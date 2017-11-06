Capital One Surprises To The Upside, Offering A Time To Reevaluate

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) surprised to the upside in this quarter's earnings. Expectations were for $1.96 but the company delivered $2.14 per share. While the market surprise has pushed the stock higher, it is my belief that higher interest rates and higher delinquency rates are going to weigh on the company in the future; this elevated price may be a good time to exit.

Delinquency rates for credit cards are on the rise. Capital One reported a nearly 1% increase during the month of August alone. This becomes problematic for the company: Capital One said its earnings were higher than expected due to higher interest rates. But, higher interest rates mean higher payments and higher default rates. If delinquency rates continue to rise, and at the very least achieve average, then Capital One's situation would deteriorate significantly.

Higher Interest Rates Are On The Way

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates credit card companies raise their interest rates nearly in sync. This is the "profit center" for credit card companies. These companies earn a spread between the money they lend to borrowers, i.e., credit card holders, and the funds borrowed that are used to lend out to the credit card holders. As interest rates rise on the cost of borrowing, in line with Federal Reserve interest rate increases, the credit card companies will raise their own rates to borrowers.

The increased interest rate levels will mean that delinquency and default rates are going to move higher. The Federal Reserve is on the move with interest rate increases. For now, there is going to be a change in the governor of the Federal Reserve; President Trump announced his nomination of Jermone Powell. Powell is considered to be on the "dovish" side, preferring softer interest rates. However, I think the Federal Reserve is going to need to be raising interest rates faster than they may believe is currently necessary.

However, I think the Federal Reserve is going to need to be raising interest rates faster than they may believe is currently necessary. I wrote an article showing the Big Mac Index versus reported inflation. In this article, I showed how the reported inflation numbers are lower than what is really present in the economy. Here is the chart for a visual perspective:

The blue line shows the actual price of a Big Mac over the course of the past 22 years. If the reported inflation numbers were accurate the green line would be as flat as a board. That tail end trickling upwards shows how the under-reporting is affecting out "real" purchases. Read: Inflation is higher than the government is reporting.

Capital One will see Higher Delinquencies and Defaults

I do not think Capital One can have the best of both worlds. If interest rates are heading higher, and that was the source of the increased income for this quarter then along with the increased interest rates the company will have to deal with higher defaults and delinquencies.

If you look at the chart above the delinquency rate is far below average for the past 20 years. The current rate in the chart is about 2.50%. Capital One reported their delinquency rate rose from 3.81% to 3.91% in July alone.

The first, obvious question to me, is: Does Capital One have a higher than average delinquency rate? The chart above is all credit card banks. Some of the very best banks, with the pickiest standards, are in this chart. Yet, the rate is still rising. And, Capital One does lend to individuals that have less than sterling credit rating. I get leery of issues like this.

Here is another look at the delinquency rate versus the effect Fed Funds Rate to give you a perspective of how interest rates affect the delinquency rate:

There tends to be a lag in when defaults head higher, then the eventual recession that happens after the fact. As I said, I believe that interest rates are going to be forced to head higher.

Consensus Calls for Decreased Earnings

Zack's current consensus for Capital One on their earnings is leaning towards lower earnings in the future. This makes sense since other companies are reporting missed earnings due to higher charge-offs. This is in line with the last quarter's miss that Capital One surprised the market to the downside, something that I covered just last quarter. The company kept their outlook for this quarter despite their miss the previous quarter, which proved to be accurate.

But, what is glaring to me is the rise in interest rates over the past several months bringing the 10-year government bond yield upward to 2.50%. The 10-year yield has been moving up lately as this chart shows:

In Great Britain, Mark Carney, the Bank of England's governor, is contemplating their first rate increase in over 10 years. Their inflation rate is at 3.0%. While the United States has an official inflation rate of 1.7%, I am not one who really believes that is an accurate assessment of where the economy really is. I believe that the U.S Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates a lot faster than they want to be public about, as I mentioned in this article.

Given that, I can see the 10-year eclipsing the 2016 highs within the next several months. However, any moves in higher interest rates are already being felt by the credit card companies, especially as Capital One already did in the last quarter. There is a delay. This will mean that the rest of the industry will begin a long slow sell-off as these numbers start showing up in the respective reports.

Take a good look at this monthly chart on COF:

The chart is near its 17-year high. You have to ask yourself how much more upside is there with this company. Remember two things: The company is already experiencing upticks in delinquencies and defaults while simultaneously interest rates are moving higher. Given those two important variables, the only conclusion I can come up with on this stock is that if you are long, it is time to head for the exits.

There is simply no room for upside growth in the company, with an already higher EPS rate of just over 12, that would push the stock upwards. The rest of the industry saw selling the past several months when Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), spun off from GE Capital Financial (NYSE: GE), reported higher default rates. If more and more companies start reporting higher delinquency rates then, guilt by association will bring this stock downwards.

My Trade

Considering this chart above, the economic landscape ahead of the United States, I am looking for a large move to the downside on COF stock. I always use options when I trade and this is going to be no exception. I am buying out-of-the-money calls. Then, I am shorting the stock outright.

The calls I am picking up have a strike of $95.00. They are trading at $3.76 and I can see that cost being picked up quickly over the next 2 months. My short position will be a market order when I get filled - tomorrow - on the option. My target is below $50.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in COF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.