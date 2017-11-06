Rising Costs Are Bullish For Commodities

The story behind falling oil and other commodity prices has been that shale oil and overly aggressive other commodity exploration have driven down the costs for these commodities while demand is simultaneously falling. Neither side of this is true... demand is strong, and major commodity producers are struggling with higher than expected costs.

I had previously been focused on oil (USO) and natural gas (UNG), as my investments are entirely in producers in that space. And I had been aware of the challenges for base metal producers, such as Freeport (FCX) in extracting copper, due to Freeport's involvement in the oil and gas space. However, I fortunately came across an interesting article here on Seeking Alpha on Barrick Gold (ABX).

The article highlights Barrick's increasing production costs and falling overall production. Graphically depicted as such:

This brought to mind announcements by Freeport and BHP (BHP) regarding their exits from the oil and gas business, which turned out to be a much less profitable endeavor than expected. Costs were higher and revenues were lower than they expected, motivating exit from the business.

And most interesting, Chevron (CVX) recently revealed their core Delaware basin shale economics. Despite having legacy land with low or no royalty payments to third parties, Chevron is touting 30% rates of return at the well level.

This might sound good at first, but it should be deeply concerning. 30% is materially lower than the returns cited by shale stalwarts such as EOG (EOG), Diamondback (FANG) and others, particularly in the Permian Basin. And those economics are frequently burdened by 3rd party infrastructure AND 25%+ royalty payments to mineral rights owners.

Is Chevron understating its returns? Are EOG, Diamondback, etc., overstating their returns? Possibly a bit of both. But ultimately, it comes back to a cyclical reality in commodity businesses. Periods of outspending and growth cycle into periods of under-spending and lower returns. Low prices beget high prices, and vice versa.

I heard an interesting talk by Rick Rule recently. He said that commodity producers are still "in liquidation" - they are not spending enough on exploration to replace current production, and this is happening across various commodities. Barrick's challenged economics above, along with Chevron's lower than expected "core" Permian IRRs and mining giants Freeport and BHP actually liquidating their oil and gas businesses are evidence of this.

I'm exposed to this theme through ownership of small cap, low cost oil and gas producers, and there are opportunities out there, as commodity prices rise through this "liquidation" process and a new cycle begins.

