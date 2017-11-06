Sylvania Platinum: Generating Platinum And Palladium From Mine Dumps

Valued at less than USD 45mn with no debt and EBITDA of over USD 18mn.

Investment thesis

I’m a big fan of tailings retreatment operations and my first article on Seeking Alpha was about South African gold producer DRDGold (DRD), which is a specialist in the recovery of the metal from the retreatment of surface tailings. The main reason that I like this type of companies is that their operations help clean up the environment while generating income.

There are just a few companies in the world that specialize in the production of precious metals from tailings and one of them is South African platinum producer Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF). With an annual output of around 70,000 ounces of platinum and palladium, cash costs of just USD 496 per ounce, and USD 17.4mn in cash, the company looks like a steal with a market cap of just GBP 33.3mn (USD 43.9mn). Note that I’ll be using the LSE price as the company's shares have a very low liquidity in the USA.

Operations

Sylvania Platinum is one of the largest PGM producers from chrome tailings retreatment in the industry with six chrome tailings processing complexes. The dumps contain 1.5-5g/t of PGMs and after extracting the chrome and returning it to the host mine at nominal cost, Sylvania uses flotation cells to produce a PGM concentrate which is sold to smelters:

In the FY ended 30 June 2017, Sylvania produced 70,869 ounces of PGMs and aims to maintain its 70,000 annual output going forward, despite the Steelpoort operation reaching the end of life in June 2017. Sylvania produces mainly platinum, but its profile also includes a significant amount of palladium and rhodium.

To keep the 70,000 ounce output, Sylvania announced in August 2016 a secondary milling and flotation technology (MF2) project called ECHO. The project will cost around USD 12mn over four years and is financed with internal resources. Echo aims to deliver a further 10 years of sustainable production.

Also, in July 2017 Sylvania announced the acquisition of local sector player Phoenix Platinum from Pan African Resources (OTC:PAFRF), a company which I have covered here.

The purchase price stands at USD 6.6mn and Phoenix Platinum has a 30,000 tpm PGM concentrator plant and 2.2mt of tailings dump resources just five kilometres away from Sylvania’s Mooinooi dump operation. Phoenix produces around 9,000 oz of PGMs per year at cash costs of below USD 700 per ounce and is estimated to sustain current production levels for approximately eight to nine years.

Although Phoenix is losing money, I think Sylvania can get it into the black through realizing synergies. In the year ended 30 June 2017, Phoenix generated revenues of USD 4.7mn and a pre-tax loss of USD 0.7mn:

Financial performance and share buyback program

In the year ended June 2017, Sylvania Platinum generated revenues of USD 50.5mn and a net profit of USD 8.88mn. EBITDA stood at USD 18.3mn as cash costs came in at just USD 453 per ounce of PGMs, one of the lowest in the industry:

As of 30 September 2017, Sylvania had USD 17.4mn in cash and no debts. Also, the company has a share buyback program in place and through which it acquired 1,426,686 shares in the quarter ended 30 September 2017. As of 1 November 2017, Sylvania had a total of 294,648,885 shares of which 11,136,027 were held in treasury.

With a market cap of just GBP 33.3mn (USD 43.9mn) as of 3 November 2017, I think that Sylvania is very undervalued. However, you have to take into account that operating in South Africa has hides risks.

Risks

One of the major risks I see for Sylvania is the jurisdiction. Earlier in 2017, South Africa passed a very controversial new Mining Charter. Granted, the implementation of the charter was put on hold at least until December but it hangs over the heads of South African miners like the sword of Damocles. The charter could require miners to permanently increase stakes held by black shareholders to 30% or more within a year. Furthermore, even if black investors were to sell their shares, each company will be required to increase black ownership to the 30% mark again, thus sparking a perpetual dilution. Also, the charter would require companies to pay 1% of revenues to black shareholders before dividends to other shareholders.

Another major risk I see for Sylvania is the limited reserves and resources. The company badly needs project ECHO to be successful to keep its production profile at 70,000 ounces per year. Implementation of this project is critical.

Conclusion

Sylvania Platinum is one of the few companies in the world specialized in the production of precious metals from mine dumps. It produces mainly platinum, but it also generates a significant amount of palladium and rhodium. Sylvania produces around 70,000 ounces of PGMs per year at cash costs of below USD 500 per ounce, making it one of the most efficient platinum and palladium producers in the world.

With a market cap of just below USD 44mn, I think that Sylvania is very undervalued considering that it booked revenues of USD 50.5mn and a net profit of USD 8.88mn in the year ended 30 June 2017. Also, the company had no debts and USD 17.4mn in cash at the end of September 2017.

Sylvania is also buying back and cancelling shares.

Going forward, Sylvania’s future depends heavily on project ECHO, which aims to sustain production in the next decade. The project will cost USD 12mn and the company has more than enough cash to finance it without issuing new shares.

However, regarding dilution, implementation of the new mining charter in South Africa is key as it could see local companies obligated to give 30% stakes to black shareholders. At least for now implementation of the charter is suspended but the fight to stop it permanently could take several years.

Still, even if Sylvania had to issue new shares equal to 30% of its capital under the new mining charter, I think that the company would still be cheap at the current prices.

