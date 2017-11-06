Teva Pharmaceutical Could Settle At $10

Before reading on, know that coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) has been met with little success. The stock did not bottom since first making that call in February and again in August. The latest quarterly earnings report pushed the stock lower. The market assigned an even steeper discount on its shares as uncertainties from generic drug competition, debt management, and falling cash flow weigh on its stock price. Is the outlook so poor that TEVA stock will fall to $10 a share?

Past Bullish Calls Proved Optimistic

April 25 - Why Teva Pharmaceutical Has Significant Upside

May 15 - 3 Reasons I Am Upgrading Target Price On Teva Pharmaceutical

Aug 14 - W ill Teva Pharmaceutical Bottom This Time?

Teva is the worst performing generic among the generic. Endo International (ENDP) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) fell sharply before Teva did, so its losses are smaller in the 1-year period:

TEVA data by YCharts

My ill-timed optimism depended on drug prices for generics stabilizing. It did not take into account the impact of a lack of leadership for several quarters. Expectations that the hiring of Teva’s new CEO would give the company a new direction proved too optimistic and too late. At the time, the management team steered the company without a leader for months but it could not make bold decisions. Now, the company faces competition for Copaxone earlier than thought. That, along with some operational challenges (i.e. $55 million in higher managed care rebate accruals), pulled revenue lower in the third quarter.

The company could not make any meaningful asset sales before it hired the new CEO. That left the company cutting debt by only $600 million. Teva ended the quarter with a lofty $34.7 billion in debt. Fortunately, it signed deals for selling non-core assets totaling $2.3 billion in net proceeds, bringing the debt down to $32.4 billion.

Investors will worry most about generic drug competition hurting the company’s turnaround efforts.

Generic Drug Competition

Gross margin on generics eroded for several quarters, mostly as a result of Venezuela, unfavorable exchange rates, and now severe competition from Mylan’s (MYL) Copaxone 40 milligram generic. In the current fourth quarter, though, new product launches may put a floor on the falling gross margins. Teva did not have any meaningful launch in the third quarter. Management believes Copaxone’s price erosion will accelerate in the near-term but will flatten out over time. Of the $1 billion in sales during the quarter, $200 million of it came from Copax. Whereas competition is fierce in the U.S., Teva faced price erosion of just sub 1 percent in Europe. Overall, it already forecasts $0.30 per share less in earnings from the competition in the U.S. The company securely contracted 60 percent of the drug’s supply for this year, limiting further cuts to earnings.

On the conference call, Teva summarized the price erosion worldwide as follows:

Low single-digit price erosion in Europe

Mid-single digit price erosion in Japan

R est of countries (Russia, Latin America, etc.) have stable prices

In 2018, Teva will target the AUSTEDO drug to the Copax customer base. If successful, profit margins should start to stabilize. Fremanezumab, which treats migraines, is another potentially meaningful launch for the company next year. In the last quarter, the company acquired the U.S. FDA priority review voucher. This accelerates the review time of the drug.

Cost Reductions

As forecast in Q2, Teva reiterated that it will cut $1.6 billion in costs by finding synergies. R&D expenses are getting re-directed to areas that are most promising for Teva. But investors should expect that while new product launches will not get delayed, any cuts in marketing and R&D will hurt the long-term business prospects.

Takeaway



Despite cutting its cash flow guidance from $4.4 billion - $4.6 billion all the way down to $3.15 - $3.3 billion for the full-year, the company believes it will meet its debt reduction target. At $30 - $32 billion of debt, the company has plenty of cash flow to manage it. Yet the stock is like that of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) in relying on specialty drug products for its turnaround. That makes timing the turnaround in Teva and those other generic drug companies difficult.

Teva stock may fall to $10 or bounce back to $15. Its stock is likely range-bound for the next few months until prices for Copaxone stabilize in the U.S. Until the government more clearly solidifies its positioning on regulating drug prices or introducing healthy competition, expect Teva’s stock to underperform a while longer.

