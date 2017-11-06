Annaly Capital: Thoughts On These Critical Metrics

The company has done some financial accounting tricks to report nearly stable core earnings per share but you need to watch several other key metrics.

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) is one of our longest and oldest holdings. Over the years we have been bearish, we have been bullish, and we have been neutral. Here in 2017 we have leaned neutral to bearish. We believe that the dividend, being barely covered, helps offset the fact that this mREIT is one of the more overvalued in the sector right now all things considered. We have no plans to sell, not do we plan to buy more. It has been up and down, but continues to pay out that bountiful dividend and allows for accumulation and the power of compound interest. That said, over the past few quarters Annaly has been very close to not covering its dividend. Does that hold true with the just reported earnings? In this column, we will discuss the critical metrics you should be examining in the mREIT, as well as discuss our projections looking ahead.

Core earnings

Annaly delivered a decent report that was essentially in line with our expectations. There were no real surprises on income. We will tell you that it saw GAAP net income of $367.3 million or $0.31 per share. This is up heavily from the sequential quarter's $14 million of income, but we need to be clear. Using GAAP is not very useful for an mREIT. Therefore, we prefer to use a much better metric to help us gauge dividend coverage. This is why we focus on core earnings. Annaly's core earnings have been locked over the last four quarters:

Figure 1. Annaly Capital Management Core Earnings Over The Last Four Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

Now here is one of the issues. While we like to examine core earnings per share as they closely approximate net interest income. However what is hidden here is any hedging spending. It is important to realize that while core earnings per share came in at $0.30 again, this number has been targeted. Therefore we have been closely watching the dividend as it looks sustainable, but is it?

A word about the dividend

We will say plainly that we believe the dividend will be maintained, but it is not without risk. With Annaly's core earnings remain close to the dividend, and the fact that recent quarters saw minimal (or failing) coverage, we will tell you we still have some concerns, despite the dividend being maintained the last two years. The company right now has an advantage, in that it is trading above book value. So when it issues shares it raises book value. However, the dividend can eat into book value if net interest income doesn’t match the dividends paid out and/or hedging strategies fail to cover movements in underlying assets. Currently the underlying portfolio in and of itself does not cover the dividend without hedging and share issuance to offset book value. The company issues shares under the guise of ‘opportunistic capital raises.’ While this capital is of course used to invest in the portfolio, it has the added impact of boosting book value arbitrarily whilst offsetting any erosion the dividend payments might cause in book value.

Book value

While we have touched upon how book value can move through share issuances and the dividend, let us discuss the actual book value. Book value has taken a beating in the last five years, but has somewhat stabilized over the last year:

Figure 2. Annaly Capital Management Book Value Over The Last Four Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

It has not been uncommon to have seen 10% plus drops in some mREITs book values in just one quarter. In general, book values have been falling sector wide for years. Annaly has tried managed book value through is hedges, share issuances, and repurchases over the years. It is worth noting the divided cuts over the years slowed book value erosion as well. This quarter book value rose from $11.19, coming in at $11.42. Based on a $11.43 share price at the time of this writing the stock is just barely trading at premium-to-book.

Net interest rate spread

Let us not forget that moving ahead we need to watch for motion in other key metrics. Key metrics like the net interest rate spread have been all over the place in recent quarters:

Figure 3. Annaly Capital Management Net Interest Rate Spread Over The Last Four Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

In Q3, the yield on interest earning assets rose sharply to 2.79% from 2.58% while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including interest expense on interest rate swaps used to hedge cost of funds, was 1.82%, rising from 1.74%. Therefore, because yields rose at a higher pace than expenses, the net interest rate spread widened a touch from 0.84% to 0.97%. However, this is an exceptionally weak figure for the company as the spread has historically been in the high 1% range or better.

Constant prepayment rate

The constant prepayment rate is one of the most critical indicators to watch, as it impacts so many others. And as you know, we have been concerned about prepayments, and these have crushed earnings in the last two year. The constant prepayment rate for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average over the last year:

Figure 4. Annaly Capital Management Constant Prepayment Rate Over The Last Four Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

Constant prepayments have been volatile, and are a function of the changing portfolio makeup of the company as well as the movements in interest rates. In this quarter, the prepayments dropped to 10.3% from 10.9%, and is the lowest it has been in some time. This decline helped boost that yields on assets which benefited the net interest rate spread. The falling CPR is of course a huge positive this quarter. It is still high, but massively improved from a year ago. Ideally, we would like to see 5-6% on this measure. In general, the lower the CPR the better the spread will be.

Our take on the stock

In a changing rate environment, the short-term could continue to be turbulent, but the longer-term looks bright. Higher rates bode well for the mREITs in the long run. And of course, better performance could mean share appreciation. While we need to pay close attention to how management keeps the dividend going, please note that the discount-to-book is gone. We are pleased with a falling CPR. Looking ahead, you can bet core earnings per share will be right at $0.30, as management adjusts its accounting to hit this number. You need to keep an eye on the critical metrics, which we see improving for the sector longer-term. At this point we are still holding and reinvesting the dividends. We think this is the right play moving forward in the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.