Tesla's Build Quality: Q3 2017

Readers should adopt the metric presented in this article in order to keep Tesla's management accountable of its goal of "becoming the best manufacturer on Earth."

This article presents the long-term improvement in Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of its revenue and incorporates the most recent data.

Tesla's warranty accruals had in the past come under intense scrutiny, especially during the Model X debacle.

Investment Thesis

During the 1Q16 earnings call, Tesla (TSLA) management declared that "Tesla is going to be hell bent on becoming the best manufacturer on earth." In response, I recently proposed that investors track Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue in order to keep Tesla management honest as the company continues its production ramp. Please read my original article on this topic, Tesla's Warranty Expense And What It Means To Its Future, as a prelude to this article.

Tesla provided us with 3Q17 warranty expense information in its From 10-Q, and the recent data shows Tesla is continuing on its path to accomplishing its goal. This article presents the supporting data, an up-to-date graph showing the improving trend, as well as the shortcomings of this simple analytical tool.

Shortcomings of this metric

As with every financial analysis tool, this one must be used with caution. Readers must first understand its shortcomings thoroughly before implementing it as part of their investment process.

Its primary shortcoming is that it relies in part on management's "estimate of the projected costs to repair or replace items under warranty." In other words, it has a high risk of being manipulated for earnings management. Although there is a way for investors to mitigate this risk in the longer term, as I will explain below, it is practically impossible to spot earnings management as it relates to warranty expense from quarter to quarter.

The secondary shortcoming of this tool is that warranty coverage varies significantly among manufacturers, and from time to time for the same manufacturer, and it's important for investors think through how major changes would impact both the numerator and the denominator.

3Q17 Update

In my original article on the topic, I included the following paragraph:

Since the Model X debacle, Tesla has seen its warranty expense decline as a percentage of its revenues, which is the most commonly used metric when comparing warranty costs among competitors.

3Q17 data shows even further improvement as I explain below the following table included in Tesla's latest Form 10-Q:

Readers should take away the following two observations:

Tesla's quarterly revenue (i.e. denominator) and provision for warranty (i.e. numerator) grew by 30% from the year-ago period. As a percentage of revenue, provision for warranty seemed to approximate 2.0%, in-line with 2Q17. The most recent data illustrates a stabilization and continuation of the significant improvement in warranty expense accrual per car in recent years (see below), which was the subject of many critical articles in 2016 throughout the Model X debacle (surprisingly, those authors are now silent on the subject). The actual warranty cost the company incurred in 3Q17 was $39 million, representing a significant jump from previous quarter's $25 million and year-ago quarter's $17 million. This is an important observation, because this figure represents the actual warranty expense incurred, which is not a management estimate. One reason behind this jump could be the initial manufacturing problems with the Model 3 production ramp. I will keep a close eye on this figure in the coming quarters as the company attempts to ramp the production of its mass-market product.

The following graph illustrates the continued long-term improvement in Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of its revenue:

Source: Tesla Investor Relations, SEC Filings, Form 10-K and 10-Q

As the above graph shows, Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has declined gradually in the last four and a half years, but experienced temporary jumps in 3Q13 and 1H16 during the Model S and Model X production ramps, respectively. Although I do not expect this figure to surge significantly above 3.0% in the coming quarters, I do expect a similar temporary jump to between 2.5% and 3.0% in 4Q17 and 1Q18, followed by gradual improvement throughout the rest of 2018 as the company optimizes production lines for each of Model S, X, and 3.

How did other companies fare in 3Q17?

Unfortunately, I was not able to update other companies' graphs that I included in my original article, as Tesla is the only company that provides this level of detail each quarter.

Bottom Line

Warranty expense, although heavily reliant on management estimates based on historical experience, is important, because it inversely affects gross margin and flows through the income statement all the way to the bottom line.

Tesla has come a long way since the Model X debacle and is now up against its most important test thus far: achieving volume production for the Model 3. If the company can continue improving the build quality of its cars, the company's margins will improve and its future will look even brighter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.