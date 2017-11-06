GNC Is A Hard Pass, Even At 6 Times Earnings

Image credit

GNC (GNC) has had, shall we say, a tough time in the past few years. It has struggled to adapt and compete in a rapidly changing world and the stock price – which has fallen from $35 back in May of 2016 to less than $7 as I write this - is displaying just how bad things have become. The company’s Q3 report wasn’t particularly great and we continue to see weakness in the stock. The valuation is tremendously attractive, but you know what they say when things seem too good to be true. GNC continues to melt away and until that changes, the stock is likely to be weak.

The one thing that is causing me a bit of pause on the shorter term outlook for the stock is that it is currently trading near long term support. Shares have been in this area no fewer than four other times in 2017 alone and each time, investors stepped in and bought. The rallies, obviously, didn’t stick longer term but support is support and it may work once again. The thing is that normally, there are only so many times a stock can test lows before it breaks but there is no way to tell until it happens. For now, the only thing that makes me think this stock may stop going down temporarily is that it is trading at support. Of course, if it breaks below $6.50, look out below. Until that happens, we are right at the proverbial line in the sand. Unfortunately for GNC, that's about as much good news as I can muster because the fundamental picture is ugly.

Revenue fell in the low single digits in Q3, the product of the company’s new loyalty programs and weak comp sales – which were up 1.3%, but failed to offset other top line losses. GNC’s revenue has been pretty volatile in the past and that is going to continue with its sale of LuckyVitamin, which will no longer be included in revenue figures going forward. GNC continues to try and find its footing with its online presence – selling through GNC.com as well as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – and while it is gaining some traction, e-commerce is still just a sliver of total sales. The outlook for revenue growth is pretty bleak as GNC remains relegated to the also-ran bin in terms of small retailers. After all, competition is getting worse, not better, and GNC’s push to go online is only going to make things more difficult, as I shall now discuss.

Gross margins fell 200bps in Q3 to 32.3%, which is a pretty thin line to be walking for a retailer. The reason is that operating retail stores and the distribution network that comes along with its quite expensive, and in general, 32% gross margins allow for only very slim margins. That is certainly true in GNC’s case, although it wasn’t always that way.

The problem is that not only did cost of goods deleverage in Q3, but SG&A did as well, which rose slightly on a dollar basis. That 120bps deleveraging of SG&A costs exacerbates the loss of gross margin, sending operating margin spiraling down from 10.3% in last year’s Q3 to just 6.6% this year. To be fair, 6.6% is an acceptable level of operating margin for a retailer, but it is a shadow of its former self in GNC’s case. Surviving a one-third decline in operating margin is difficult for any business and GNC is no different; this is a very tough situation and is a big reason why the stock is down as much as it is.

The problem is that GNC’s push to go online is only going to make these problems worse, at least for the foreseeable future. GNC has a brand name that means something in its niche of retail and that’s great, but when you can buy a comparable product without leaving your house, are you going to drive to GNC? In addition, physically building out the infrastructure and support staff to maintain such a network to be competitive online is very expensive in itself. That, in turn, is going to make margins even worse than they already are until the time that GNC reaches the inflection point where the retail and online businesses can coexist, which is more difficult than it sounds. In other words, GNC is between a rock and a hard place because it needs to adapt but it cannot reasonably expect success for both its online and retail networks in their current forms. Can it ultimately succeed? Sure, that's possible. But it is going to be a years-long slog to get there and I'm not sure investors have the patience.

And yes, the stock is very cheap at just 5.8 times next year’s earnings, but it is that cheap for a reason. What I just described is a reason but also, there is literally no timetable for a return to earnings growth. I don’t think GNC will be unprofitable in the next couple of years but how do you value a rapidly melting ice cube? That’s what GNC has become and that is why it is going for under six times next year’s earnings. As tempting as it is to buy a stock that looks so cheap, it would take a Herculean effort for GNC to come out of its downward spiral. I don’t think it is going to go out of business anytime soon but what will it look like when/if it figures things out? I can’t answer that and I’m not sure anyone else can either, and that is why the stock is so cheap. If there is one thing investors don’t like, it is uncertainty, and that is the only way to describe GNC right now.

