth

In fiscal Q4, a trend of growth continued, however the sales results were well below our expectations, even accounting for the extra week of operations last year:

Figure 1. Starbuck's Fourth Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

This is one of the primary reasons we have a hold on the name. Sales have just not grown with the explosive nature they once had. The net revenues were $5.7 billion, which is flat from the $5.7 billion last year. Now if we consider the extra week of business last year which added $400 million, then revenues grew 8%. However, we were looking for $5.85 billion in sales, and so the company missed our expectations (which accounted for the time lag and natural disasters) by $150 million. This is stable growth no doubt, however, annual sales were only up 5% for the year:

Figure 2. Starbuck's Fourth Annual Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

Even accounting for the extra week of business sales were up just 6% compared to last year. While the quarter was impacted by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida this year which had a devastating impact on so many, volumes were up. But was this a result of more stores, or actual comparable gains?

Store management

Sales were we flat for the quarter versus the prior year period, (up if we account for the additional time in the quarter last year) but was this driven by more stores? As far as store growth, factoring in closings and remodels, it had global net store growth of 603 stores in the quarter for a total of 27,339 shops in 75 countries. For the year, a net 2,254 stores were added to the company's profile (accounting for the closure of Teavana shops).

Briefly we will reiterate that this store count does raise an issue. When we first highlighted the name we discussed this. But we want to mention that with all of this growth there is a fear over cannibalization from the saturation effect of 'too many stores'. On average, it turns out there are 3.6 Starbucks within a one-mile radius of the typical Starbucks location in the U.S. In addition, over 70% of all stores have another less than one mile away. Has this impacted comparable sales?

Comparable sales

What about same-store sales? This is one of the most critical metrics to watch. Well, same-store sales increased slightly (as did store count) in both domestic and international markets, boosting sales. Revenues missed our expectations but we believe this was in large part due to comparable sale stores coming in below our 2.5-3.5% target. In the U.S., same store sales grew 2% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. These comp sales were driven by an average 1% increase in transaction and a stable average ticket price. It is worth noting that the impact from Hurricanes hit U.S comp growth for 1% as over 1,000 stores were shut down during the storms.

Internationally same-store sales grew 2% as well. In the Asia Pacific region, comparable store sales were up 2%, while in the Americas as a whole comps were up 3%. Finally in the EMEA segment, comps were up 1%. While this is strong, the real issue here is that globally, comparable stores have weakened:

Figure 3. Starbuck's Fourth Annual Global Comparable Sales Growth Over The Last Three Years.

This chart should give any investor in the name pause. This trend is not good, and really suggests that the cannibalization issue of self-competition due to 'too many stores' is real. With revenues growing at a slower pace, management has jettisoned underperforming business lines, which we agree with. With the declining comps and pressured revenues, we have to question whether this is impacting earnings

Earnings growth

While sales were flat from last quarter (or up 8% due to time lag), the costs to generate these revenues rose pretty heavily. All in all, total operating expenses were up 5% to $4.78 billion. Therefore, operating income was down 17% versus last year. Ouch. Now on an adjusted per share basis, income was $0.55:

Figure 4. Starbuck's Fourth Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

It is important to note that these earnings are actually down from last year by a penny per share. Ouch. In addition they missed our projections by $0.02 per share, mostly on the back of the revenue miss, although we did anticipate operating expenses to rise 6-7%. Since the hurricane issue weighed, we should consider the annual earnings trend:

Figure 5. Starbuck's Annual Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Annual earnings per share have grown, but for a name trading at 28 times trailing earnings this growth is pretty sad. In addition, much of the growth in earnings per share have stemmed from share repurchases. In the present quarter alone, Starbucks repurchased 15.1 million shares. Factoring in prior repurchases, much of the earnings per share growth stems from a reduced share count, and not so much organic growth.

Forward projections

We have seen where the stock has been, now let us discuss our thoughts as we look to 2018. There is a lot of good news for shareholders. First, the weight of the flagging business lines will no longer drive up expenses for minimal revenues. This is a plus. Second, the company has boosted its dividend another 20% and announced an expanded buyback. While the buybacks are the main reason earnings per share are rising, they do boost shareholder value. Performance wise we think 2018 will see a return to growth.

We believe earnings per share on an adjusted basis will rise 10-14%, or $2.26 to $2.35 per share. This is because we see the strategic actions of selling off business lines and refocusing efforts in the growing Asian markets as having a strong benefit. We further believe that comparable sales may return to a positive trend, and are eyeing 3.5% to 4.5% growth, with much of this being driving in the Asian markets. For the Americas, we see 1-2% comparable growth, most of this driven by pricing. While overall traffic is expected to grow, this will be due to a higher store count. We still strongly believe that the saturation issue is real, but it is primarily a North American issue. As for overall sales, we see them driving earnings higher when combined with controlled operational expenses, and are targeting revenues to approximate $24.75-$25.5 billion.

Our take on the stock

When we piece it all together, a hold makes sense here. There are a lot of questions regarding the future, but we think 2018 will see a better year growth wise than the last two years. We think Starbucks will deliver as it is a quality company. The stock didn't move much on earnings, but could see some positive momentum following the plans to streamline the business. AS for us, we just want a fair price, and the current multiple is a touch rich for our blood. We want to own the stock at $50 if gets there. Until then, we are watching.

