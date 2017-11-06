Starbucks: Normalized Results Point To A Decent Quarter

SBUX looks fairly de-risked to me at a PEG of 1.4x and forward earnings multiple that sits lower than the peer group's average.

Once the results of the quarter and comparable 2016 period are "scrubbed clean", all seems to be under control in Seattle.

Starbucks delivered what on the surface appeared to be sub-par numbers for the last period of fiscal 2017.

This Thursday, Starbucks (SBUX) delivered what on the surface appeared to be sub-par results for the last period of fiscal 2017: a top-line miss coupled with in-line earnings. But this was far from being a "clean" quarter. Upon closer inspection and once all the anomalies are taken into account, I believe the Seattle-based company produced results that should please, even if not excite, most investors.

Reported revenues of $5.70 billion fell short of expected $5.81 billion. Mild weakness abroad, with comps outside the U.S. trailing estimates by 70 bps in EMEA and 120 bps in China-APAC, could cause the more demanding investor to frown. But I remind the reader that, in the largest (nearly 70% of revs) North America market, results were held back by the 1,000 store closures caused by the season's hurricanes. Absent those headwinds (pun intended), sales of $5.76 billion would have been much closer to expectations with noted strength in the company's key geography plus China. While not necessarily exciting, I find these results less than concerning.

Importantly in the YOY comparison, the extra week in fiscal 4Q16 masked the +7% increase in revenues. While driven primarily by new store openings that resulted in an increase of +8% in net new locations, I find the growth pace healthy for an already well-established industry leader. Pricing showed signs of strength, slightly higher in all geographic segments. I estimate that the majority of Starbuck's YOY improvement in EPS came from the high single digit top-line increase, as the company managed to keep op margins mostly stabilized.

The table below, all on a non-GAAP basis (i.e. ex-items like restructuring and M&A-related activity) illustrates (1) the results of the most recent quarter including storm-related adjustments, (2) the results of last year's comparable period, and (3) fiscal 4Q16 scaled back to account for the extra week. Notice that, once fiscal 4Q17 and 4Q16 results are normalized for storm-related impact and re-sized for comparable number of days in the period, revenue growth of +7% and EPS increase of +12% aligned with management's expectations for long-term performance.

All accounted for, everything seems to be under control in Seattle.

On the Starbucks stock

A value investor at heart (and not a current shareholder), I am encouraged to see a solid name like SBUX trade not necessarily for cheap in absolute terms, but somewhat inexpensively compared to the peer group and its own year-ago forward earnings multiple (see graph below). When factoring in expected long-term EPS growth, SBUX's PEG of 1.4x looks fairly de-risked to me.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Starbucks - SBUX 23.4x 16.7% 1.4x 3.6% Dunkin' (DNKN) 24.0x 12.7% 1.9x 4.7% McDonald's (MCD) 25.8x 9.7% 2.7x 2.8%

I do not see significant catalysts that could materially surprise the Street and propel SBUX much higher from current levels very quickly. But I believe the company to be in solid footing, with cash generation (see trailing FCF yield above) and a modest but welcome dividend yield that approaches 2% looking enticing.

I currently do not own restaurant stocks other than through passive funds. But if I were to get more deeply involved in the space, there is a good chance that I would give SBUX some consideration, especially now that shares have been hovering around flat YTD against the broad market's (SPY) +15%.

