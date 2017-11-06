OCI Partners: High Free Cash Flow, With Big Caveats

Free cash flow is high, but this is due to heavy initial capital spending forcing high initial GAAP depreciation. Further, the company needs that retained cash to drive down leverage.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) has performed poorly since its initial public offering (“IPO”); perhaps the low initial institutional investor interest in the subscription was a clear sign. Shares priced at $18.00/share, and after the usual post-IPO bump, the company has seen the value of its business collapse. Concerns raised by many back then regarding potential domestic overcapacity, unusually high methanol and ammonia prices, and risks related to the single plant nature of this company were well-founded.

For long-term shareholders, OCI’s December 2016 offer to take over the remaining 20.12% limited partner interest it does not own for $7.80/share in stock seems like a slap in the face, as well as their decision to not offer more than an 8% premium. What does that say about the general partner’s belief in the value underlying the shares?

Some investors are optimistic. The company has a new CEO: Ahmed El-Hoshy, who succeeds Frank Bakker. While he isn’t outside talent – Ahmed El-Hoshy has a long history at OCI as the CEO of the Americas division – perhaps he can inject the company with fresh perspective. Coupled with a turnaround in the company’s product pricing, could this be a turnaround buying opportunity?

Business Overview

OCI Partners operates one facility: a chemicals production complex on 62 acres of land located just south of Beaumont, Texas. The company is one of the largest producers of methanol and ammonia domestically (Celanese (NYSE:CE)/Mitsui JV in Clear Lake, TX is incrementally larger), with nameplate capacity of 912,500 metric tons of methanol and 331,000 metric tons of ammonia on an annual basis (operating at 92.8% capacity at the end of fiscal year 2016).

This makes the company a key domestic supplier, particularly within methanol, where the company has the clout to drive 15% of US domestic capacity. Parent company OCI NV (OTCQX:OCINY) is currently constructing another methane facility with 1.8mm metric tons of capacity (also in Beaumont), which could be a future dropdown asset (if OCI does not dissolve the MLP structure via a buyout).

The facility is located on the Neches River, and shares good company with other chemicals facilities around that area (Total Petrochemical (NYSE:TOT), BASF Corporation (OTCQX:BASFY), Exxon-Mobil (NYSE:XOM)), given the close proximity to the Texas Gulf Coast for export and/or domestic transportation, as well as easy access to natural gas feedstock. In regards to feedstock supply, OCI Partners is supplied by Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Houston Pipeline, with access to product from DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and others as well – supply is not an issue.

Like is the case with many chemicals companies, there is more than one way to crack a nut in the production process; ammonia can be produced via natural gas, or via liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) like butane, or by petroleum naphtha. Methane production is even more diverse; it is produced from synthetic gas, so feedstock can range from biomass, agricultural/municipal waste, etc. This makes the global pricing dynamic very difficult to track, but broadly, natural gas at $3.00/mmbtu is the cost-advantaged feedstock compared to most alternatives.

History Recap On The Methane Market

Methane is, at this point, more important to OCI Partners’ bottom line. Sales of the product generate roughly two thirds of revenue, and margins are similar across the products, which can be seen from the company’s quarterly distribution guidance sensitivities (OCI Partners reports under one segment and does not provide a breakdown).

Methane pricing (in the long term) is the more volatile of the two; ammonia demand is nearly all based on fertilizer demand. The recent lows in ammonia prices should be a base; global demand is expected to grow in the low single digits annually, slightly outstripped by capacity - $300-350/ton for ammonia should be the norm.

As far as methane is concerned, the story is a bit more complicated. At the turn of the millennium, roughly from 1999-2007, natural gas prices spiked, and overall global methane demand waned. U.S. American producers, and remember this was pre-fracking revolution, found themselves in a tough pickle. Many facilities were mothballed, and production moved overseas as American production fell near zero. In fact, the plant that OCI Partners operates (acquired in 2012) had been idle since 2004.

That collapse in domestic supply caused issues when demand turned coming out of the Recession. This has to be taken into account when looking at historical results for OCI Partners; $203mm in EBITDA back in 2013 (or 5.3x EBITDA when the facility had 33% less capacity), for instance, will not be repeated outside of some extreme changes in global industry dynamics.

Those changes do occur on occasion. Back in 2010, global methanol demand was dominated by formaldehyde (34%) and acetic acid (11%), which are building blocks of other more complicated chemicals. Over time, their share has fallen, and now methanol to olefin (“MTO”) production has driven a lot of new demand, now controlling 21% of global demand share. This isn’t a new process (discovered in the ‘70s), but for context the process allows the conversion of methanol into olefins (e.g., ethylene, used for plastics production).

China is the big dog here; it produces methanol using coal-based power in most cases specifically for MTO production because of the high chemicals demand there. By 2021, global methanol demand will have nearly doubled from 2010 levels (to 95mm metric tons), with China controlling 54% of capacity (most greenfield facilities since 2010 have been Chinese or American) and an incrementally larger portion of demand. Concerns still revolve around planned new capacity builds here domestically; see OCI’s own new facility as an example, as well as Methanex’s new facility near Geismar, Louisiana.

The expectation will be that the United States becomes a net exporter over the next five years, which means the industry will need natural gas to retain some sort of pricing advantage versus crude oil in particular. Gulf Coast exports are broadly expected to go to Europe; primary competition there will be South American and Middle Eastern producers that use crude oil as feedstock.

Balance Sheet, Future Margin

As of the end of Q2, the company held $224mm of secured debt on its Term Loan B facility, as well as $20mm on its revolving credit facility. Interest rates there are high; 4.75% + LIBOR on the revolver, 6.75% + LIBOR on the Term Loan. For the Term Loan facility, that rate was 7.93% as of June 30; not cheap by any means. In addition to that debt, the company also has a related party Term Loan with OCI, which is subordinate to the other debt, but carries a 25bps higher interest rate.

While some might find it unfair that the company is paying its general partner 7% + LIBOR, it is a very fair rate given what the company could tap in the private markets. The concern should be that these facilities mature quickly; the Term Loan B facility comes due in August 2019, and the related party debt matures in January 2020.

The turnaround in results during fiscal 2017 (EBITDA up through the first six months to $63mm from $28mm, despite some unplanned maintenance this year) could not have come any sooner to help with debt renegotiations. Refinance activity will be important, as will be trends in LIBOR; OCI Partners does not hedge its exposure. In a similar vein, given natural gas constitutes 55% of cost of goods sold, natural gas will impact future profitability.

Methane and ammonia pricing is still historically low, but OCI Partners had a great quarter in Q2, especially considering that the facility had 6 days of downtime in ammonia production and 25 days for methane due to a leak that was discovered in one of the waste heat boilers. The company performed some additional maintenance production while the boilers and associated structure was broken down, which should reduce future downtime.

EBITDA came in at $24mm, and would have been closer to $29mm without associated downtime and additional costs in my opinion. Given trends in methane and ammonia pricing, as well as demand outlook, I think the expectation should be flat to incrementally down pricing on methane, with some gradual improvement in ammonia. $110-125mm looks like the range for results over the next year.

OCI Partners utilizes a dynamic distribution; it changes each quarter based on the company’s cash flow and profitability. That might be surprising to some, but given the single facility at play here, as well as the rather volatile nature of methane and ammonia markets, that should be expected. There is some contract structure in play here, but most are short-term in nature and are just rolled over with new pricing (remember this facility has only been back operational for just five years). Over time, perhaps the company can move towards fixed margin contracts for key relationships to reduce margin volatility.

OCI Partners generates plenty of cash flow; depreciation expense vastly outstrips maintenance capital expenditures needs currently – this is because of all that upfront spending to bring a decades-old mothballed plant online. Expect $10-12mm in annual spending to keep the plant in tip top production shape, outside of growth upgrades (such as the debottlenecking project in 2015 that drove $224mm in capital spending). That won’t last forever, but it does mean that in the short-term, GAAP earnings are vastly different from actual cash flow to the business.

Expect OCI Partners to retain some of this cash flow for debt relief; net debt/EBITDA leverage is high, even assuming the improvements I’m forecasting (3.8-4.0x), which the company simply cannot afford to maintain. Without cash flow retention, the company will be unlikely to get out from under oppressive interest rates on its debt, particularly over the next eighteen months as it readies itself to refinance.

I think this is what has caught investors by surprise over the past year; it is easy to run to buy when the company looks like it is going to generate $80-100mm in cash in free cash flow over the next year on a $600mm market cap. 13-18% free cash flow yields? That’ll turn the attention of most investors, but most of it simply isn’t going to be distributed to shareholders. $0.60/share, or $52mm in cash outlay by the firm on the current 87mm share count, looks like the number I would suspect investors will see over the next four quarters (Q3 2017-Q3 2018).

8.5% yield isn’t a bad number, but I think investors do need to read heavily into OCI NV deciding not to roll back up the MLP into its cost structure at these prices, going as far as to offer shares and not cash. While the firm is heavily leveraged, it would not have been a big deal for the company to throw $150mm at the portion of the shares they do not own (25% premium) to get more support. Implied IRR of that investment is so high here I’m surprised to not see further aggression on rolling it up, and it is enough to keep me away in the mean time, at least until I see improvement on the balance sheet.

