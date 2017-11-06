October Jobs: FAIL

The "lowest rate of unemployment since December 2000" is masked by a substantially lower labor participation rate that is 4.4 percentage points lower than then.

Of 261,000 "new" jobs, somewhere around 90,000 to 100,000 jobs were "whiplash" jobs, jobs lost in September that returned in October.

SUMMARY:

This was not a terribly impressive jobs report.

We were concerned in our third quarter GDP report that jobs were being lost in other areas then those hard hit by the twin hurricanes that hit in August and September. Those concerns were proven true when the BLS produced it's state data in October 20th.

Today's report shows continuing weakness in the economy in our view. While the top line number was in the midpoint range of overall estimates, the consensus was for 310,000 jobs. Today's print, at 261,000 jobs, was considerably below that.

But worse was the makeup of the jobs gains: about 90,000 to 100,000 of the jobs "created" were from a statistical anomaly. Thus, actual jobs creation came in at just around half of what they were expected to be.

THE REPORT:

A topline view of this report looks quite positive: an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, the lowest since December of 2000. The August jobs creation number was revised up from +169,000 to +208,000, and September was revised up from -33,000 to +18,000. The average three months job creation was 162,000, including revisions.

The U-6 number (which is total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force) decreased to 7.9 percent. The labor participation rate was just 62.7 percent, largely unchanged.

ANALYSIS

In the words of Mark Twain, "there are lies, damn lies, and statistics". The 4.1 percent unemployment rate was the lowest since December of 2000, but in December of 2000, the labor participation rate 67.1 percent, 4.4 percentage points higher than October.

Some 765,000 have left the labor force since September, but 575,000 of those had joined since August, so we expect the "blip" was some anomaly associated with the twin hurricanes. They might also have been hopeful workers who entered the workforce but became discouraged and returned to their prior status not in the workforce.

We continue to be troubled by wages, which on average, dropped $0.35 for the week from September to October (but which increased nominally by $21.67 from October, 2016). We think wages should be increasing at a faster pace if the economy is as strong as some say. (Surprisingly, one of the big wage losers were utility workers, who saw their wages decline by 1.41% over the same period last year. Given the demand from hurricanes, one would think the wages would be higher.)

We're also concerned about a number of developing fissures in the economy: farm commodity prices are declining from foreign producers, banks are lending to less credit-worthy customers (and have boosted reserves), and Americans are spending more of their disposable income on debt service. Moreover, auto lenders are looking at the loss of between 500,000 and one million autos, according to the American Banker. While the lenders have generously foreborne collection, banks and lenders have been boosting their reserves. (Total losses - real estate improvements, autos, equipment, etc. - from the hurricanes may be as much as $300 billion.)

Finally, if we look at the mixture of jobs, we're not at all impressed.

As you can see from our exclusive chart of job creation by average weekly wages, about 90,000 to 100,000 jobs in the Leisure & Hospitality sector were what we call "whiplash" jobs: down in the prior month (here, because the workers were not officially employed on September 12th); then, back in the following month. This happens when a strike ends or, as here, after a disaster. They're not really job "creation", per se. Absent that statistical artifice, then, "real" jobs creation was about the 150,000 jobs the Fed and others have said is necessary to accommodate population growth.

That said, we did like the 50,000 jobs in professional and business services and the 14,000 high wage Durable Goods Manufacturing jobs and the lower paid, but component, 5,000 Non-durable Goods Manufacturing jobs. We are less impressed by the Education and Health Services employment, which is in the middle range of job creation for that sector and which tend to be supported by government expenditures.

Retail suffered 8,300 job losses, signaling again the continuing decline in brick and mortar retail. But Transportation and Warehousing, the sector that includes the jobs that fuel cyber sales, only increased by 8,400 jobs.

When one looks at retail sales of general merchandise (i.e., excluding food services and autos), there was a spike in September (likely for hurricane-related merchandise), but from January to August, retail sales were mostly flat. We don't think consumer spending on merchandise is strengthening overall, which bodes poorly for retailers particularly and the Personal Consumption Expenditure segment of GDP overall.

Indeed, as we explained in our analysis of the 2017Q3 GDP, we continue to have concerns about the overall strength of the economy. More recently, polling from our affiliate indicates higher levels of consumer financial stress, and a devastating August survey from Career Builder finding 8 in 10 full-time workers (including 10% of workers making $100,000 or more) reporting they live paycheck-to-paycheck.

Until we see a significant and continuing rise in real wages, we remain concerned about 2018. If the tax bill currently being wrought by Congress is not enacted - which we believe is likely - we see significant risks to the overall economy and particularly the market which, in our view, has priced in passage.

