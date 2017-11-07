Heard On The REITs - Earnings Highlights Week Of November 3rd, 2017

Earnings were generally positive even if some results fell short of analyst expectations. We were particularly impressed with how apartment REITs continue to perform well, and likewise for the data center and infrastructure REITs. Retail REIT stocks were punished somewhat this week after CBL reported worse than expected results even though – as we point out – some retail REITs had improving results compared to last year.

We’ve listed below a few earnings highlights for review.

Select Earnings Highlights

Please note these are highlights and have not been further analyzed beyond announced figures.

UDR (UDR) – FFO per share was in-line with last year’s comparable quarter and AFFO was $0.02 higher. It was a much cleaner quarter with no cost of debt extinguishment, incentive plan transitions, legal claims or sales of land that affect Q3 2016. Same-store NOI growth was very strong in the southeast, unfortunately it only makes up 13.3% of the same-store portfolio. FFO guidance was reduced by $0.01, while AFFO and FFOA guidance was increased by $0.01, as was SS revenue growth (+7.5bps), expense growth (35bps), and NOI growth (+2.5bps).

Dividends this Week and Next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI CORR DLR QTS CXW BXMT