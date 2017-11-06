L Brands: Cheap With A Juicy Dividend

It’s always good to revisit a name that I made my subscribers some money on. Back in April, subscribers to Chartmaster.pro participated in a 30.3% gain on L Brands (LB) call options, and it makes me happy to revisit the name. In spite of our gains, the shares of L Brands Inc. are down about 28% over the past 12 months, and, in my view, the shares once again trade at an excellent entry price. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history of the firm, and by modelling what I expect about future prices based on dividend growth. I’ll conclude by looking at the relative valuation of the firm.

Financial Snapshot

I’ll confess that it’s sometimes hard to completely focus when visiting the website for L Brands for fairly obvious reasons. Once I cooled down and reviewed the financials, though, it became obvious that this was a consistently profitable firm. Although the most recent 9 months have not been as good as the same period a year ago, both the top and bottom lines have been generally rising here for years.

When I compare the first 9 months of this year to the same period last year, it’s obvious that things have softened somewhat. For example, revenue is down 5.6% from the same period a year ago. Does that justify a 28% drop in the share price? Is this revenue drop a harbinger of further drops in future? In my view, no.

To my mind, it’s much more important what management chooses to do about the inevitable volatility in the business. In this regard, management’s behaviour has been exemplary in that they have returned a little over $6.6 billion to shareholders since 2012 ($1.6 billion from share buybacks, the balance from dividends). This is critical in my view because I take the position that every business has some volatility attached to it, and if management rewards shareholders in the teeth of that volatility, that is a very good sign in my view. L Brands management has done an admirable job of rewarding us and I see no reason why that trend would cease.

Turning briefly to the capital structure, I’d say that I have some mild concern about the debt level present. My concern is mild because there’s a fairly sizable cash hoard on the balance sheet (cash represents about 34% of long-term debt outstanding). In addition, 62% of the debt outstanding is due in 2022 or later, which suggests there’s little reason to be concerned about an imminent credit freeze. The one thing that bothers me somewhat is the fact that the interest expense is fairly high, at 6.9% at the moment. For this reason, I consider it a good use of capital to pay down the debt somewhat from here.

Modelling The Dividend

As I’ve said many times, the financial history of a firm may offer some insight into its likely future, but investors are understandably more interested in the future. For that reason, I must spend some time focusing in on the future by performing a forecast. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. This makes forecasting easier and, perhaps, more accurate. I consider the dividend per share to be the most relevant driver of value, so it’s that that I’ll focus in on.

Over the past six years, the dividend per share here has grown at a CAGR of about 6%. I consider this to be a reasonable growth rate going forward, so I’ll assume that it continues to grow at that rate for the next four years. When I perform this forecast, I calculate a compounded return of about 10.5% over the next four years. In addition, fully 48% of this predicted return comes from dividends, which are more reliable in my view than capital gains, which are themselves so dependent on a capricious stock market.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for LB turned bullish with a daily close above $45.00. This signalled a bullish breakout above resistance. The gap-up after earnings is also very bullish. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $54.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy LB call options that will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $46.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $54.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe LB is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Speaking of a capricious stock market, as I’ve said many times, investing in shares can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a curse when the shares trade at a significant premium to the cash flow generating abilities of the underlying business. In that case, the shares will sooner or later drop in price, as the market “wises up” to the overvaluation.

When that happens, the marginal, smaller investor is in trouble. Investing can be a blessing when the shares trade at a significant discount to the overall market. At the moment, the shares of L Brands trade at a 45% discount to the overall market, which makes them a compelling (relative) value in my estimation. In addition, they are trading at a discount relative to their own history:

In my view, price and value eventually meet, and when that happens, underpriced companies like L Brands reward shareholders. For that reason, I strongly recommend buying today.