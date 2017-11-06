Don't Miss The Coming Rally In Natural Gas Prices

Natural gas in storage is already below the five-year average, and a cold winter could drive storage levels far below the five-year average.

Near-term weather demand will drive natural gas in storage further below the widely followed five-year-average over the next couple of weeks.

Natural gas prices are too low simply because demand is outstripping supply. Prices need to rise to encourage more production. Supply is lower this year than last year and weather related demand in November looks to be greater than it was last year.

Below is a look at the European model's forecast for temperatures for November 11, 2017. These are December like temperatures in the first half of November:



According to AccuWeather the recent temperatures and the forecast for temperatures in Chicago are in the midst of a streak of being below average for 15 out of 16 days. During the same time period in 2016 temperatures in Chicago were well above average for 15 out of 16 days. That is a stark difference that should show up in the next two EIA weekly natural gas storage reports.

The NOAA lists November of 2016 as the second warmest November on record over the last 122 years for the lower 48 United States. Clearly based simply on the temperatures in Chicago the temperatures this November will be cooler overall than last year. This will generate more demand for residential and commercial heating and cooling for natural gas and will impact the amount of natural gas in storage. The NOAA shows three of the last five Novembers were ranked in the top 20 warmest Novembers over the last 122 years. This means demand for natural gas as represented in the widely followed five year average is skewed to be quite a bit warmer than normal. This means even normal temperatures this November will cause natural gas in storage to fall further below the five year average.

Not only might there be more weather related demand in 2017 versus 2016, there is less supply of natural gas in 2017 versus 2016. This is due to a combination of reduced production in the United States, and increased LNG exports and exports to Mexico. Below is a look at supply from the most recent available monthly EIA report:

As can be seen total production through August in 2017 is 369 billion cubic feet less than through the same period in 2016. And net imports are 547 billion cubic feet less than they were in 2016. Combined that comes out to 916 Bcf less supply in 2017 versus 2016, which is over 3 Bcf per day. Despite natural gas in storage ending the last winter a couple of hundred billion cubic feet above the five-year-average, natural gas in storage is now 41 billion cubic feet below the five-year-average. This despite the fact weather has not been that favorable for natural gas demand. Now as demonstrated above that could be changing and weather related demand looks to be picking up, especially versus last year.

The markets for natural gas seem to be loaded with investors who are reflexively shorting natural gas with each uptick in oil prices. That is because when oil prices were over $100 per barrel the associated natural gas that came with drilling for oil flooded the natural gas market with excess supply causing a collapse in prices. But oil prices would have to rise much, much higher for that level of drilling activity to resume. Wall Street will not be as eager to finance over-drilling after getting burned by the collapse in oil prices in the second half of 2017.

The bottom line is more production is needed for natural gas and that requires higher prices. How high natural gas prices could rise to is not knowable. But what is knowable is many natural gas exploration and production companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are overloaded with debt and do not have the cash resources available to rapidly ramp up production with natural gas prices in the $3 per Mcf range. It makes sense that natural gas prices would have to rise above $4 per Mcf to encourage enough drilling to offset a shortage in storage.

ETFs to which natural gas fundamentals are relevant:

The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ)

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

