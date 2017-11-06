FireEye: Hidden Growth Shift

The cybersecurity specialists has mostly shifted to subscriptions that has hidden underlying growth.

FireEye (FEYE) dipped following Q3 results that disappointed the market hoping for more growth. The stock was trading at yearly highs so the market was expecting some bigger numbers due to cybersecurity issues such as the one at Equifax (EFX), but FireEye offers some reasons to own heading into 2018.

The best part of the numbers are that FireEye is showing consistent improvements in cost containment. Despite only a 2% increase in revenues, the company reported a 12 percentage point improvement in operating margins.

The cybersecurity specialist has virtually completed a shift to subscription services such as Helix with product revenues dipping below 20% of revenues during Q3. The upside in billings growth is mostly due to a reduced subscription contract length that hides the actual progress that FireEye is making. For the last quarter, billings were flat as contract lengths dropped from 27 months to 25 months causing an $8.3 million hit or close to 10%.

Source: FireEye Q3'17 presentation

For this reason, Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi predicts 13% billings growth in 2018. The investment thesis turns back bullish on billings expansion at those levels next year. This growth target seems logical considering current deferred revenue grew $13.6 million sequentially to $409.4 million.

With 182 million shares outstanding, FireEye is worth roughly $2.7 billion now. Analysts predict revenues topping $800 million next year. The stock trades at about 3.3x forward sales providing a reasonable price for a cybersecurity company.

FEYE PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is cybersecurity remains a growing business as business is consistently shifting online. FireEye is struggling to show that the company is growing due to a shift in subscription contracts. The stock dip provides an opportunity to own the shares ahead of a return to billings growth next year that will pick up the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.