Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: Another Update

Certainly not the other two that are available at their current prices.

Concerning the safety of a preferred investment in ANH, nothing has really changed.

This article is an update of a January article I wrote titled, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: An Update. At the time, I reported that I was happy with this company's recent performance and concluded the following:

It appears that over the past three months, ANH's share price movement had been on an upward trajectory. On October 6, 2016, it traded at $4.76, now it's priced at $5.32. That's an $0.56 increase. According to the chart above, ANH performed close to the top of its peer group and outperformed the S&P. Because as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. Anworth is no such company, as illustrated by the price of its preferreds and its common price performance these past three months. Furthermore, like cockroaches, these REITs rarely go bankrupt and seemingly remain viable forever.

Let's see how the commons of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) have performed over the past year since I wrote that article. I monitor the commons because of the greater volume at which they trade as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds; consequently, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



It appears that over the past year, ANH's share price has risen from $4.76/share on 11/2/16 to its current $5.56. Furthermore, it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.15 during this time. My canary in a coal mine.

Now, let's compare ANH's performance in relation to its peers over the past year. They are AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) and MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE).

Again, according to the chart above, ANH performed close to the top of its peer group and is up 16.81% for the year.

According to the Finviz summary of ANH's financial highlights...

... this company is valued at $538.65 million. It earned $62.50 million on $141.60 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 6.20. YTD, it is up 7.54%. Its current D/E is reported at 6.65, moderate for the sector. Surprisingly, its LT D/E is a minimal 0.06.

ANH Preferreds 1-5-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ANH-A 2.15625 25.32 2.15625/25.32 8.52% Best ANH-B 1.5625 26.04 1.5625/26.04 6.00% ANH-C 1.90625 24.85 1.90625/24.85 7.67%

ANH Preferreds 11/2/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ANH-A 11/5/09 2.15625 26.20 2.15625/26.20 8.23% ANH-B 1/25/12 1.5625 27.71 1.5625/27.71 5.64% ANH-C 1/27/20 1.90625 25.10 1.90625/25.10 7.59% Best

This is a no-brainer. The A offers the best yield %-wise; however, it is likely the next to be called because per share it costs the company the most, and it has been callable since 2009. Meaning, if and when it is called, had you purchased it at this price, you'd lose 1.20/share. Therefore, the C Series is the best deal even though its effective yield at this price is only 7.59%. The B I don't understand at all. At 2.71 above par and offering a paltry 5.64% yield, its numbers are beyond my comprehension. Could it be an example of the preferred irrational exuberance I often speak about? Or is it something that I might have missed?

Now for a little forward guidance:

According to the recent SA report, Earnings dip, book value flat at Anworth Mortgage:

Q3 core earnings of $11.9M or $0.12 per share vs. $12.1M and $0.13 in Q2. Dividend is $0.15. Book value per share of $6.04 is flat from the previous quarter. Today's close of $5.56 is an 8% discount to Sept. 30 book. Effective net interest spread of 1.14% down eight basis points from Q2.

Although this earnings release was nothing to write home about, I, as a cumulative preferred investor, remain unconcerned because I see no evidence of any impending existential threat, the only thing that ever truly concerns me. Therefore, if you want to buy an ANH preferred, the C Series is the only one that makes any sense and you are assured of a 7.59% yield at least until 1/27/20 when it becomes callable. Until then, the company cannot call these shares and you will continue to collect your quarterly dividends as you might well expect to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT-B, RSO-B, RSO-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.