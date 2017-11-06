Using Indoor Harvest To Examine The Impact Of Press Releases And The Tax Loss Selling-January Effect Sequence

I am going to recommend that you add [1] Indoor Harvest to a “watch list” for possible purchase in late December, and the same with [2] OWC Pharma and [3] Pharmacyte Biotech from my last SA article.

The objective is to do everything possible to go with the likely trend from event dates and to maximize capital gains and/or returns.

Corporate executives might also find the content in this article of interest, as I am of the opinion that ALL publicly traded stocks should be monitoring event impact.

In this article, I use Indoor Harvest Corporation to illustrate just how you might use some basic statistical techniques to “get a feel” for or forecast responsiveness.

My last article provided some event dates for entry and exit into and out of the marijuana or cannabis sector or segment of the economy.

In my last Seeking Alpha article, I recommended that investors in marijuana or cannabis stocks pay attention to some patterns, based on event dates, likely to recur. The objective is to buy at a relatively low price-per-share [PPS] and sell at relatively high PPS. These are not day-trades, where a day-trade is operationally defined at T+3 or trade day plus 3 trading days.

I have been studying some of these "seasonal anomalies" since about 1994. Some of my articles focusing on seasonal event dates only are listed below:

The above are from Research in Accounting Regulation, an academic journal. They have all been through a rigorous double-blind and editorial review process.

Basically, this is all scientific stuff, and you can find hundreds of articles written by folks with PhDs in accounting, finance and economics dating back, at least, to the 1980s, on these topics. I will probably complete another update in the next year or so, and it will also be submitted to Research in Accounting Regulation, but the review process is lengthy, so it might not be published until after a year or more once submitted. Until then, I am going to suggest that you "tool up" in this area and use this information to improve your buy and sell decisions through improved market timing.

An Examination of Recent Seasonal Events for Indoor Harvest Corporation

This is a link to a stock I examined over 2 years ago. The firm is Indoor Harvest Corporation (OTCQB:INQD). The chart for calendar year 2016 follows:

On September 27, 2016 the stock was trading below $0.20 PPS. On November 1, 2016 the stocks traded at a high of $0.90 PPS. Recall that Election Day was November 8, 2016, and that several states had marijuana legalization or decriminalization measures on the ballot. It is difficult to "precisely" determine the PPS low and high, but marijuana and/or cannabis stocks have experienced significant increases in PPS on or about election day for 2012, 2014, 2016, and I have every reason to expect the same for 2018. Note that even if you miss the high PPS and miss the low PPS, you should have been able to generate a very favorable gain, and, in this case over a holding period of less than 40 days.

I will use a few more charts.

On December 20, 2016, the stock was trading below $0.42 PPS. This is what might be referred to as a "local minimum." Recall that in my last Seeking Alpha article, I recommend that you look for entry positions in 2017 marijuana or cannabis stock "losers" in anticipation of a January effect recovery.

The above chart does show the January effect recovery, which was extended, a bit, with some very good news (see below):

Any anti-dilutive news is almost always met with a stock PPS increase (see above). The stock has been in decline for the remainder of 2017, so I want to make a point about press releases.

Below are the press releases from Indoor Harvest for 2017, year-to-date. Note that the January 30, 2017 press release had a number in the headline. I have observed that numbers in headlines indicating favorable news tend to cause a stronger reaction to PPS, when compared to others. I want to get some quantitative measure of just how much stronger, so I will use some basic statistics.

Statistically Testing Indoor Harvest Press Releases

First, I want to know, simply, what level of correlation exists with respect to price-per-share and volume for Indoor Harvest Corporation, based only on data for the 2017 YTD. Below are the results, using a regression formula. I could have done a Pearson product moment correlation and squared the "r" measure, but I tend to take this shortcut, where the software generates the R-squared [R2] measure for me, as follows:

About 7.1% of the closing PPS is explained by volume over the 2017 YTD period, which includes N=210 trading days (see above "Total").

Also, note that observations 1 and 2 [Obs], above, are unusual, positively correlated, and, therefore, influential. These are the first trading days of the 2017 calendar year. This is the January effect that I referred to earlier. In each and every other case, the relation is negatively correlated (e.g., the minus signs under "Residual" or "St Resid" in the above).

I hope it is becoming clear that these simple statistical techniques provide some insights. I simply download data for PPS and volume into an Excel spreadsheet and can use Excel to run these statistics. [I tend to use Minitab, just because I started using it years ago]. It is not too terribly time-consuming to go through this process, once you practice a few times and get used to it.

A Brief Departure from the Indoor Harvest Mini-Case Study

I must depart from Indoor Harvest for just a brief bit of time to show you what can happen with press releases for a micro-cap stock. The below are some snips from a published article of mine, but concerning a different stock. I will return to Indoor Harvest after this brief detour.

A Published Example

Below is a snip from an academic journal article that was published. Here is the link.

This was a really fun paper to write, and it won the "best paper" award at a conference. In this case, I wanted to focus on which newsletters drove the results (e.g., higher PPS and volume for the stock). Below are the equations used:

I have done quite a few of these over decades, and have come to conclude that MarketWire tends to produce the best result or greatest increase in PPS for a favorable news release. This is something you can remember, as it might help you in your trading. These are the types of tiny little tidbits that, when combined, can help you squeeze additional profits out of a trade and/or might be better able to select a favorable entry or exit point and generate higher gains. Of course, when you see the same good news being released by a firm using multiple newsletters or services it tends to be very, very good for the firm's volume and PPS. Note the very, very high adjusted R-squared measure in the below snip from the same article.

Back to Indoor Harvest

I was wondering what impact, if any, the press releases for Indoor Harvest had on the daily closing price-per-share for Indoor Harvest Corporation. I ran the model based only on PPS, but, then, ran it again for Volume. I, also, decided to control for day-of-the-week (DOW) for both of these. I have summarized the results in the table below:

Significance [or SIGNIFICANT] identifies regression equations, complete with a slope and intercept, is not likely to have occurred randomly, where I use the 10% level as a break point. I am not too concerned about the equation itself; rather, I am more interested in the "probability" or p-value" or "P" that the result occurred randomly. The p-value and overall "F-statistic" really measure the same thing, but in different ways. The "F-statistic" indicates the number of standard deviations from the mean, where anything above 3 is very good or very significant. Not significant at this level is indicated with a "n.s." in the above table.

I am, effectively, using regression as a correlational model. I am attempting to get an objective and quantitative measures of the causal linkage between the dependent and independent variables.

These statistics can help with trading or entry or exit points for a trade. For example, if I see a very, very strong correlation between an event and the PPS for a stock, I can examine just what key characteristics are likely to have led to this correlation. It helps me "learn" about what will and what will not cause a stock price to react to an event. It is a form of reverse engineering.

The January 3, 2017 press release resulted in volume that was statically significant, but none of the others were. The January 30, 2017 press release resulted in PPS that was statistically significant, but none of the others were, and this significance disappeared when DOW was included as a control variable.

My Conclusions and Recommendations

Knowledge is power, and I hope this article will get you interested in considering some basic statistical techniques to investigate the profit potential for any stock you might be interested in buying, holding, and/or selling. If you have followed my work, you know I like to examine predictable seasonal patterns to maximize trading returns. In this article, I, also, include an examination of the impact of press releases on the PPS and volume for Indoor Harvest.

First, it has been my experience and I predict that at least 50% of the micro cap marijuana and cannabis stocks will see the tax loss selling-January effect sequence around the conclusion of this coming calendar year. This is a bit anecdotal. I have only examined about n=100 of the N~230 marijuana or cannabis stocks in my Seeking Alpha portfolio. Even though I do these computations, frequently, it tends to consume a bit of time.

Second, it has been my experience that MarketWire has the greatest potential to significantly and positively move a firm's PPS higher. This is also somewhat anecdotal. Of course, when news is released through numerous outlets, the stock PPS will move faster and higher. This is intuitively appealing, but I still wanted to test it.

Third, stock prices tend to move faster and more significantly when appositive news release contains a number in the headline. This is intuitively appealing, but I still wanted to test it. Publicly traded firms should keep this in mind when crafting press releases.

To summarize, go with the trends: buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying. Understand that news moves stock prices and understand that you can actually measure the impact of a press release, statistically, to assist you in deciding whether to buy or sell or sit on the sidelines when a stock PPS is reacting to a positive press release.

I understand that some will say it all seems like common sense, but common sense is not always so common [paraphrased from Voltaire].

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.