Michelle Girard: U.S. Expansion Solid At Above-Trend Rate, Better In '18

Michelle Girard is a managing director and chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets.

Harlan Levy: What's the most significant takeaway from Friday's job numbers - 261,000 new jobs in October, the biggest jump since July?

Michelle Girard: There's been a lot of noise in the employment data over the last two months due to the hurricanes. But stepping back from the recent volatility, average payroll growth over the last three months, six months, and 12 months has been around 165,000 per month. This is a very solid pace of employment growth particularly at this stage of the economic cycle. It suggests that the economy is growing at an above-trend rate. And at this clip the unemployment rate should continue to head lower.

H.L.: Are average hourly wages stuck, and what are the implications going forward?

M.G.: Wage growth remains subdued, and compensation costs are moving higher, albeit at a very gradual rate. One of the factors that I believe has held down wage growth is low productivity. In a low- inflation environment, when firms cannot pass higher labor costs onto consumers, companies will hesitate to pay more for workers who don't boost revenue meaningfully.

The good news on this front is that productivity growth does appear to be picking up in 2017 alongside the rebound in capital spending. If this trend continues it would bode well for wage growth picking up in the coming year.

H.L.: Are you disappointed at the 62.7 percent labor participation rate?

M.G.: No. The labor force participation rate continues to be held down by demographic factors. The growth in the labor force this year has been in line with our expectations. The labor market remains tight, and at this point in the cycle wages will need to rise more sharply to draw additional workers into the labor force.

H.L.: Do you now see interest rates rising with more certainty, and what might be the likely effect?

M.G.: Fed chair Yellen has signaled a rate hike in December as well as three rate hikes in 2018. Our forecast is similar, and we do not think the selection of Jay Powell as the new Fed chair alters the near-term outlook for interest rates.

The U.S. economic growth remains solid. Global growth is stronger than it has been at any point in the cycle. Financial market conditions remain extremely accommodative, even in the face of Fed rate hikes. Against this backdrop the hurdle for the Fed to raise rates by less than they had signaled is relatively high.

The Fed has been removing accommodations either through rate hikes or a change in its reinvestment policy for over a year. This pace of gradual policy normalization has not unsettled financial markets.

To the contrary, as we noted, financial conditions have continued to strengthen. I do not believe that our outlook for further gradual policy normalization necessarily threatens equity markets.

H.L.: What are the economy's weak and strong sectors?

M.G.: We're really hard-pressed to find sectors that are struggling at the moment. The auto sector has been a worry. However, in the wake of the hurricanes the jump in replacement demand has led to extremely strong vehicle sales in September and October which will help reduce inventories and put the auto sector on better footing heading into 2018.

The overall manufacturing sector is outpacing the broader economy, benefiting from both stronger global growth and a somewhat softer dollar. The consumer sector also looks quite solid heading into the holiday shopping season, given healthy employment and income growth, strong household balance sheets, and high levels of confidence.

Tailwinds are good economic momentum with no obvious imbalances, and the global economy is providing a nice tailwind as well. Easy financial conditions are also positive for the outlook.

The one headwind is possibly the normalization of monetary policy and the lack of fiscal stimulus if the tax cut package doesn't pass. But we don't believe either of those represents a significant headwind nor is it likely to derail U.S. economic expansion.

H.L.: What do you think of the Republicans' tax plan?

M.G.: I am encouraged by the prospects of lower tax rates on companies, particularly small businesses. In my view this would help boost economic activity modestly. It is important to point out that even without tax cuts the business sector has performed well in 2017. In particular companies are once again investing in new equipment, and confidence among business managers remains high.

Even if the tax plan doesn't pass I am not likely to lower my growth forecast for 2018. I would still expect the economy to perform about as well next year as we will have seen in 2017. Our forecast is for growth of 2 ¾ % in 2018, versus around 2.5 % this year.

H.L.: Are President Trump's actions and behavior creating damaging risks to the global and U.S. economies?

M.G.: The economy is doing well. Financial markets are doing well. It's hard to make that case. Consumer confidence as at a 17-year high, and business confidence also remains elevated, well above pre-election times. I think this reflects relief on the regulatory front that companies are experiencing under the Trump Administration.

