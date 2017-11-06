Answering Your Question: 'Why Does This Continue To Work?'

A related question which is answered only implicitly herein, is this: "why can't they work forever?"

Over and over, people ask: "how is it possible that the policies which have helped drive stocks and other risk assets to extremes can continue to work?"

Allow me to attempt to answer one of the most common questions I get from readers.

Among those who understand the scope of the post-crisis policy response manifested in ZIRP, NIRP, and trillions in QE, a common query is this: why are there no readily observable consequences for these policies and what, if anything, could force central banks to abandon them?

That looks like two questions, but they both get at the same thing - namely a question about the sustainability of something that is inherently absurd.

I want to keep this concise and stick to a more theoretical assessment as opposed to getting too far into the weeds on the technicalities, an approach I'm reasonably sure will be a welcome relief for some readers.

The consensus view is that we're enjoying a "Goldilocks" backdrop characterized by decent global growth but still subdued inflation. That allows market participants to have their cake and eat it too - everyone can claim that the global economy is on sound footing while simultaneously pointing to lackluster headline inflation as an argument for the continuation of the accommodative policies that have inflated prices for risk assets like stocks (SPY).

Goldman was out reiterating this for the thousandth time on Monday morning. To wit, from a new note:

The ‘Goldilocks’ macro backdrop of anchored inflation and strong growth has broadly continued into Q417. It remains supportive of pro-risk asset allocation and has prolonged the current low-volatility regime across assets. Global growth remains strong. In October, our global current activity indicator increased further from 4.8% to 5.0. We have been concerned that rising uncertainty on QE policies, inflation and short-term rates could drive more rates volatility in Q4 - but with inflation globally picking up very gradually so far, central banks have kept a dovish bias across regions. As a result, rate volatility has stayed very low throughout October.

That's it - that's the whole argument right there. And notice that the whole thing hinges on the idea that inflation picks up only gradually and generally stays anchored.

There's an argument to be made that some derivation of this same dynamic has been going on for decades. That is, that a disinflationary shock has served as an offset to policies that should be inherently inflationary and thus wholly unsustainable.

I expounded on this at length in a post called "The End Of Money" over at Heisenberg Report. And untethered system (i.e., a system that's not backed by some universally accepted, finite store of value like precious metals) provides policymakers with a lot of flexibility in terms of responding to crises with credit creation and money printing. But to quote Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, that's a "double-edged sword." Because it sows the seeds of its own demise by effectively ensuring that the next crisis is larger than the last.

Assuming the entirety of the policy response to the previous crisis can't be unwound (i.e., rates normalized, balance sheets deleveraged, etc.) by the time the excesses that policy response created lead to another bust, well then, those excesses continue to accumulate over time. Common sense dictates that this will eventually culminate in hyperinflation. So why hasn't it? Well, here are a couple of excerpts from the above-mentioned Jim Reid:

The problem for the current global monetary system is that over the last 45 years it has relied on governments and central banks being able to turn on the stimulus spigots at the drop of a hat when a crisis has come. This has enabled each crisis to be dealt with via increasing leverage rather than creative destruction type policies. For this to be possible you’ve needed an offset to such stimulus to prevent such policies being inflationary. Fortunately (or unfortunately if you believe it’s an inherently unstable equilibrium) the external global downward pressure on labour costs ensured that this has happened. The argument is based around a view that a positive labour supply shock from China and developed countries’ demographics between 1980-2015 has allowed inflation to be controlled externally as the surge in the global labour supply at a time of rapid globalisation has suppressed wages. With inflation controlled externally it has allowed governments and central banks the luxury of responding to every crisis and shock with more leverage, loose policy and latterly more and more money printing. Its not usually this easy as inflation would have normally increased with such stimulus and credit creation. It could be argued that this external disinflation shock has perhaps ‘saved’ fiat currencies after the runaway inflation of the 1970s in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the Bretton Woods quasi Gold Standard from 1971 onwards.

Reid's argument is that the dynamic there is shifting and that what we're going to need going forward in order for the system to remain viable is another structural disinflationary impulse.

In the post-crisis era, it looks like that impulse is coming from technology. That's the subject of vociferous debate, and the discussion very often devolves into an argument about whether Jeff Bezos and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are single-handedly keeping inflation suppressed. It's impossible to settle that debate right now, but one thing worth noting is that according to Goldman's back-of-the-envelope calculations, the "Amazon effect" is actually not as large as the "Wal-Mart effect" of yesteryear. Here are those calculations:

(Goldman)

Whatever the case, the point is that the risk to the sustainability of an untethered regime (i.e., a fiat regime where crises are met with unchecked credit creation) comes from central banks getting caught woefully behind the curve on inflation, forcing them to abandon the practice of "consulting" the market in favor of simply tightening policy irrespective of the outcome for risk assets. Consider this from Albert Edwards' latest note:

The nightmare scenario for equities would be if US wage inflation flickers back to life and investors not only decide that they are too far behind the Fed dots, but they also decide that the Fed itself is behind the tightening curve.

That might seem far-fetched now, but don't let the paradox be lost on you here. Central banks are trying to create inflation. The gamble is that when it finally comes calling, it doesn't spin out of control.

And that's where fiscal policy comes in. If you pile deficit spending atop rising inflation, you end up catapulting yourself from the lower left quadrant of the leverage-volatility space to the upper right quadrant:

(Deutsche Bank)

At that point, the central bank put will be dead. They'll have to tighten without the market's "consent", and when they do, they'll drive up rates volatility which will invariably spill over into equity vol. and around we go.

I'm not going to go into what the end game there is, but suffice to say that when debt burdens are elevated, rapidly rising rates isn't something that is digested well, which sets the stage for more debt monetization and, in short order, questions about the viability of the system.

So that's the short answer to the question about why this is still working. And here's the thing: this isn't merely an academic exercise or a thought experiment. The average hourly wage print has become more important on NFP day than the headline jobs number. The majority of the market moves on NFP days this year have been explainable in terms of the AHE print, not the headline. Why do you think that is? Additionally, deficit spending is clearly a hot topic in Washington these days as lawmakers try to reconcile tax cuts with fiscal stimulus.

This is all a balancing act and it's sustainable right up until it isn't.

Hopefully, that goes some ways towards answering the questions posed here at the outset and do note that one does not have to posit some apocalyptic Weimar scenario in order to understand how all of this can unfold with ramifications across assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.